Alchemy secures Credit Facility from PaceZero Capital Partners to Scale Distributed Biogenic CO₂ Production Facilities

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - PaceZero Capital Partners ("PaceZero") announced today that it entered into a committed credit facility with Alchemy CO₂ ("Alchemy"). The funding will support Alchemy's rollout of distributed biogenic CO₂ production facilities across the United States.

"Alchemy's distributed CO₂ capture systems unlock regional supply in the tight North American industrial gases market," said Jordan Peckham, Founder and CEO of PaceZero. "We are happy to be partnering with Casey and the Alchemy team as they bring new commercial-scale facilities online."

CO₂ is a critical industrial feedstock used across food, beverage, water treatment, medical, and manufacturing sectors. Yet the CO₂ supply chain is increasingly unreliable, relying on aging, centralized, fossil-based infrastructure and long-haul transportation from distant production facilities, including CO₂ mined from geological wells. As demand grows and supply continues to tighten, many major markets face chronic shortages, rising prices, and limited-to-no access to green CO₂ sources.

Founded in 2023 and based in Atlanta, Alchemy is rebuilding the CO₂ supply chain with patented, modular production units that capture biogenic CO₂ from renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities and supply it locally to industrial customers. By decentralizing production and locating supply closer to demand, Alchemy delivers a more reliable, cost-competitive CO₂ product without a green premium, while also increasing RNG site revenues and decarbonizing the CO₂ supply chain.

"PaceZero understood our model from day one and moved quickly to structure a facility that supports our growth," said Casey Leist, Founder and CEO of Alchemy CO₂. "With this financing in place, we're accelerating the deployment of a new approach to supplying CO₂ to industry -- one that is local, reliable, and built to scale."

About PaceZero Capital Partners

PaceZero Capital Partners is an independent sustainability-focused private debt firm, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. PaceZero executes credit investments in established, high-growth companies developing innovative technologies that drive improved social and environmental outcomes.

About Alchemy CO₂

Alchemy CO₂ PBC is building the next generation of CO₂ supply. The company designs, builds, and operates a distributed network of biogenic CO₂ production sites using a patented solution that transforms waste biomass into high-purity CO₂ for industrial end-users. As a public benefit corporation, Alchemy is rebuilding the CO₂ supply chain to ensure uninterrupted customer operations today, while also increasing RNG site revenues and decarbonizing the CO₂ supply chain.

