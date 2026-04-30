AlchemistOne Supports Canadian Mental Health Week in Collaboration with CMHA Saskatchewan

REGINA, SK, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - AlchemistOne, a Saskatchewan-based mental wellness app, is pleased to support Canadian Mental Health Week, taking place May 4–10, 2026. In collaboration with the Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatchewan Division, AlchemistOne is helping expand access to mindful support and reflective tools that encourage a more curious and compassionate approach to mental health across Canada.

This year's Mental Health Week theme, "Come Together," highlights the importance of connection, community, and accessible support -- values woven into AlchemistOne's mission. Designed as a personal journey that travels with you, the AlchemistOne app offers a 24/7 space for curious, awareness-focused exploration of the mind, helping humans build healthier habits, reflect more deeply, and stay connected to their mental health. For those in rural or underserved communities, that kind of always-available support can meaningfully complement traditional services.

To mark Mental Health Week, AlchemistOne will unlock free access to the app across Canada for the duration of the week. In addition, the company will make a donation to CMHA Saskatchewan for every new account created during the campaign period.

Since launching in April 2025, AlchemistOne has grown to support a community of more than 30,000 members, reflecting the growing demand for accessible digital mental health tools.

"We are excited to collaborate with organizations like AlchemistOne that are committed to supporting individuals in Saskatchewan and across Canada," said Trevor Gates, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatchewan Division. "Digital tools can play an important role in helping people stay connected to support between appointments or when traditional services are not immediately available. Collaborations like this help expand access and strengthen the mental health ecosystem in our communities."

Recent updates to the app have introduced new tools to support ongoing engagement and long-term well-being, including personalized daily check-ins, progress tracking, audio sessions shaped by lived experience, customized recovery and habit-building pathways, and financial impact tracking to help users better understand the cost of addictive behaviours.

"The AlchemistOne app is designed to meet us where we are in any given moment," said Adam Geiger, co-founder and CEO of AlchemistOne. "Our thoughts don't happen on a schedule, and support shouldn't either. Our goal is to offer a practical, accessible tool that can provide a moment of clarity when the mind begins to run. Supporting Mental Health Week is a natural extension of our mission to make support available to anyone, anywhere, at any time."

As a Canadian company, AlchemistOne remains committed to working alongside community partners, healthcare providers, and mental health organizations to improve access to support and reduce barriers to care across the country.

About AlchemistOne

AlchemistOne is a Canadian-made mental wellness app focused on helping individuals develop self-awareness, resilience, and healthier relationships with habit-forming behaviours.

SOURCE AlchemistOne Inc.

Media Contacts: Chelsea Galloway, AlchemistOne, [email protected], 306-737-3862; Trevor Gates, CMHA Saskatchewan, [email protected], (306) 525-5601, Ext 234