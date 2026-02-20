Alberta iGaming Corporation Makes RG Check Accreditation Central to Player Protection Framework

RG Check Becomes Mandatory Requirement for All iGaming Sites in Alberta's Regulated Market

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC) announced a partnership with the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) that will make RG Check accreditation a mandatory requirement for all internet gaming (iGaming) sites entering Alberta's regulated market.

This collaboration demonstrates Alberta's commitment to player protection by ensuring every regulated operator meets the highest evidence-based standards for responsible gambling.

"Alberta is committed to building a safer, regulated iGaming environment where player protection comes first," said Dan Keene, Interim AiGC CEO. "By requiring RG Check accreditation, we're ensuring that every iGaming operator in our market has demonstrated their commitment to player safety through independent verification of their responsible gambling programs."

RG Check is a Canadian-made, globally trusted, independent responsible gambling accreditation program. Developed by RGC more than a decade ago, RG Check evaluates sites against rigorous, evidence-based standards, covering governance, player safeguards, staff training, and marketing practices. The accreditation provides clear, measurable accountability and has become the gold standard for responsible gambling across multiple jurisdictions.

"This partnership with AiGC demonstrates the power of regulators and responsible gambling experts working together to protect players from day one," said Sarah McCarthy, RGC CEO. "Alberta is building on a strong foundation established in Ontario, where RG Check has proven its value in creating safer gambling environments. This proactive approach ensures that player protection isn't an afterthought; it's built into the market from the ground up."

Alberta's requirement will ensure that:

All iGaming sites must achieve RG Check accreditation

Operators must maintain their accreditation in good standing while operating in Alberta

RGC will conduct assessments based on internationally recognized responsible gambling standards

standards AiGC will work closely with RGC to ensure ongoing compliance and continuous improvement

Requiring accreditation in Alberta's market reflects AiGC's commitment to promoting responsible gambling, and will create a level playing field where protecting players is a competitive advantage, not just a compliance checkbox.

For operators who currently hold RG Check accreditation in another jurisdiction, the transition to Alberta will be streamlined. While a distinct Alberta accreditation is still required, existing accreditations will be recognized to simplify the process and reduce costs. Operators will benefit from an efficient onboarding process that reduces administrative burden while maintaining the same rigorous standards for player protection.

About the Responsible Gambling Council

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting safer gambling by influencing positive change and advancing responsible gambling standards in Canada and internationally. For more than 40 years, RGC has worked with regulators, operators, and the gambling public to ensure that gambling safeguards are in place to support the wellbeing of people and communities.

Learn more at responsiblegambling.org.

About AiGC

The newly established AiGC will oversee the regulated iGaming market in Alberta.

