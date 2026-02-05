Before the Big Game: Responding to Risks of Underage Gambling

With Super Bowl Sunday approaching, gambling harm prevention experts are working alongside police to equip parents with tools to recognize warning signs and understand legal consequences

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - As millions of Canadians prepare to watch Super Bowl LX on February 8, the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC), with funding from the provincial government's Responsible Internet Gambling Fund, is helping parents recognize and respond to the risks of underage gambling. New resources launching today at https://responsiblegambling.org/parents provide families with practical guidance for having conversations with their teens, warning signs to watch for, and critical information about the legal consequences of youth gambling.

The Super Bowl represents peak exposure to sports gambling. As sports betting becomes increasingly normalized in Canadian culture, many parents are unaware their children may be participating in an illegal activity or don't recognize the warning signs of gambling problems developing.

"The gambling landscape has changed dramatically in recent years," said Sarah McCarthy, CEO of RGC. "What was once limited to casinos and racetracks is now accessible 24/7 through smartphones and social media. Parents and caregivers are telling us they need help navigating these conversations with their children. We want to provide families with both the practical tools and legal context to understand what's at stake."

While sports betting has become commonplace in popular culture, many parents don't realize that underage gambling is illegal. Young people under 19 who place bets face potential legal consequences, and the normalization of gambling through constant advertising can mask serious risks.

"We want parents to understand that underage gambling is not a harmless activity," said Chief Superintendent Craig Abrams, Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, Ontario Provincial Police. "Our goal is not to criminalize young people, but to help families recognize this as a serious concern that requires early intervention. When parents are informed about the legal realities and warning signs, they can take action before problems escalate."

The new campaign provides parents and caregivers with comprehensive resources including warning signs to watch for, conversation starters for families, clear information about legal consequences, and connections to support services. The Super Bowl offers families an opportunity to start these important conversations in a natural, low-pressure setting.

Parents should watch for these warning signs that may indicate a young person is experiencing concerns:

Sudden intense interest in sports outcomes beyond their favourite team

Obsessively checking scores, especially for games they're not watching

Unexplained spending or frequent requests for money

Using sports betting terminology casually in conversation

Secretive phone or device use during sporting events

Mood swings related to game outcomes

Borrowing money from friends or family without clear explanation

The campaign emphasizes that early intervention and open communication can prevent gambling harm. Parents who are concerned about their child's gambling can access support through the new resource hub or by contacting ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 for confidential support and referrals.

The RGC encourages parents to visit https://responsiblegambling.org/parents before Super Bowl Sunday to access conversation starters and learn how to recognize potential problems. The big game can be more than entertainment; it can be an opportunity for families to discuss digital safety.

For more information about youth gambling prevention and to access free resources, visit https://responsiblegambling.org/parents.

