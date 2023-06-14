OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

Product: IQF Whole Raspberries, IQF Antioxidant Blend

Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Norovirus

Distribution: The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

