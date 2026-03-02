A proven people‑focused commercial strategist with extensive global experience to lead Takeda Canada's next chapter of growth and impact.

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Walshe as General Manager for Canada.

Alan brings 17 years of experience with Takeda and its predecessor companies, most recently serving as Global Head of Commercial Strategy for the Plasma‑Derived Therapies Business Unit.

"Alan's depth of commercial expertise and global perspective, combined with his people‑focused leadership style and long‑standing commitment to Takeda's mission, make him an outstanding choice to lead our Canadian business and further strengthen our presence in this critical market," said Jean-Luc Delay, President of the Europe and Canada Business Unit at Takeda. "I am confident that under Alan's leadership, we will further advance access to innovative medicines and deliver transformative impact for patients across Canada."

As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, Takeda is focused on bringing better health and a brighter future to people around the world. Operating in Canada since 2009, we aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines.

"I am honoured to step into the role of General Manager for Takeda in Canada and to join such a dedicated and talented team, said Alan Walshe. "I am deeply confident in our ability to accelerate Takeda's impact here. Canada is one of Takeda's most important and dynamic markets, and I look forward to building on our strong foundation as we expand access to innovative therapies, strengthen partnerships, and advance meaningful outcomes for patients and communities nationwide."

Alan holds Master Degrees in Biotechnology (Immunology & Genetics) from University College Dublin (UCD), and in Management from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK). Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit: https://www.takeda.com/en-ca/

