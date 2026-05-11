Aktion Associates Recognized on CRN's MSP 500 for Delivering Customer Value Through Managed Services

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., a leading national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider, is proud to share that it has been recognized on CRN's 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This recognition marks the eighth time the company has earned this notable distinction, reflecting a long-term commitment to managed services that deliver operational value.

The annual CRN MSP 500 list highlights the top managed service providers in North America that are driving innovation and delivering high-impact solutions to help organizations navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape. The Pioneer 250 category specifically recognizes MSPs that have built their business model around delivering managed services to the small and midsize business (SMB) market.

Aktion's inclusion on this year's list reflects its continued investment in delivering scalable managed services, infrastructure, Data-Driven Strategy, and ERP-aligned solutions that help clients improve efficiency, strengthen security, and maximize the value of their technology investments.

"Aktion has built an ERP customer base of 8,500 clients in the AEC, Distribution, and Manufacturing industries. As those clients migrated their ERP workloads to the cloud, we realized they all had a need to modernize their IT infrastructure to support a hybrid cloud deployment. We created managed services offering that were industry and application specific and invested in a couple of Data Centers to house customer centric workloads. These offerings helped our client complete their journeys to the cloud and prepared them for their eventual AI readiness," said Scott Irwin, CEO of Aktion Associates.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like--helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

The MSP 500 program recognizes providers that are driving meaningful progress across the IT channel. Aktion's eighth appearance on the list reflects a proven ability to deliver managed services that help clients navigate complexity and move forward with confidence.

Read more about the MSP 500 list here: http://crn.com/rankings-and-lists/msp2026

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates is a North American leader in delivering software solutions, IT infrastructure, and managed services to industries including construction, distribution, architecture/ engineering/ professional services, and manufacturing. With a focus on empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology and dedicated customer support, Aktion is committed to helping its clients achieve sustainable growth.

Find out more about the value of the Aktion team.

SOURCE Aktion Associates, Inc.

Sharon Lee, [email protected], 1.778.725.0681