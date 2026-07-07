Aktion Associates Announces Headquarters Relocation and Launch of AI-Driven Client Innovation Center in Maumee, Ohio

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aktion Associates, a leading ERP and technology solutions provider with a growing North American presence, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters in Maumee, Ohio, alongside the launch of a new Client Innovation Center designed to bring customers, prospects, and partners together in a purpose-built environment for collaboration, engagement, and AI-driven advancement.

The new headquarters and Client Innovation Center serve as a centralized hub where organizations can experience Aktion's full portfolio of ERP, cloud, and managed services--delivered with consistent expertise across industries and geographies. Designed to deliver a total customer experience, the facility features interactive environments including an AI development studio, training spaces, and collaborative work areas that support hands-on engagement, executive briefings, and immersive solution sessions.

"Our new headquarters and Client Innovation Center represent a meaningful investment in how we deliver consistent value across North America," said Scott Irwin, CEO of Aktion Associates. "As face-to-face engagement has declined, we've intentionally created a modern, experience-driven environment that strengthens collaboration, deepens client engagement, and supports our delivery teams. By bringing together our people, platforms, and industry expertise, we've created a space where clients can collaborate, explore AI-driven capabilities, and align technology decisions to measurable business outcomes."

Designed to foster collaboration across industries, the Center brings together organizations using similar ERP technologies to share ideas, solve common challenges, and accelerate progress. The space is purpose-built to support both client engagement and Aktion's service delivery workforce--creating an environment where innovation is applied practically to real-world business needs.

Located in Maumee, the facility reinforces Aktion's Midwest foundation while supporting its expanding client base across the United States and Canada. The Client Innovation Center is designed to support immersive demonstrations and strategic solution design across construction, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services--powered by a unified North American delivery model. Design-Build of the project began in Q2 of 2026 with the Grand Opening of the facility slated for November of this year.

"This isn't just a space--it's a platform for collaboration and forward progress," added Scott Irwin. "We've created an environment where clients can engage directly with our AI experts, test ideas in real-world scenarios, and gain a clear understanding of how Aktion applies AI and modern ERP capabilities to solve complex business challenges."

The headquarters relocation and launch of the Client Innovation Center mark a key milestone in Aktion's North American growth strategy--strengthening client engagement, accelerating AI adoption, and reinforcing a commitment to consistent delivery, industry expertise, and measurable outcomes.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates is a North American leader in delivering software solutions, IT infrastructure, and managed services to industries including manufacturing, construction, distribution, and professional services. With a focus on empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology and dedicated customer support, Aktion is committed to helping its clients achieve sustainable growth.

Find out more about the value of the Aktion team.

SOURCE Aktion Associates, Inc.

Sharon Lee, [email protected], 1.778.234.1968