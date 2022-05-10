CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. announces director election results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held May 10, 2022. The following nominees, listed in the information circular dated March 10, 2022 were elected as directors of AKITA according to the proxies received and the ballots cast at the meeting.

Nominees Votes For % Votes Withheld % Loraine M. Charlton 1,448,349 99.55 6,500 0.45 Douglas A. Dafoe 1,448,349 99.55 6,500 0.45 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 1,448,349 99.55 6,500 0.45 Harish K. Mohan 1,448,349 98.55 6,500 0.45 Robert J. Peabody 1,448,349 99.55 6,500 0.45 Nancy C. Southern 1,448,349 99.55 6,500 0.45 Henry G. Wilmot 1,448,349 99.55 6,500 0.45 Charles W. Wilson 1,448,349 99.55 6,500 0.45

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of share owners.

The shareholders ratified to approve, subject to receiving all required approvals from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), amendments to the stock option plan of the Corporation to increase the maximum number of Class A Non-Voting Shares which may be allocated for issuance under the amended stock option plan from 3,100,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares to 6,500,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares

AKITA is an Alberta corporation engaged in the contract drilling business and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AKT.

SOURCE AKITA Drilling Ltd.

For further information: Darcy Reynolds, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, 403- 292-7530