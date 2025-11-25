AKITA Drilling Ltd. Announces the Appointment of Rob Symonds as a New Independent Director

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSX: AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. ("AKITA" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Rob Symonds to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective November 24, 2025.

"Mr. Symonds is a seasoned executive with more than 40 years of operational experience and a deep understanding of the oil and gas industry. His expertise will be a significant asset to our Board," said Colin Dease, President and CEO.

About Rob Symonds

Mr. Symonds was COO of Husky Energy, overseeing upstream production and downstream processing. He was accountable for all onshore North American operations, offshore operations in Atlantic Canada, marketing, trading, retail, procurement, safety, major projects, and global exploration. Mr. Symonds was an officer of Husky Energy Inc. as well as an officer and director of several Husky-owned subsidiary companies. He guided the reserves recognition process, ensuring compliance with regulations and Securities & Exchange Commission requirements. Prior to Husky, Mr. Symonds was an executive and officer at Enerplus Corporation, a Canadian upstream venture. He began his career as a reservoir engineer at Shell Canada, after attaining his Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering at University of Alberta and Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at the University of Edinburgh. At Shell Canada, Mr. Symonds led upstream and offshore businesses and corporate strategy. Internationally, Mr. Symonds was JV manager for Shell U.K. Exploration and Production PLC's North Sea assets.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA is a premier Canadian oil and gas drilling contractor with a fleet of 32 drilling rigs. AKITA provides contract drilling services through two geographical segments: Canada and the United States ("US"). AKITA's US fleet is supported out of its operations base in Midland, Texas and is comprised of 13 high specification AC triple rigs, one high specification AC double rig and one DC triple rig, primarily serving the Permian Basin, which is the most active basin in the US and currently supports approximately half of all US land drilling. With a fleet of 17 rigs, AKITA's Canadian division operates in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. AKITA's Canadian division primarily operates in the oil sands, heavy oil regions and the Montney gas basin.

In both Canada and the US, AKITA strives to ensure it is well positioned to meet the demanding requirements of global operators while remaining flexible enough to tailor its services to customized operator requests. Fostered over three decades of operations, AKITA has established a strong safety culture and is committed to coaching and mentoring its personnel to ensure they develop as future leaders and ambassadors for the Company. AKITA is extremely proud of the First Nation, Métis and Inuvialuit joint venture relationships it has forged in Canada, which help to ensure such communities benefit from resource development AKITA is involved in proximate to their traditional lands.

SOURCE AKITA Drilling Ltd.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES: Darcy Reynolds, CPA, CA, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, (403) 292-7530