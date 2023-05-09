CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. announces director election results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held May 9, 2023. The following nominees, listed in the information circular dated March 20, 2023 were elected as directors of AKITA according to the proxies received and the ballots cast at the meeting.

Nominees Votes For % Votes Withheld % Loraine M. Charlton 1,554,567 99.43 8,950 0.57 Douglas A. Dafoe 1,563,517 100.00 0 0.00 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 1,554,567 99.43 8,950 0.57 Harish K. Mohan 1,554,717 99.44 8,800 0.56 Robert J. Peabody 1,563,517 100.00 0 0.00 Nancy C. Southern 1,554,567 99.43 8,950 0.57 Henry G. Wilmot 1,554,717 99.44 8,800 0.56 Charles W. Wilson 1,563,517 100.00 0 0.00

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of share owners.

AKITA is an Alberta corporation engaged in the contract drilling business and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AKT.

SOURCE AKITA Drilling Ltd.

For further information: Darcy Reynolds, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, 403- 292-7530