AKITA announces 2022 annual results and net income of $4.3 million for the year.

CALGARY, AB, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSX: AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. ("AKITA" or the "Company") announces net earnings of $4,288,000 in 2022 compared to a net loss in 2021 of $20,990,000, marking a significant turning point for the Company. This meaningful improvement in the Company's results is primarily due to strong results in the Company's US division. While the Company was more active in both Canada (2,518 operating days in 2022 compared to 1,594 operating days in 2021) and the US (4,088 operating days in 2022 compared to 2,871 operating days in 2021) the primary driver for the improved results was the 165% increase in the Company's adjusted operating margin in the United States in 2022, most of which was generated in the second half of the year. Funds flow from operations increased to $34,813,000 in 2022, the highest annual funds flow from operations since 2015. The Company's net earnings and funds flow from operations were both weighted heavily to the fourth quarter which generated 46% of the funds flow from operations for the entire year. Capital spending for the year was 10% higher in 2022 than in 2021, with 36% of the 2022 capital being spent in the first quarter of the year. This weighting of capital spend early in the year, when significantly improved results were not yet realized, increased the Company's total debt to $95 million in the first quarter of 2022, with the balance of the Company's capital program for the year funded through cash flow.

Linda Southern-Heathcott, AKITA's Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer stated: "The momentum that began in 2021 continued into 2022 and allowed the Company to strengthen its balance sheet, building working capital to $31.1 million at the end of 2022 compared to $6.5 million at the end of 2021, and to achieve positive net earnings for the first time since 2016. We are very pleased with the Company's improving profitability and look forward to 2023. I would like to express a special thanks to AKITA's employees for their hard work and sacrifices through the challenging last few years. It is their hard work and dedication that got us to this point"

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($Thousands except per share amounts)

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,

2022 2021 Change %

Change 2022 2021 Change %

Change Revenue





59,525 34,360 25,165 73 % 200,996 110,088 90,908 83 % Operating and maintenance expenses

40,666 30,568 10,098 33 % 151,884 89,835 62,049 69 % Operating margin



18,859 3,792 15,067 397 % 49,112 20,253 28,859 142 % Margin %





32 % 11 % 21 % 191 % 24 % 18 % 6 % 33 %























Net cash from (used in) operating activities

8,035 (6,327) 14,362 227 % 18,198 (3,461) 21,659 626 %























Adjusted funds flow from operations(1)

16,144 2,427 13,717 565 % 34,813 7,454 27,359 367 % Per share





0.41 0.06 0.35 583 % 0.88 0.19 0.69 363 %























Net income (loss)



8,813 (4,798) 13,611 284 % 4,288 (20,990) 25,278 120 % Per share





0.22 (0.13) 0.35 269 % 0.11 (0.53) 0.64 121 %























Capital expenditures



4,917 7,544 (2,627) (35 %) 17,982 16,416 1,566 10 %























Weighted average shares outstanding

39,650 39,608 42 0 % 39,623 39,608 15 0 %























Total assets













268,281 247,574 20,707 8 % Total debt













93,514 86,156 7,358 9 % (1) See "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" near the end of this news release for further detail.



United States Operations

$Thousands except per day amounts























For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,





2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change Revenue US



44,839 24,233 20,606 85 % 145,717 81,798 63,919 78 % Flow through charges(1)



(5,383) (3,277) (2,106) (64 %) (14,919) (10,374) (4,545) (44 %) Adjusted revenue US(1)



39,456 20,956 18,500 88 % 130,798 71,424 59,374 83 %





















Operating and maintenance expenses US 29,861 21,459 8,402 39 % 110,086 68,371 41,715 61 % Flow through charges(1)



(5,383) (3,277) (2,106) (64 %) (14,919) (10,374) (4,545) (44 %) Adjusted operating and maintenance expenses US(1) 24,478 18,182 6,296 35 % 95,167 57,997 37,170 64 %





















Adjusted operating margin US(1) 14,978 2,774 12,204 440 % 35,631 13,427 22,204 165 % Margin %(1)



38 % 13 % 25 % 192 % 27 % 19 % 8 % 42 %





















Operating days



1,046 829 217 26 % 4,088 2,871 1,217 42 %





















Adjusted revenue per operating day(1)

37,721 25,279 12,442 49 % 31,996 24,878 7,118 29 %





















Adjusted operating and maintenance expenses per operating day(1) 23,402 21,932 1,470 7 % 23,280 20,201 3,079 15 % Adjusted operating margin per operating day(1) 14,319 3,347 10,972 328 % 8,716 4,677 4,039 86 %





















Utilization(1)



71 % 56 % 15 % 27 % 70 % 49 % 21 % 43 %





















Rig count



16 16 - 0 % 16 16 - 0 % (1) See "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" near the end of this news release for further detail.

















The Company's US operating segment had a strong year with meaningful day rate increases throughout the year and improved activity compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating margin increased 165% to $35,631,000 in 2022 from $13,427,000 in 2021. Of the total operating margin in the year, 70% was generated in the second half of year as day rate increases began to improve results. Activity built in 2021 in the US operating segment and remained constant through 2022, averaging 1,000 operating days per quarter. The key driver for improved results was higher day rates. Revenue per day improved from $26,089 in the first quarter of 2022 to $37,721 in the fourth quarter. Revenue in the US accounted for 63% of the Company's total 2022 adjusted revenue, consistent with 62% in 2021. Adjusted operating margin in the US was 64% of the total for the Company in 2022, up from 60% in 2021.

Adjusted operating and maintenance costs increased to $95,167,000 in 2022 from $57,997,000 in 2021 due to increased activity as well as an increase in adjusted operating and maintenance expense per day which increased 15% to $23,280 in 2022 from $20,201 in 2021. Operating and maintenance expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was positively impacted by the receipt of a $2.0 million Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") from the IRS. The ERC is a COVID-19 related credit, granted to employers that retained a certain number of employees while experiencing significant decreases in revenue during the pandemic. This amount reduced the total operating costs in the quarter.



Canadian Operations

$Thousands except per day amounts























For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,





2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change Revenue Canada



14,686 10,127 4,559 45 % 55,279 28,290 26,989 95 % Revenue from joint venture drilling rigs

6,546 4,431 2,115 48 % 25,958 15,893 10,065 63 % Flow through charges(1)



(712) (1,465) 753 51 % (3,800) (3,512) (288) (8 %) Adjusted revenue Canada(1)

20,520 13,093 7,427 57 % 77,437 40,671 36,766 90 %





















Operating and maintenance

expenses Canada 10,806 9,134 1,672 18 % 41,799 21,489 20,310 95 %





















Operating and maintenance expenses from joint venture drilling rigs 4,470 3,428 1,042 30 % 19,635 13,626 6,009 44 % Flow through charges(1)



(712) (1,465) 753 51 % (3,800) (3,512) (288) (8 %) Adjusted operating and maintenance expenses Canada(1) 14,564 11,097 3,467 31 % 57,634 31,603 26,031 82 %





















Adjusted operating margin Canada(1) 5,956 1,996 3,960 198 % 19,803 9,068 10,735 118 %





















Margin %(1)



29 % 15 % 14 % 93 % 26 % 22 % 4 % 18 %





















Operating days



583 498 85 17 % 2,518 1,594 924 58 %





















Adjusted revenue per operating day(1)

35,197 26,291 8,906 34 % 30,753 25,515 5,238 21 % Adjusted operating and maintenance

expenses per operating day(1) 24,981 22,283 2,698 12 % 22,889 19,826 3,063 15 % Adjusted operating margin per operating day(1) 10,216 4,008 6,208 155 % 7,864 5,689 2,175 38 %





















Utilization(1)



32 % 27 % 5 % 19 % 34 % 22 % 12 % 55 %





















Rig count



20 20 - 0 % 20 20 - 0 % (1) See "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" near the end of this news release for further detail.

















Results in Canada improved considerably in 2022, with adjusted operating margin increasing 118% to $19,803,000 in the year from $9,068,000 in 2021. This increase was driven by two factors, increased activity and improved day rates. During 2022, AKITA achieved 2,518 operating days in Canada, which corresponds to an annual utilization rate of 34%, compared to a 2022 industry average of 35% and a 2021 utilization rate for the Company of 22% (1,594 days). The increase in AKITA's operating days in 2022 compared to 2021 was a general increase spread out amongst the Canadian fleet. In 2022 activity for the Company followed the typical seasonal trend with the first quarter being the most active.

Day rates were the other contributing factor to the increased operating margin in Canada. Adjusted revenue per operating day increased 21% to $30,753 in 2022 from $25,515 in 2021. Rates have increased not only year-over-year but also quarter-over-quarter, with average day rates ending the year at $35,197 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $29,173 in the first quarter of 2022. Included in the Canadian operating results is AKITA's share of revenue and costs from its joint ventures, as AKITA provides the same drilling services through its joint venture drilling rigs as it does for its wholly-owned rigs.

Adjusted operating and maintenance expenses are tied to activity levels and increased 82% to $57,634,000 in 2022 from $31,603,000 in 2021, which is not in-line with the 58% increase in operating days as the per day amount also increased. On a per day basis, adjusted operating and maintenance costs increased to $22,889 in 2022 from $19,826 in 2021. The 2021 operating and maintenance expense, was reduced by the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") of $3,450,000 in 2021 (2022 – nil).

FURTHER INFORMATION

This news release shall be used as preparation for reading the full disclosure documents. AKITA's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be available on the AKITA website (www.akita-drilling.com) or via SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or can be requested in print from the Company.

Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Revenue and Operating and Maintenance Expenses

Revenue and operating and maintenance expenses in AKITA's Canadian operating segment include revenue and expenses from AKITA's wholly-owned drilling rigs as well as its share of joint venture revenue and expenses.

Excluded from the revenue and expenses in AKITA's Canadian and US operating segment are flow through charges that are billed to operators and repaid to the Company. The volume and timing of the flow through charges can artificially impact the operational per day analysis and as a result management and certain investors may find the comparability between periods is improved when these flow through charges are excluded from revenue per day and operating and maintenance expenses per day. The flow through charges do not have any impact on the Company's net earnings as the amounts offset each other.

Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations

Adjusted funds flow from operations is not a recognized GAAP measure under IFRS and readers should note that AKITA's method of determining adjusted funds flow from operations may differ from methods used by other companies, and includes cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes, equity income from joint ventures, and income tax amounts paid or recovered during the period. Nonetheless, management and certain investors may find adjusted funds flow from operations to be a useful measurement to evaluate the Company's operating results at year-end and within each year, since the seasonal nature of the business affects the comparability of non-cash working capital changes both between and within periods.

$Thousands 2022 2021 Net cash from (used in) operating activities 18,198 (3,461) Interest paid 6,622 3,422 Interest expense (6,777) (3,553) Post-employment benefits paid 584 198 Equity income from joint ventures 5,954 1,981 Change in non-cash working capital 10,232 8,867 Adjusted funds flow from operations 34,813 7,454



Non-GAAP Ratios

"Adjusted funds flow from operations per share" is calculated on the same basis as net loss per class A and class B share basic and diluted, utilizing the basic and diluted weighted average number of class A and class B shares outstanding during the periods presented.

"Adjusted revenue per operating day" may be useful to analysts, investors, other interested parties and management as a measure of pricing strength and is calculated by dividing adjusted revenue by the number of operating days for the period.

"Adjusted operating and maintenance expenses per operating day" may be useful to analysts, investors, other interested parties and management as it demonstrates a degree of cost control and provides a proxy for specific inflation rates incurred by the Company

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

