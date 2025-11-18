Airfairness Approved by Law Society of Ontario to Transform Air Passenger Rights with AI

Waterloo startup recognized for first-of-its-kind approach to aviation data transparency in order to simplify flight compensation claims worldwide.

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Airfairness, the Waterloo-based data technology startup dedicated to helping passengers secure compensation for delayed and cancelled flights, is proud to announce it is now an authorized participant of the Law Society of Ontario's Access to Innovation (A2I) program. This achievement underscores airfairness's commitment to delivering innovative, trustworthy, and consumer-focused solutions in the evolving world of legal technology and AI.

The A2I program is a pioneering regulatory initiative designed to support companies that use technology to expand access to legal services while protecting the public interest. Having been accepted, airfairness is now officially recognized by Canada's largest legal regulator as a compliant and vetted provider of innovative legal-service technology.

"Air passengers have a clear legal right to compensation, yet too often that right is buried under complexity, blurred by misinformation, and challenged by airline pushback. Airfairness cuts through that noise. Our AI makes the process fast and fair and, with the LSO's approval, travellers can trust that their claims are handled with both efficiency and integrity," said John Marzo, CEO of airfairness.

"At its core, this entire industry is powered by data," added Zohair Khan, COO of airfairness. "But data only creates value if it's handled with transparency and used to build confidence. When trust is everything, ensuring passengers know exactly how their information is used and protected is just as important as delivering results."

As an authorized participant of the Access to Innovation program, airfairness is now able to provide regulated legal-type services through technology with a level of regulatory certainty that was previously unavailable. This approval allows the company to innovate more rapidly, testing new AI-driven tools and automation features to streamline the flight compensation process while maintaining strict compliance with legal standards. Operating under the LSO's [JW1.1] oversight, airfairness can ensure greater transparency and protection for passengers, meeting rigorous requirements for data security, ethical service delivery, and complaint resolution. For international customers, the A2I designation signals that airfairness has been vetted and approved by Canada's largest legal regulator, reinforcing trust in its services. This recognition enables airfairness to simplify the claims process, expand its global reach, and strengthen consumer confidence, while continuing to advocate for air passenger rights.

For Canadians, this milestone makes it easier than ever for passengers to exercise their rights without needing expensive legal representation.

Airfairness joins a select group of innovators shaping the future of legal services and the company is better positioned than ever to expand its reach, effectively advocate for air passenger rights, and continue building trust in the global travel community.

About airfairness

Airfairness is a Canadian travel technology company helping air passengers worldwide claim compensation for flight delays, cancellations, and denied boarding. With its user-friendly platform and AI-powered Flight Navigator, airfairness empowers travellers to check eligibility in minutes and recover what they're owed on a "no win, no fee" basis.

