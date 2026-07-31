Air Transat to Operate Montreal-Dakar Route Year-Round

MONTREAL, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Air Transat today announced that its non-stop service between Montreal and Dakar will become a year-round route. Introduced in June 2026, this exclusive service will now continue through the winter season with one weekly flight during the winter 2026–2027 season. Flights will be operated using the Airbus A330, the largest-capacity aircraft in Air Transat's fleet.

As the only non-stop service connecting Canada and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Montreal–Dakar route will continue to meet year-round demand from Quebec's Senegalese community while also providing travellers with a convenient gateway to West Africa.

"This route plays an important role for the communities travelling between Canada and Senegal," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "By extending it year-round, we're providing our customers with greater continuity and convenience while reinforcing our commitment to this market."

The Montreal–Dakar route will operate once weekly, every Friday, from October 30, 2026, to March 26, 2027, complementing the two weekly flights offered during the summer season.

Expanded Cancún Service from Windsor and Fredericton

Air Transat is also continuing to strengthen its regional network by expanding its service to Mexico.

"Growing our regional network remains a strategic priority," added Mr. Ponce. "With the addition of Cancún from Windsor and the extension of our seasonal service from Fredericton, we're continuing to provide travellers in these regions with convenient non-stop access to popular sun destinations while strengthening our presence in markets where we see strong growth potential."

Beginning December 19, 2026, Air Transat will launch a new weekly non-stop service between Windsor (YQG) and Cancún (CUN), operating every Saturday through April 25, 2027. Cancún will complement the airline's existing service from Windsor, which currently includes Punta Cana.

In addition, the Fredericton (YFC)–Cancún (CUN) route, introduced last winter, will return with an extended season for Winter 2026–2027. The service will operate from December 16, 2026, to April 29, 2027, with one weekly flight every Wednesday, giving travellers from New Brunswick an even longer season to enjoy one of Mexico's most popular vacation destinations.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet is primarily composed of some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

For further information: Marie-Christine Pouliot

Manager, Public Relations & Content Marketing

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SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.