AIR MILES partners with Tokens.com and Metaverse Group to become first brand-agnostic loyalty program of the Metaverse

New strategic partnership model provides unique opportunity for Canada's original coalition loyalty program to expand its reach and create innovative new solutions for brands and consumers alike in a Web3 universe

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES® Reward Program is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Tokens.com and Metaverse Group to become the first brand-agnostic loyalty program of the Metaverse. This new partnership model will open the doors for AIR MILES to create innovative new channels for partner brands to connect with consumers while extending the scale of the program in the digital world.

The AIR MILES currency is currently issued at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This breadth and scale of its existing partnership models, coupled with the engagement of the millions of Canadians who carry the AIR MILES card in their wallet or have the app on their phone, puts the program in a unique position to leverage this new partnership to extend its reach and impact into the Metaverse.

"As an organization, we are exploring every opportunity to create meaningful connections between the brands we partner with and the customers who engage with AIR MILES every day, including expanding our partnership models in a more open and flexible world. This first-of-its-kind partnership model represents a unique opportunity for us to create exciting new channels for brands to connect with consumers, showcase new reward opportunities for collectors, and grow new communities in a Web3 universe," said Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "Together with Tokens.com and Metaverse Group, we are excited and motivated to tap into the tremendous potential of the Metaverse and bring innovative new solutions to brands and customers everywhere."

"Tokens.com is a leader in the Web3 ecosystem and we are proud to add Canada's leading loyalty rewards company, AIR MILES, to our client roster," said Andrew Kiguel, Co-Founder and CEO of Tokens.com. "Our ability to deliver disruptive Web3 strategies allows us to continue to work with North America's most impactful brands and to move the needle in Web3 adoption across sectors."

"Metaverse Group is excited to partner with such an innovative loyalty program as AIR MILES. There are so many unique opportunities to create value for both Metaverse Group clients and AIR MILES clients. Web3 has endless possibilities for brands to create new and interesting offerings using rewards such as AIR MILES," commented Lorne Sugarman, CEO, Metaverse Group.

Through this new partnership with Tokens.com and Metaverse Group, AIR MILES is now capable of enabling partners to issue Miles within the metaverse, providing an entirely new way for AIR MILES collectors to earn when engaging with brands. AIR MILES will be sharing more details on these new opportunities soon. In the interim, brands looking to be part of this exciting chapter in the AIR MILES story can contact us here.

To learn more about AIR MILES, visit airmiles.ca or download the AIR MILES app today.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with millions of active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. The AIR MILES Reward Program gives collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca .

For more information: Allie Martin, [email protected], 905-749-0228

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications Email: [email protected]

About The Metaverse Group

Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company with products and services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments, including metaverses, NFTs and the next iteration of retail, ecomm3. We integrate web3 technology solutions with a web3 marketing agency and virtual real estate development services, so that our clients can own ecomm3, engage new audiences, and be first movers.

Our ownership over 750 parcels of virtual land and relationships with different metaverses and industry players allow us to deliver category leading solutions that have been recognized by CNBC, Forbes, the Economist and the Wall Street Journal. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

For further information: Allie Martin, [email protected], 905-749-0228