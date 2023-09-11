MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced today it will be presenting at the following investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference | Dana Point, CA

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11:05 AM PT

Air Canada Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)

CIBC 22nd Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference | Montreal, QC

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET

Webcast information will be available at http://investors.aircanada.com

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the U.S.

Internet: https://investors.aircanada.com/

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Contacts: [email protected]