New route to complement existing service to Montreal from Billy Bishop Airport

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced that it will launch a new service between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Ottawa beginning October 31, 2021. The route will commence with four return trips daily, increasing to up to eight return trips daily starting in summer 2022.

"Air Canada's new service from Toronto Island to Ottawa will conveniently link Canada's capital directly with the centre of the country's leading business centre. This new route is designed to meet customer demand in this heavily travelled market, with a large business travel component, and complement our recently resumed Montreal-Toronto Island airport service. It is a further example of how Air Canada is rebuilding its network, including by adding new routes and destinations in our determination to emerge from the pandemic an even stronger airline," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Air Canada presently operates five return flights daily between Toronto Island and Montreal. The schedule for the new Toronto Island-Ottawa service beginning October 31, 2021 is:

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Operation AC 8950 Toronto Island at 07:00 Ottawa at 07:59 Daily AC 8954 Toronto Island at 08:35 Ottawa at 09:34 Daily AC 8960 Toronto Island at 17:00 Ottawa at 17:59 Daily AC 8962 Toronto Island at 18:00 Ottawa at 18:59 Daily AC 8953 Ottawa at 07:00 Toronto Island at 08:04 Daily AC 8955 Ottawa at 08:30 Toronto Island at 09:34 Daily AC 8961 Ottawa at 16:25 Toronto Island at 17:29 Daily AC 8963 Ottawa at 18:30 Toronto Island at 19:34 Daily

The service will be operated by Air Canada Express Jazz with a De Havilland Dash 8-400 featuring a complimentary snack and drink. All customers can collect and redeem Aeroplan Points through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges where available at Canadian airports, priority boarding and other benefits. Air Canada's commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.

Air Canada offers its customers complimentary shuttle bus service between downtown and the Toronto City Airport. The shuttle brings travellers to and from the west entrance of The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, located at the corner of Front and York streets, directly across from Union Station.

About Air Canada

