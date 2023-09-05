New year-round route between Montreal and Madrid

Expanded service to Italy , includes three daily flights to Rome

Earlier seasonal start-ups from Montreal to Amsterdam and Copenhagen , and from Toronto to Brussels and Edinburgh

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced a new, year-round route between Montreal and Madrid beginning next May, as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule. The airline plans to operate 100 per cent of its peak summer 2019 trans-Atlantic capacity next year, taking full advantage of the robust recovery in its largest international market.

"Air Canada saw a tremendous rebound in international flying this past summer, particularly on the trans-Atlantic, and we expect Europe will remain popular next year. In anticipation of this, we are expanding our flying schedule to offer customers more choice and flexibility as they begin to plan their 2024 holidays," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada. "The centrepiece of today's announcement is our new Montreal-Madrid flight. This will be the only year-round service between Montreal and the Spanish capital, complementing our long-standing Toronto-Madrid flights, and offering compelling options for leisure customers and also returning business travellers."

Air Canada's Montreal-Madrid service will be operated with a 255-seat Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with three cabins of service, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class. All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits where available.

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency AC 834 Montreal 20:30 Madrid 09:40 (+1) Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun AC 835 Madrid 13:15 Montreal 15:20 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun

With 51 routes to 30 cities in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India, Air Canada will be the leading Canadian carrier across the Atlantic in summer 2024. Air Canada's Toronto and Montreal hubs will respectively rank third and fifth largest in North America, in terms of average daily trans-Atlantic seats; the airline is committed to further developing both hubs' trans-Atlantic footprint in the coming years.

"We are excited to announce a significant expansion of our service offering to Italy, with a combined three daily flights from Toronto and Montreal to Rome, as well as daily services to Milan and Venice. This underpins the importance of Italy in Air Canada's global network, as we are the largest carrier between Canada and Italy, and the only one connecting the two countries on a year-round basis," said Mr. Galardo.

In response to projected strength in leisure demand, Air Canada will expand frequencies to popular Mediterranean destinations and bring forward the start-up of several seasonal European services next summer. Key increases in Air Canada's trans-Atlantic services for summer 2024 include:

From Montreal to:

Destination Service Improvement in Summer 2024 vs Summer 2023 Athens Increase to 3 weekly frequencies in April, daily from May to October Amsterdam Earlier seasonal start on March 30th, 2024, increase to daily service Barcelona Increase to 4 weekly frequencies in April, 5 in May, 6 from June to October Casablanca Increase to 6 weekly frequencies from June to September Copenhagen Earlier seasonal start on May 2nd, 2024 Lisbon Increase to 4 weekly frequencies in April, 5 from May to October Milan Increase to daily service from June to September Nice Increase to 5 weekly frequencies from June to September Rome Increase to 9 weekly frequencies from May to September Venice Increase to 3 weekly frequencies from June to October

From Toronto to:

Destination Service Improvement in Summer 2024 vs Summer 2023 Athens Increase to 4 weekly frequencies in April, daily from May to October Brussels Earlier seasonal start on May 1st, 2024 Barcelona Increase to 5 weekly frequencies in April, daily from May to October Copenhagen Increase to daily service from May to September Edinburgh Earlier seasonal start on March 1st, 2024 (operates from March to January) Lisbon Increase to daily service from April to October London Increase to 4 daily services from April to October Manchester Increase to 6 weekly frequencies from June to September Rome Increase to 12 weekly frequencies from May to September Venice Increase to 4 weekly frequencies from June to October

Seats are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Air Canada's international onboard services showcase some of Canada's best culinary talent through Air Canada's panel of celebrated chefs, comprising award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chef Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. New for 2024 , Canadians travelling to Europe will need to register with ETIAS to enter the Schengen Area, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania without a visa. Government requirements may change with little notice.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Air Canada's public communications may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to guidance, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions, are subject to important risks and uncertainties and cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the factors identified in this news release and in Air Canada's public disclosure file available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Air Canada's expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. However, Air Canada disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the U.S.

