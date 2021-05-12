Air Canada says "Aloha" to Winter 2022 from Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver

New non-stop Montreal - Honolulu service starts Dec. 12, 2021

New non-stop Toronto - Maui service starts Dec. 18, 2021

Toronto - Honolulu non-stop service resumes Dec. 17, 2021

Calgary new non-stop Honolulu service and resumption of Maui service begin Dec. 18, 2021

Vancouver non-stop services to Honolulu , Maui and Kona resumes

Attention Editors: see short video from Air Canada crew here : https://vimeo.com/548034068

MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada will launch more non-stop options from Canada to Hawaii this winter, including the first Montreal-Honolulu and Toronto-Maui services. These new flights complement the airline's long-standing services from Calgary and Vancouver to the Hawaiian Islands and will enable convenient connections across Canada as well as from Europe.

"We are seeing strong demand in the sun markets this winter with people in Canada and around the world looking ahead to holiday travel. As we finalize our schedule to position Air Canada's leadership in leisure travel this winter, we have added new non-stop flights to Hawaii from Montreal and Toronto in addition to our flights from Calgary and Vancouver, making it more convenient than ever for Canadians across the country to experience the Hawaiian Islands. From Europe, customers will be able to easily connect to our Hawaii flights from our Montreal and Toronto gateways. We know people will be excited to travel this winter, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"We are very happy that Air Canada is launching additional options to fly to Hawai'i. We are looking forward to welcoming back our Canadian friends. We would like to say a big mahalo to our trusted partner Air Canada for the continuous support in sharing the aloha spirit and always embracing the Hawaiian value of mālama," said Lorenzo Campos, Account Director for Hawai'i Tourism Canada.

Air Canada's new Hawaii flights from Montreal and Toronto feature a choice of three cabins of service, including the airline's premium travel experiences and Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat Executive Pods. Seats are available for sale now for next winter. Air Canada's new refund policy of offering customers options of refunds, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours, is applicable to all tickets purchased.

Montreal to Honolulu Schedule:

Connects to/from Brussels , Frankfurt , intra- Quebec and Atlantic Canada

Flight Route Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Day of Operation Begins AC521 Montreal (YUL) to

Honolulu (HNL) 13:30 19:54 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Wed, Sun Dec. 12, 2021 AC520 Honolulu (HNL) to

Montreal (YUL) 21:30 12:02 (+1 day) Boeing 787 Dreamliner Wed, Sun Dec. 12, 2021

Toronto to Hawaii Schedule:

Connects to/from London Heathrow, Frankfurt , Vienna , Atlantic Canada , intra- Ontario and Manitoba

Flight Route Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Day of Operation Begins AC531 Toronto (YYZ) to

Maui (OGG) 17:10 22:14 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Sat Dec. 18, 2021 AC530 Maui (OGG) to

Toronto (YYZ) 23.55 13:27 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Sat Dec. 18, 2021 AC589 Toronto (YYZ) to

Honolulu (HNL) 17:05 21:15 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Mon, Fri, Sun Dec. 17, 2021 AC590 Honolulu (HNL) to

Toronto (YYZ) 22:55 13:37 (+1 day) Boeing 787 Dreamliner Mon, Fri, Sun Dec. 17, 2021

Calgary to Hawaii schedule

Connects to/from Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , and other Canadian markets

Flight Route Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Day of Operation Begins AC529 Calgary (YYC) to

Honolulu (HNL) 14:50 19:20 Boeing 737 Tue, Thur, Sat Dec. 18, 2021 AC528 Honolulu (HNL) to

Calgary (YYC) 22:45 08:20 (+1 day) Boeing 737 Tue, Thur, Sat Dec. 18, 2021 AC587 Calgary (YYC) to

Maui (OGG) 14:50 19:06 Boeing 737 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Dec. 17, 2021 AC588 Maui (OGG) to

Calgary (YYC) 21:45 08:17 (+1 day) Boeing 737 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Dec. 17, 2021

Vancouver to Hawaii schedule

Connects seamlessly to/from BC and other Canadian markets

Flight Route Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Day of Operation Begins AC519 Vancouver (YVR)

to Honolulu (HNL) 14:05 -will vary

in peak winter 17:30 -will vary

in peak winter Boeing 787 Dreamliner

in peak winter Up to daily in

peak winter Sept. 14, 2021 AC518 Honolulu (HNL)

to Vancouver (YVR) 21:55 -will vary

in peak winter 06:55 (+1 day) -will vary

in peak winter Boeing 787 Dreamliner

in peak winter Up to daily in

peak winter Sept. 14, 2021 AC537 Vancouver (YVR)

to Maui (OGG) 18:00 -will vary

in peak winter 21:03 -will vary

in peak winter Boeing 787 Dreamliner

in peak winter Up to daily in

peak winter Sept. 10, 2021 AC536 Maui (OGG)

to Vancouver (YVR) 22 :40 -will vary

in peak winter 07:00 (+1 day) – will vary

in peak winter Boeing 787 Dreamliner

in peak winter Up to daily in

peak winter Sept. 10, 2021 AC545 Vancouver (YVR)

to Kona (KOA) 16:50 20:18 Boeing 737 Thur, Fri, Sun Dec. 19, 2021 AC544 Kona (KOA)

to Vancouver (YVR) 21:35 06:38 (+1 day) Boeing 737 Thur, Fri, Sun Dec. 19, 2021

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2020, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

