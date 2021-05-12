Air Canada says "Aloha" to Winter 2022 from Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver

Air Canada

May 12, 2021, 08:30 ET

  • New non-stop Montreal-Honolulu service starts Dec. 12, 2021
  • New non-stop Toronto-Maui service starts Dec. 18, 2021
  • Toronto-Honolulu non-stop service resumes Dec. 17, 2021
  • Calgary new non-stop Honolulu service and resumption of Maui service begin Dec. 18, 2021
  • Vancouver non-stop services to Honolulu, Maui and Kona resumes

MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada will launch more non-stop options from Canada to Hawaii this winter, including the first Montreal-Honolulu and Toronto-Maui services. These new flights complement the airline's long-standing services from Calgary and Vancouver to the Hawaiian Islands and will enable convenient connections across Canada as well as from Europe. 

"We are seeing strong demand in the sun markets this winter with people in Canada and around the world looking ahead to holiday travel. As we finalize our schedule to position Air Canada's leadership in leisure travel this winter, we have added new non-stop flights to Hawaii from Montreal and Toronto in addition to our flights from Calgary and Vancouver, making it more convenient than ever for Canadians across the country to experience the Hawaiian Islands. From Europe, customers will be able to easily connect to our Hawaii flights from our Montreal and Toronto gateways. We know people will be excited to travel this winter, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"We are very happy that Air Canada is launching additional options to fly to Hawai'i. We are looking forward to welcoming back our Canadian friends. We would like to say a big mahalo to our trusted partner Air Canada for the continuous support in sharing the aloha spirit and always embracing the Hawaiian value of mālama," said Lorenzo Campos, Account Director for Hawai'i Tourism Canada. 

Air Canada's new Hawaii flights from Montreal and Toronto feature a choice of three cabins of service, including the airline's premium travel experiences and Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat Executive Pods.  Seats are available for sale now for next winter.  Air Canada's new refund policy of offering customers options of refunds, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours, is applicable to all tickets purchased.

Montreal to Honolulu Schedule:

  • Connects to/from Brussels, Frankfurt, intra-Quebec and Atlantic Canada

Flight

Route

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Aircraft

Day of Operation

Begins

AC521

Montreal (YUL) to
Honolulu (HNL)

13:30

19:54

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Wed, Sun

Dec. 12, 2021

AC520

Honolulu (HNL) to
Montreal (YUL)

21:30

12:02 (+1 day)

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Wed, Sun

Dec. 12, 2021

Toronto to Hawaii Schedule:

  • Connects to/from London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Vienna, Atlantic Canada, intra-Ontario and Manitoba

Flight

Route

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Aircraft

Day of Operation

Begins

AC531

Toronto (YYZ) to
Maui (OGG)

17:10

22:14

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Sat

Dec. 18, 2021

AC530

Maui (OGG) to
Toronto (YYZ)

23.55

13:27

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Sat

Dec. 18, 2021

AC589

Toronto (YYZ) to
Honolulu (HNL)

17:05

21:15

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Mon, Fri, Sun

Dec. 17, 2021

AC590

Honolulu (HNL) to
Toronto (YYZ)

22:55

13:37 (+1 day)

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Mon, Fri, Sun

Dec. 17, 2021

Calgary to Hawaii schedule

  • Connects to/from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and other Canadian markets

Flight

Route

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Aircraft

Day of Operation

Begins

AC529

Calgary (YYC) to
Honolulu (HNL)

14:50

19:20

Boeing 737

Tue, Thur, Sat

Dec. 18, 2021

AC528

Honolulu (HNL) to
Calgary (YYC)

22:45

08:20 (+1 day)

Boeing 737

Tue, Thur, Sat

Dec. 18, 2021

AC587

Calgary (YYC) to
Maui (OGG)

14:50

19:06

Boeing 737

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Dec. 17, 2021

AC588

Maui (OGG) to
Calgary (YYC)

21:45

08:17 (+1 day)

Boeing 737

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Dec. 17, 2021

Vancouver to Hawaii schedule

  • Connects seamlessly to/from BC and other Canadian markets

Flight

Route

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Aircraft

Day of Operation

Begins

AC519

Vancouver (YVR)
to Honolulu (HNL)

14:05 -will vary
in peak winter

17:30 -will vary
in peak winter

Boeing 787 Dreamliner
in peak winter

Up to daily in
peak winter

Sept. 14, 2021

AC518

Honolulu (HNL)
to Vancouver (YVR)

21:55 -will vary
in peak winter

06:55 (+1 day) -will vary
in peak winter

Boeing 787 Dreamliner
in peak winter

Up to daily in
peak winter

Sept. 14, 2021

AC537

Vancouver (YVR)
to Maui (OGG)

18:00 -will vary
in peak winter

21:03 -will vary
in peak winter

Boeing 787 Dreamliner
in peak winter

Up to daily in
peak winter

Sept. 10, 2021

AC536

Maui (OGG)
to Vancouver (YVR)

22 :40 -will vary
in peak winter

07:00 (+1 day) – will vary
in peak winter

Boeing 787 Dreamliner
in peak winter

Up to daily in
peak winter

Sept. 10, 2021

AC545

Vancouver (YVR)
to Kona (KOA)

16:50

20:18

Boeing 737

Thur, Fri, Sun

Dec. 19, 2021

AC544

Kona (KOA)
to Vancouver (YVR)

21:35

06:38 (+1 day)

Boeing 737

Thur, Fri, Sun

Dec. 19, 2021

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2020, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

