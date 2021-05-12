Air Canada says "Aloha" to Winter 2022 from Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver
May 12, 2021, 08:30 ET
- New non-stop Montreal-Honolulu service starts Dec. 12, 2021
- New non-stop Toronto-Maui service starts Dec. 18, 2021
- Toronto-Honolulu non-stop service resumes Dec. 17, 2021
- Calgary new non-stop Honolulu service and resumption of Maui service begin Dec. 18, 2021
- Vancouver non-stop services to Honolulu, Maui and Kona resumes
Attention Editors: see short video from Air Canada crew here: https://vimeo.com/548034068
MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada will launch more non-stop options from Canada to Hawaii this winter, including the first Montreal-Honolulu and Toronto-Maui services. These new flights complement the airline's long-standing services from Calgary and Vancouver to the Hawaiian Islands and will enable convenient connections across Canada as well as from Europe.
"We are seeing strong demand in the sun markets this winter with people in Canada and around the world looking ahead to holiday travel. As we finalize our schedule to position Air Canada's leadership in leisure travel this winter, we have added new non-stop flights to Hawaii from Montreal and Toronto in addition to our flights from Calgary and Vancouver, making it more convenient than ever for Canadians across the country to experience the Hawaiian Islands. From Europe, customers will be able to easily connect to our Hawaii flights from our Montreal and Toronto gateways. We know people will be excited to travel this winter, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.
"We are very happy that Air Canada is launching additional options to fly to Hawai'i. We are looking forward to welcoming back our Canadian friends. We would like to say a big mahalo to our trusted partner Air Canada for the continuous support in sharing the aloha spirit and always embracing the Hawaiian value of mālama," said Lorenzo Campos, Account Director for Hawai'i Tourism Canada.
Air Canada's new Hawaii flights from Montreal and Toronto feature a choice of three cabins of service, including the airline's premium travel experiences and Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat Executive Pods. Seats are available for sale now for next winter. Air Canada's new refund policy of offering customers options of refunds, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours, is applicable to all tickets purchased.
Montreal to Honolulu Schedule:
- Connects to/from Brussels, Frankfurt, intra-Quebec and Atlantic Canada
|
Flight
|
Route
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Time
|
Aircraft
|
Day of Operation
|
Begins
|
AC521
|
Montreal (YUL) to
|
13:30
|
19:54
|
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|
Wed, Sun
|
Dec. 12, 2021
|
AC520
|
Honolulu (HNL) to
|
21:30
|
12:02 (+1 day)
|
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|
Wed, Sun
|
Dec. 12, 2021
Toronto to Hawaii Schedule:
- Connects to/from London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Vienna, Atlantic Canada, intra-Ontario and Manitoba
|
Flight
|
Route
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Time
|
Aircraft
|
Day of Operation
|
Begins
|
AC531
|
Toronto (YYZ) to
|
17:10
|
22:14
|
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|
Sat
|
Dec. 18, 2021
|
AC530
|
Maui (OGG) to
|
23.55
|
13:27
|
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|
Sat
|
Dec. 18, 2021
|
AC589
|
Toronto (YYZ) to
|
17:05
|
21:15
|
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|
Mon, Fri, Sun
|
Dec. 17, 2021
|
AC590
|
Honolulu (HNL) to
|
22:55
|
13:37 (+1 day)
|
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|
Mon, Fri, Sun
|
Dec. 17, 2021
Calgary to Hawaii schedule
- Connects to/from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and other Canadian markets
|
Flight
|
Route
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Time
|
Aircraft
|
Day of Operation
|
Begins
|
AC529
|
Calgary (YYC) to
|
14:50
|
19:20
|
Boeing 737
|
Tue, Thur, Sat
|
Dec. 18, 2021
|
AC528
|
Honolulu (HNL) to
|
22:45
|
08:20 (+1 day)
|
Boeing 737
|
Tue, Thur, Sat
|
Dec. 18, 2021
|
AC587
|
Calgary (YYC) to
|
14:50
|
19:06
|
Boeing 737
|
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|
Dec. 17, 2021
|
AC588
|
Maui (OGG) to
|
21:45
|
08:17 (+1 day)
|
Boeing 737
|
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|
Dec. 17, 2021
Vancouver to Hawaii schedule
- Connects seamlessly to/from BC and other Canadian markets
|
Flight
|
Route
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Time
|
Aircraft
|
Day of Operation
|
Begins
|
AC519
|
Vancouver (YVR)
|
14:05 -will vary
|
17:30 -will vary
|
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|
Up to daily in
|
Sept. 14, 2021
|
AC518
|
Honolulu (HNL)
|
21:55 -will vary
|
06:55 (+1 day) -will vary
|
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|
Up to daily in
|
Sept. 14, 2021
|
AC537
|
Vancouver (YVR)
|
18:00 -will vary
|
21:03 -will vary
|
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|
Up to daily in
|
Sept. 10, 2021
|
AC536
|
Maui (OGG)
|
22 :40 -will vary
|
07:00 (+1 day) – will vary
|
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|
Up to daily in
|
Sept. 10, 2021
|
AC545
|
Vancouver (YVR)
|
16:50
|
20:18
|
Boeing 737
|
Thur, Fri, Sun
|
Dec. 19, 2021
|
AC544
|
Kona (KOA)
|
21:35
|
06:38 (+1 day)
|
Boeing 737
|
Thur, Fri, Sun
|
Dec. 19, 2021
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2020, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.
Internet: aircanada.com/media
Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com
Media Resources:
Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles
SOURCE Air Canada
For further information: [email protected]
Share this article