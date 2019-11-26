Air Canada's Calin Rovinescu Named CEO of the Year for second time by Globe and Mail's Report on Business

"Calin's formidable foresight and bold vision have guided Air Canada's successful transformation over the past decade. A natural leader, he has instilled an entrepreneurial mindset throughout the organization while at the same time executing upon key strategic decisions to unlock the airline's potential so that today it is a recognized Canadian global champion. The Air Canada Board congratulates Calin on being honoured as CEO of the Year for a second time and as Strategist of the Year by Canada's leading national business publication," said Vagn Sørensen, Chair of the Board of Directors, Air Canada.

Mr. Rovinescu has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada since April 1, 2009. Among the many recognitions for his business accomplishments, he was awarded the Executive Leadership Award at the 2018 Airline Strategy Awards, named Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year (2016) and Canada's Best CEO (2013). He is a member of the Board of Directors of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, and of the Business Council of Canada, and is the 14th Chancellor of the University of Ottawa.

For 2019, the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine named five winning leaders representing the best of corporate leadership, strategy, innovation, vision and responsibility with one leader recognized as CEO of the Year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

aircanada.com/media

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: media@aircanada.ca

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

