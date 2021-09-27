Flights from India to Air Canada's Toronto and Vancouver hubs restarts

Eventual service from all three Canadian hubs planned

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced today the resumption of its non-stop flights to and from Delhi, India, following the lifting of the Government of Canada restrictions on non-stop flights from India. The airline's flights from Delhi to Toronto and Vancouver resume arriving today.

"People are eager to reunite with family and friends and we are very pleased to resume service immediately from India to our Toronto and Vancouver hubs following the lifting of restrictions by the Government of Canada. We continue to be focused on the growing visiting friends and relatives market, and together with the long-standing cultural and business ties between Canada and India which are expected to grow over the coming years, Air Canada remains strongly committed to this important Asia-Pacific market," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Air Canada is the leading carrier between the two countries. Since service began in 2015, Air Canada has operated flights from Toronto and Vancouver to Delhi and from Toronto to Mumbai. The airline is planning to launch new non-stop flights from Montreal to Delhi and resume service to Mumbai as market conditions allow.

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. Customers have the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

International Services

Air Canada's international services include wide-body aircraft featuring choices of Air Canada Signature Class with lie-flat seating, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Hours of complementary inflight entertainment is available at every seat throughout the aircraft along with options to purchase onboard wi-fi.

All customers are provided with individual care kits which contain antiseptic wipes, face covering and hand sanitizer. Air Canada's onboard services have resumed and will gradually feature new meals inspired by a panel of celebrated Canadian chefs on international flights departing Canada.

Customers can also collect and redeem Aeroplan points through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits, where available. Lounges are currently open in the domestic gate areas at Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary, and at the international gate areas at Toronto, Montreal, and Paris, with additional plans to re-open other locations in due course.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2019, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

