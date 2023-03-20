MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada announces its voluntary registration with the Office québécois de la langue française pursuant to the Charter of the French language, following several months of discussions with the Office.

As Canada's largest air carrier, Air Canada is proud of its commitment to the French language in Quebec and across its global network. The additional step the airline is taking today reflects its aim to contribute to the protection, promotion and reach of the French language, while complying with the Official Languages Act that applies to the carrier.

Air Canada Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]