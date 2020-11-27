Jason Berry appointed Vice-President, Cargo

Air Canada Pilots ratify collective agreement amendment to enable Air Canada to competitively operate dedicated cargo aircraft in the cargo marketplace.

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Berry as Vice President, Cargo effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Berry will be based at Air Canada's Montreal headquarters, and will report directly to Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Air Canada today also provided an update on its cargo business and the next steps in its strategic plan as the airline continues to adapt rapidly to evolving market opportunities. To date, Air Canada has operated more than 3,500 all-cargo flights globally, and the airline is now finalizing plans to convert several of its owned Boeing 767-300ER aircraft to freighters to fully participate in global cargo commercial opportunities.

The carrier has successfully concluded collective agreement amendment with its pilots represented by the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA), for contractual changes to enable Air Canada to competitively operate dedicated cargo aircraft in the cargo marketplace, which have now been ratified by the Air Canada pilots.

"Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo have pivoted quickly to new and unique commercial opportunities in response to evolving market conditions over the past 11 months, and Air Canada was the first airline globally to transform aircraft and double freight capacity by removing seats to enable cargo transport in the passenger cabin. We now operate up to 100 international, all-cargo flights weekly, and with ACPA's recent ratification on cargo operating arrangements, we are planning the conversion of several owned Boeing 767-300ERs recently retired from passenger service to all-freighter aircraft, which will position Air Canada to continue growing its cargo business across the global supply chain," said Ms. Guillemette.

"Jason's entrepreneurial approach combined with his solid air cargo background is well-suited to operationalize these commercial opportunities, and lead the strategic direction of our cargo business to optimize the growth of e-commerce while leveraging Air Canada's fleet and global reach," concluded Ms. Guillemette.

Mr. Berry comes to Air Canada from Alaska Airlines' wholly owned subsidiary McGee Air Services, where he was President with oversight for all aspects of aviation services ground handling, aircraft grooming, airport mobility services, check-in and gate services. From 2012 until June 2019, he led Alaska Airlines' cargo business, with direct responsibility for all aspects of cargo operations and compliance including revenue growth. Prior to joining Alaska Airlines, he held operational positions with increasing responsibility at other air cargo handlers and operators.

Mr. Berry holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington's Michael G. Foster School of Business, in addition to earning a Bachelor's degree in Computer/Information Technology Administration and Management from Central Washington University, and an Associate's degree in Business and Commerce from South Seattle College.

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Air Canada Cargo is a multiple award-winning cargo service provider, and it offers global cargo services through scheduled flights and via chartered, specialized flights. In addition to transporting freight on Air Canada's aircraft operating scheduled passenger services, Air Canada Cargo also transports freight on cargo-only flights using Air Canada's mainline wide-body aircraft, as well as four transformed Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER and three Airbus A330 aircraft modified to transport cabin freight. For more information, please visit: https://www.aircanada.com/cargo/en/

