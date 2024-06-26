New route complements other non-stop services this winter from Québec's capital region to Orlando , Fort Lauderdale , Cancun and Punta Cana

MONTREAL, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced today it will launch new weekly flights from Québec City to Tulum*, Mexico's newest airport in the Yucatan peninsula, beginning Dec. 13, 2024. The airline will also resume non-stop services from Québec City for winter 2024-25 to popular sun destinations: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Punta Cana and Cancun.

Air Canada announced today it will launch new weekly flights from Québec City to Tulum*, Mexico’s newest airport in the Yucatan peninsula, beginning Dec. 13, 2024. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are excited to launch new non-stop flights from Québec City to Tulum, offering convenient access to Mexico's Mayan Riviera, as well as resuming non-stop service from Québec City to popular sun destinations. Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations provide a wide range of travel choices for Québec residents, with easy and convenient flights to their favourite vacation destinations in Florida, Mexico and more. Customers can make their sun holiday travel plans now. We look forward to welcoming you onboard this winter," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning.

"We are delighted with the addition of Tulum to the range of vacation destinations offered to travellers from the greater Québec City region and the return of Air Canada international flights from Québec City to destinations as popular as Cancun, Punta Cana, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Not only has Air Canada made the decision to quickly restore its international air service from Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), but the carrier has also chosen to invest in our market by adding a new destination to the schedule for winter 2024-2025," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB. "This announcement is the result of a fruitful and beneficial collaboration between Air Canada and YQB."

Winter flying from Québec City

Quebec Peak winter 2024 service improvements and seasonal resumptions Québec (YQB) – Tulum (TQO) New route, 1 weekly flight Québec (YQB) – Orlando (MCO) Resumed October 30, with 2 weekly flights Québec (YQB) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Resumed October 31, with 2 weekly flights Québec (YQB) – Punta Cana (PUJ) Resumed October 30, with 2 weekly flights Québec (YQB) – Cancún (CUN) Resumed October 31, with 1 weekly flights

Air Canada also announced today it will operate up to 50 flights departing Canada every day from eight Canadian cities to 55 Caribbean and US Sun vacation destinations.

*subject to final government approvals

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.

