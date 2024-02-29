Airline recognized for its human resource practices, comprehensive training programs, employee health and well-being programs

MONTREAL, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada has once again been recognized as one of Montreal's top employers for 2024 in the latest edition of the Montréal's Top Employers Awards. This respected award is a reflection of the company's commitment to employees and its continuous efforts to create a positive and inclusive work environment.

With more than 10,000 employees in Montreal and up to 1,094 weekly flights at its Montreal-Trudeau global hub connecting Montreal to 89 destinations across Canada and internationally, Air Canada is a significant contributor to Montreal's economic success. Air Canada is Canada's largest private sector company offering bilingual services across Canada and is proud to offer services in both Official Languages, demonstrating true leadership among major Canadian companies in promoting bilingualism.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Montreal's Top Employers for the 11th consecutive year! This is a moment of immense pride for all of us, especially for the more than 10,000 Air Canada employees who live and work here in Montreal and where our global headquarters are located. We have continually invested in our people programs focusing on employee health and well-being, and comprehensive training programs, and this recognition demonstrates our people-centric approach to our employees and our dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone is valued and has the opportunity to thrive," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs.

Other recognitions Air Canada has received for its people programs include:

One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces for the sixth consecutive year

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

