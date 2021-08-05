MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada has been ranked among the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ for the fifth consecutive year for its commitment to employee engagement by Achievers, an employee social recognition company.

"We are thrilled with this recognition from Achievers. After the severe disruption over the last year and a half from the COVID-19 pandemic, this affirms we have continued to create a positive work environment and our workforce culture has remained strong even in the face of adversity and change. Our 'win as one' approach and culture supports our business priority and belief that a resilient, engaged workforce is important to our ongoing recovery," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada.

The Achievers award is the most recent recognition Air Canada has received for human resources, corporate culture and employee engagement. The airline was also honoured earlier this week by FXExpress Publications, Inc. with six awards, including the Trazee readership's Favourite Airline in North America, and is the only Skytrax Four Star international network carrier in North America. Other awards include honours across several business segments, including customer service, employee engagement, social responsibility and innovation, and investor relations leadership.

Forbes' World's Best Employers 2020 listed in the transportation and logistics category. The Forbes ranking is based on a survey of 160,000 workers from 58 countries who were asked to rate their employer and other employers in the same category. Not only did Air Canada employees recommend the airline as a great place to work, but others in the transportation industry rated Air Canada as a great place to work.

listed in the transportation and logistics category. The Forbes ranking is based on a survey of 160,000 workers from 58 countries who were asked to rate their employer and other employers in the same category. Not only did Air Canada employees recommend the airline as a great place to work, but others in the transportation industry rated Air Canada as a great place to work. Recognized as one of Montreal Top Employers 2021 by Mediacorp . as having exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies, as compared to others in their industry and region.

. as having exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies, as compared to others in their industry and region. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers 2021 by Mediacorp for its partnerships to create inclusive workplaces for employees from five diverse groups: women, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Aboriginal peoples, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ2) people.

for its partnerships to create inclusive workplaces for employees from five diverse groups: women, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Aboriginal peoples, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ2) people. Employment Equity Achievement Award for Diversity & Inclusion from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC)

APEX 5-Star rating reflects performance based on passenger feedback

Loyalty360 Platinum award for Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility

Additional information about Air Canada's People and Human Resources is in the "Employees" section of the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report at: www.aircanada.com/citizensoftheworld .

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

