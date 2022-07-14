"This is a milestone year for the Air Canada Foundation as we celebrate our 10 th anniversary, and the 10 th annual golf tournament, our largest fundraiser of the year. During the past decade, collectively we have helped make a difference improving children's health and well-being. On behalf of all the children and families the Foundation supports, I wish to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Air Canada's partners and others who joined us for this wonderful event," said Priscille LeBlanc, Chair of the Air Canada Foundation. "The funds raised will allow the Foundation to continue its mission of helping kids spread their wings."

"Representing the heart of our organization, the work and mission of the Air Canada Foundation reminds us all of the role we can all take to help Canadian families in need. Despite a very challenging two years during the pandemic, I am very grateful that together, we continue our long history of support in our communities. Thank you to the generosity of our supporters, donors and employee volunteers involved in this year's fundraising golf tournament which enables the Air Canada Foundation to keep making a difference to children and their families," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

Held at the Saint-Raphaël Golf Club in Montreal, the event welcomed nearly 300 guests with the support of 100 sponsors and numerous Air Canada retirees and employee volunteers.

A special highlight of this annual tournament is the coveted lemonade stand, manned this year by Air Canada Foundation ambassadors Léa-Jade and Coralie, raising $10,000.

The Foundation also welcomed special guests Gregory Charles, one of Quebec's most talented artists who performed for the Foundation's guests, and three-time Olympic gold medallist in women's hockey, Marie-Philip Poulin.

The Air Canada Foundation today also released its most recent impact report, covering efforts and initiatives throughout 2020 and 2021. Despite the challenges presented over the last two years brought on by the pandemic, the Foundation continued to innovate to provide support to Canadians in need, provided opportunities for employees to give back to their communities, and helped to facilitate donations and humanitarian relief during times of crisis.

The Air Canada Foundation is committed to giving back to children and communities through various programs and partnerships. Since 2012 it has:

Donated more than $12 million in grants to Canadian-registered charities focused on the health and well-being of children.

in grants to Canadian-registered charities focused on the health and well-being of children. Donated more than 11,000 airline tickets to charitable organizations to support fundraising activities or program development.

Made possible more than 9,000 flights to make children's dreams come true.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please visit www.aircanada.com/foundation or in Air Canada's 2020 Corporate Sustainability report available at www.aircanada.com/citizensoftheworld.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 86 internationally. It is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax, which in 2021 gave Air Canada awards for the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, and an excellence award for managing COVID-19. Through its leading travel loyalty Aeroplan program, Air Canada offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]