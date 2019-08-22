Air Canada Celebrates Aeroplan's 35th Anniversary with Biggest Contest Ever, Allowing Members to Win more than 35 Million Miles

From August 22 to September 25, Aeroplan is offering members two ways to win. Ten lucky members will have the chance to win 3.5 million Aeroplan Miles and make their dream bucket list trip a reality. In addition, 35 members will be able to win 100,000 miles. Members can register to enter the contest by going to aeroplan.com/35 and submitting their Aeroplan number.

"We're excited to offer Aeroplan members a chance to make their dreams a reality with our biggest contest to date," said Mark Nasr, Vice President, Loyalty and e-Commerce at Air Canada. "Air Canada is working hard to make immediate and tangible improvements to Aeroplan, to give members more of what they love: value, ease and flexibility. This milestone celebration is part of Air Canada's continued enhancements and improvements to the Aeroplan loyalty program as we move closer to the additional improvements coming with the relaunch of Aeroplan later next year."

To enter, members simply register their Aeroplan number at aeroplan.com/35 and share on social:

Grand Prize Draws:

There will be ten grand prize draws of 3.5 million miles. After a member registers, every transaction with an Aeroplan partner counts as an automatic entry for the grand prize. Each time you earn miles with any of Aeroplan's 75+ partners, redeem miles for a flight, hotel stay, car rental, merchandise, activities or donate miles via Aeroplan's Member Donation Program, you're entered for one of these ten grand prizes. Aeroplan affiliated cardholders get 35 bonus entries if they make at least one transaction with their card during the contest period.

Share on Social:

Win one of 35 secondary prizes of 100,000 miles. Share your picture-perfect trips, tag the people you would go with and hashtag #withaeroplan for a chance to win a secondary prize. Participants can post every day for more chances to win.

"As Aeroplan celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, our goal is to create Canada's most rewarding loyalty program. We want to ensure members achieve their travel goals faster than with any other rewards programs in Canada," concluded Nasr. "This contest is an important way to connect with our millions of members by offering exciting and unique ways to earn and redeem miles."

Air Canada recently announced changes to Aeroplan which represent just the beginning of many improvements being planned ahead of the Aeroplan relaunch in 2020. To make Aeroplan more flexible and member-friendly, the changes include: full refunds within 24 hours of booking, the option to refund flight rewards up to two hours before departure, a reduction of the aeroplan.com refund fee, and complimentary changes and refunds for Air Canada Altitude Super Elite 100K members. Aeroplan has the lowest fixed fare redemption options among Canadian loyalty travel programs, with only 7,500 Miles needed for a one-way, short haul flight with no advance purchase or roundtrip required.

For more information, visit: http://www.aeroplan.com/35.

