MONTREAL, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced that all the nominees identified in its management proxy circular dated February 16, 2024, were elected as directors of Air Canada at its annual meeting of shareholders held Thursday, March 28, 2024.

All the nominees were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are provided below.

Nominee % For % Against Amee Chande 98.67 % 1.33 % Christie J.B. Clark 96.98 % 3.02 % Gary A. Doer 97.70 % 2.30 % Rob Fyfe 98.12 % 1.88 % Michael M. Green 95.61 % 4.39 % Jean Marc Huot 96.24 % 3.76 % Claudette McGowan 99.47 % 0.53 % Madeleine Paquin 97.35 % 2.65 % Michael Rousseau 98.16 % 1.84 % Vagn Sørensen 87.66 % 12.34 % Kathleen Taylor 96.75 % 3.25 % Annette Verschuren 96.40 % 3.60 % Michael M. Wilson 97.78 % 2.22 %

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

