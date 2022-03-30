Air Canada Announces Election of Directors Français

MONTREAL, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced today that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated February 7, 2022 were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on Monday, March 28, 2022.

All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada and each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are detailed below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Amee Chande

133,533,132

99.74%

345,855

0.26%

Christie J.B. Clark

127,192,559

95.01%

6,686,428

4.99%

Gary A. Doer

132,261,761

98.79%

1,617,226

1.21%

Rob Fyfe

133,360,497

99.61%

518,490

0.39%

Michael M. Green

131,609,960

98.31%

2,269,027

1.69%

Jean Marc Huot

131,631,217

98.32%

2,247,770

1.68%

Madeleine Paquin

133,400,856

99.64%

478,131

0.36%

Michael Rousseau

133,022,220

99.36%

856,767

0.64%

Vagn Sørensen

129,517,411

96.74%

4,361,576

3.26%

Kathleen Taylor

132,888,113

99.26%

990,874

0.74%

Annette Verschuren

132,792,038

99.19%

1,086,949

0.81%

Michael M. Wilson

132,449,891

98.93%

1,429,096

1.07%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

