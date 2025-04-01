MONTREAL, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced that all 12 nominees identified in its management proxy circular dated February 14, 2025 were elected as directors of Air Canada at its annual meeting of shareholders held Monday, March 31, 2025.

The results of the vote appear below, expressed as percentages of the votes cast.

Nominee For Against Amee Chande 97.25 % 2.75 % Christie J.B. Clark 93.19 % 6.81 % Gary A. Doer 97.18 % 2.82 % Rob Fyfe 97.76 % 2.24 % Michael M. Green 94.84 % 5.16 % Jean Marc Huot 94.56 % 5.44 % Claudette McGowan 98.23 % 1.77 % Madeleine Paquin 97.16 % 2.84 % Michael Rousseau 97.42 % 2.58 % Vagn Sørensen 90.70 % 9.30 % Kathleen Taylor 95.97 % 4.03 % Annette Verschuren 94.33 % 5.67 %

Please visit aircanada.com to view directors' biographical notes. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote at Air Canada's annual meeting is available at our website and on SEDAR+. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be available at SEDAR+.

About Air Canada

