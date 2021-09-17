AIMS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing its Data Center Solutions to Ensure Greater Interconnectivity Among Service Providers

"AIMS successfully addresses rising data center services demand in Malaysia with its dynamic interconnected data center ecosystem. It enables local enterprises to expand their businesses regionally and add greater value to their customer offerings," said Siddhesh K. Hule, ICT research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its innovative data center portfolio and focus on customer experience have made it one of Malaysia's valued data center solution providers."

AIMS is among the few companies in the country to provide end-to-end integrated cloud data center solutions coupled with colocation services. Its interconnected data center ecosystem allows various telecommunication carriers to connect with several domestic and foreign network services providers that AIMS hosts in Malaysia.

AIMS consistently implements industry best practices to ensure uninterrupted services for its customers in lieu with the increased demand of data center services. Its recently launched purpose-built data center, AIMS @ Cyberjaya was awarded Uptime Institute's Tier III certification for design and construction to operate with higher efficiency while reducing downtime and cost. It has the level of resilience required to safeguard mission-critical data and deliver world-class IT solutions to customers and partners.

The company has also shown significant commitment to enforcing security standards by acquiring certifications such as PCI DSS and ISO 27000:1 to assure assets, payment transactions and sensitive data are well protected, and RMIT/TVRA compliance in 2020 to ensure its facilities are up-to-date and fully capable of handling security issues.

"AIMS prioritizes enhancing and expanding its regional connectivity by increasing its data center footprint in the country, as well as in the region," Hule said. "Besides being a telecommunications and interconnection hub, it is also a cloud exchange hub that helps businesses seamlessly switch among renowned cloud services providers. By creating a stronger data center ecosystem for both country and regional markets, AIMS has established greater value for clients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

