AIMIA'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS REJECT THE HOSTILE OFFER FROM MITHAQ CANADA INC.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") announced today that after reviewing the news release filed by Mithaq Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mithaq Capital SPC ("Mithaq"), on January 18, 2024 to extend the deadline of its offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Aimia (the "Hostile Offer"), Aimia's board of directors (the "Board") continues to recommend that Aimia shareholders REJECT the Hostile Offer given that its terms have not changed.

To reject the Hostile Offer, shareholders DO NOT need to take any action.

The directors' circular of the Company filed October 20, 2023 (the "Circular") details a comprehensive list of reasons for the recommendation to reject the Hostile Offer, which are still relevant despite the deadline extension. A copy of the Circular is available at www.aimia.com/mithaqoffer and has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For questions about the Hostile Offer or to find out how to withdraw tendered shares, shareholders are encouraged to call Aimia's strategic shareholder advisor, Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-800-495-6389, or to email them at [email protected].

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. Aimia targets companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide. In addition, we seek investments that may efficiently utilize the Company's operating and capital loss carry-forwards to further enhance shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon Aimia's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would" and "should", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future upside resulting from the Company executing on its strategy. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in Aimia's current Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aimia disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]