AIMIA ANNOUNCES TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE DEFERRAL OF CONSIDERATION OF SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia") announced today that it has been notified by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") that the TSX will defer consideration of the acceptance of Aimia's recently announced Shareholder Rights Plan (the "Rights Plan") until: (i) such time as it determines that the appropriate securities commission will not intervene in the event of any take-over bid for Aimia and (ii) the ratification of the Rights Plan by the shareholders of Aimia within six months from the date of adoption of the Rights Plan (the "Effective Date").

The deferral of acceptance of the Rights Plan by the TSX does not affect the adoption or operation of the Rights Plan, which will remain operative and effective for a minimum of six months from the Effective Date, unless terminated earlier.

A copy of the Rights Plan is available under Aimia's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in private and public companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: 100% ownership of Tufropes, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-performance synthetic fiber ropes and netting solutions for global aquaculture, maritime, and other various industrial customers, 94% ownership of Bozzetto Group, one of the world's largest ESG-focused providers of specialty sustainable chemicals, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a global SaaS company inspiring customer loyalty through data-driven personalization, as well as an 11.9% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would" and "should", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to TSX approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For further information: Media, Analysts and Investors, Albert Matousek, MBA, CFA, Head, Investor Relations and Communications, [email protected]