AI4Eyes Accepted into MEDTEQ+ Avisé Program and Awarded $700,000 to be Tested in Real World Clinical Setting

MONTREAL, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - AI4Eyes is proud to announce that it has been officially accepted into the MEDTEQ+ Avisé Program, with its application approved by the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE). As part of this major Go to Market milestone, AI4Eyes has been awarded $700,000 by MEDTEQ+ to support the validation of its AI-powered dry eye platform in real-world clinical settings.

The MEDTEQ+ Avisé Program supports the evaluation and integration of innovative health technologies within Quebec's healthcare ecosystem. For AI4Eyes, acceptance into the program follows an intensive selection process and represents a major step forward in advancing the company's mission to bring faster, more accessible, and data-driven eye care to clinical practice.

"Being accepted into the MEDTEQ+ Avisé Program is a huge milestone for AI4Eyes," said Dr. Tara Akhavan, PhD. "This support will allow us to validate the performance of our AI-powered dry eye platform, designed to streamline diagnosis and treatment recommendations in just minutes."

This one year long project will assess the platform's clinical performance, workflow integration, ease of use, efficiency, and potential impact on patient care.

As part of the Avisé Program, AI4Eyes was introduced to CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, which will serve as the official evaluator for the project. This collaboration will support the generation of real-world evidence and help evaluate how AI4Eyes can be integrated into clinical workflows to support more efficient and personalized eye care.

"We are proud to collaborate with CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal as our official evaluator for this project," said Daniel Hofmann, Co-Founder of AI4Eyes. "Their involvement will be essential in helping us assess how our technology performs in real-world care settings and how it can support clinicians in delivering better dry eye care."

AI4Eyes extends its sincere thanks to the MEDTEQ+ team for their support throughout the process, including Michel Demuynck, Innovation Integration Officer; Annie-Kim Gilbert, CEO; and Miled Bourbourou, Director, Innovation Integration and Strategic Initiatives.

"This achievement reflects the strength of our team, the clinical relevance of our technology, and the growing need for innovation in eye care," added Dr. Akhavan. "We are excited for what comes next."

To learn more about the MEDTEQ+ Avisé Program, visit:

https://www.medteq.ca/programmes/

To learn more about this selection project & award, visit:

https://www.medteq.ca/en/eight-quebec-based-solutions-to-be-tested-in-real-world-clinical-settings/

To learn more about CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, visit:

https://www.ciusssnordmtl.ca/

To learn more about AI4Eyes, visit:

https://www.aiforeyes.com

SOURCE AI4Eyes Medical Technologies Inc.

Media Contact: Vanessa Poulin, Head of Product, [email protected], 418-573-9578; Investor Contact: Dr. Tara Akhavan, CEO, [email protected]