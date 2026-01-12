AI4Eyes Closes $6.5 Million in Funding to Advance AI-Driven Eye Care Innovation

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - AI4Eyes today announced the successful closing of a $3.7 million CAD internal financing round from existing investors, completed in Q4 2025, together with $2.8 million CAD in non-dilutive funding. The combined financings bring total new capital secured during the period to $6.5 million CAD.

The funding strengthens AI4Eyes' balance sheet and supports the company's next phase of growth as it advances its roadmap toward the commercialization of regulated, AI-powered eye care solutions.

"This financing marks a pivotal milestone for AI4Eyes as we shift into full-scale execution and commercialization" said Dr. Tara Akhavan, CEO of AI4Eyes. "With the continued support of our existing investors and access to non-dilutive funding, we are accelerating regulatory approvals, expand our clinical programs, and bring meaningful AI-driven innovation to eye care providers and patients globally."

Proceeds from the financing will be used to accelerate regulatory approval activities in Canada and the United States, advance product development, expand data collection and clinical trials, and support commercialization readiness and strategic partnerships across key global markets, including the onboarding of a global expert leadership team.

For more information about AI4Eyes, please visit www.aiforeyes.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ai4eyes.

Media Contact: Vanessa Poulin, Head of Product, [email protected], 418-573-9578; Investor Contact: Dr. Tara Akhavan, CEO, [email protected]