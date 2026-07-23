Autonomous Defense Technologies Set to Ignite a Nearly $200 Billion Global Market

AI-Powered Military Drones, Autonomous Platforms, and Next-Generation Defense Systems Are Fueling One of the Fastest-Growing Opportunities in Aerospace and Defense

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Around the globe, the defense industry is quickly adopting autonomous technologies, with governments investing significantly in artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, advanced sensors, and self-directed decision-making capabilities. Military forces are on the lookout for technologies that can swiftly gather intelligence, function in dangerous settings without risking personnel, and respond promptly to threats. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) utilizing autonomous AI are increasingly crucial in modern military operations, proficient in various tasks such as reconnaissance, surveillance, target identification, electronic warfare, logistics support, and precision strike missions with minimal human intervention. As artificial intelligence advances, these sophisticated systems are expected to improve their efficiency in managing drone swarms, sharing battlefield information, and swiftly adjusting to changing combat situations. Companies leading the Autonomous and AI technology Defense Operations boom include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX), Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU).

There is also a rapid expansion in financial opportunities. Fortune Business Insights forecasts substantial growth in the global Autonomous Defense Platforms Market, with a projected increase from approximately US$69.77 billion in 2026 to US$198.87 billion by 2034, indicating a robust compound annual growth rate of 14.0%. Additionally, the firm anticipates a surge in the global Military Drone Market from US$22.49 billion in 2026 to US$52.31 billion by 2034, showing an 11.1% compound annual growth rate. With rising defense budgets and a focus on AI-enhanced military capabilities, companies specializing in autonomous aircraft, AI software, advanced sensors, cybersecurity platforms, navigation systems, and cutting-edge battlefield technologies are well positioned to capitalize on these expanding markets.

The widespread integration of autonomous AI UAVs is revolutionizing military strategies and operations. Instead of relying on individual aircraft, armed forces are increasingly deploying coordinated fleets of intelligent drones capable of monitoring vast areas, identifying targets, transmitting secure communications, and offering real-time situational awareness to ground troops. Advancements in machine learning, computer vision, edge computing, and secure battlefield networking are empowering these systems to autonomously process large amounts of data, thereby reducing the workload on operators and increasing mission success. As global tensions rise and defense modernization remains a top priority worldwide, autonomous defense technologies are expected to be one of the fastest-growing sectors in the military industry in the coming decade.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) and Meteor Aerospace Leadership Advance Integration Planning for AI-Enabled Multi-Domain Defense Technologies Following Previously Announced Acquisition Agreement -- VisionWave Holdings Inc. ("VisionWave" or the "Company") a defense technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and next-generation security technologies, today announced that its executive leadership team has completed a strategic technology and integration working session with the leadership of Meteor Aerospace Ltd. in Israel following the Company's previously announced acquisition agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Meteor Aerospace. Completion of the transaction remains subject to the closing conditions described below.

The executive meetings represent an important milestone in the transaction process as both companies continue advancing technical, operational and commercial integration planning while progressing toward satisfaction of the closing conditions described below.

During the visit, VisionWave executives conducted comprehensive reviews of Meteor Aerospace's expanding portfolio of advanced defense technologies, including tactical and strategic unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned surface vessels (USVs), electronic warfare (EW) and SIGINT technologies, precision strike systems, C4ISR platforms and integrated sovereign defense architectures.

The working sessions included executive strategy meetings, engineering reviews, technology demonstrations, manufacturing assessments and product roadmap discussions focused on identifying opportunities to accelerate innovation, expand international commercialization and strengthen VisionWave's multi-domain defense technology platform.

Meteor Aerospace presented video documentation of field tests and demonstrations of its products, including flights of the Impact-700 UAV at the Bar Yehuda airfield near the Dead Sea in Israel, that were done with the regulatory monitoring and approval of the Israeli Aviation Authority.

For operational security reasons, the meetings were conducted at a confidential location, and additional details regarding attendees and facilities are not being disclosed.

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave Holdings, stated: "Visiting Meteor Aerospace and working directly alongside its leadership and engineering teams reinforced what we recognized when we entered into the acquisition agreement. Meteor has developed a highly differentiated portfolio of autonomous systems, electronic warfare technologies, and integrated battlefield capabilities supported by a team with decades of aerospace engineering experience. Seeing these technologies firsthand further strengthened our confidence in the strategic opportunity this transaction represents."

Mr. Davis continued: "Our integration planning, in preparation for a potential closing, is well underway. By bringing together VisionWave's expertise in artificial intelligence, advanced sensing and computational technologies with Meteor's capabilities across autonomous platforms, C4ISR, precision defense technologies and sovereign defense architectures, we believe we are building a next-generation defense technology platform positioned to address rapidly growing global demand for integrated battlefield solutions, autonomous systems and national security modernization."

Throughout the visit, executives from both organizations evaluated opportunities to align technology development, manufacturing capabilities, international business development initiatives and long-term product strategies as part of VisionWave's integration planning process.

The meetings also provided both leadership teams with the opportunity to establish integration priorities across engineering, operations, commercialization and future product development while preparing for the successful completion of the proposed transaction.

As previously announced, completion of the acquisition remains subject to a number of conditions for VisionWave's satisfactory completion of legal, financial, operational, technical, aerospace, cybersecurity, export control, intellectual property and commercial due diligence, receipt of any applicable regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the closing conditions will be satisfied, or that the transaction will be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://www.vwav.inc/newsroom/

Why Investors Are Watching the UAV / Autonomous / AI Military Operations Industries:

Autonomous AI-powered UAVs becoming standard assets for ISR and combat support missions

Rising global defense spending focused on artificial intelligence and autonomous warfare

Growing adoption of autonomous drone swarms and collaborative mission capabilities

Increased demand for real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)

Continued advances in machine learning, computer vision, edge computing, and autonomous navigation

Expansion of electronic warfare, cybersecurity, and secure battlefield communications

Defense modernization programs accelerating across North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific

Growing opportunities for companies developing next-generation autonomous defense platforms

Other recent developments in the autonomous, defense/military/UAV/drone industries of note include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, recently announced it has been awarded a sole-source, single award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for approximately $156 million, by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Office of Secure Transportation (OST), in support of Project Solar Shield.

Under this new contract award, Kratos will provide mobile Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) platforms designed to support OST's critical National Security mission. The Office of Secure Transportation is responsible for the safe and secure ground and air transportation of nuclear weapons, weapon components, and special nuclear materials, as well as other missions supporting U.S. national security.

AeroVironment, Inc. ("AV") (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain autonomous systems, recently announced it has been awarded a $117.3 million contract by the U.S. Army for its P550™ electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) unmanned aerial system in support of the Army's Long Range Reconnaissance program, advancing the Army's push to field scalable, adaptable capabilities for modern warfare.

The award was issued under a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) through a competitive Call for Solutions (C4S) under the U.S. Army's Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Marketplace initiative, a centralized digital platform designed to accelerate the procurement of vetted drone technologies.

AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) recently announced it has been awarded a $17.5 million follow-on contract under its Global Solutions portfolio to continue delivering critical services in support of U.S. national security objectives.

The contract reinforces the company's role in providing mission focused, data-driven services and solutions that help decision makers act with speed and confidence. AEVEX's Global Solutions capabilities integrate technology and multi-domain expertise to transform complex data into actionable insight for time sensitive missions.

"Our teams are trusted to support some of the nation's most important missions," said Roger Wells, Chief Executive Officer at AEVEX. "This award reflects continued confidence in AEVEX to deliver the specialized expertise required to advance essential national security interests."

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) ("Sidus" or the "Company"), an innovative space and defense technology company, recently announced that its next LizzieSat® has successfully completed vibration testing, a key environmental qualification milestone for SpaceX's Transporter-18 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, currently scheduled for launch no earlier than October 2026.

Vibration testing simulates the intense mechanical loads a spacecraft experiences during launch and ascent. The testing was conducted at Element U.S. Space & Defense's facility in Orlando, Florida, an accredited independent provider of product qualification and environmental testing services. Completing this testing is designed to confirm that the satellite's structure, components, and integrated payloads can withstand the stresses of liftoff and remain fully operational on orbit, a critical step in clearing the spacecraft for final integration and shipment to the launch site.

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