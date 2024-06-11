AI Revolution Sparks Turf War: Data Center Parts, Property, and Power in High Demand

USA News Group Commentary

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- A turf war is ramping up thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, as the AI industry's thirst for new data centers is causing a shortage of parts, property, and power. Data centers are essential for supporting AI technology, leading to a rush to secure everything needed to build them, including land, power, equipment, building materials, and skilled workers. These centers must be ready to handle the constantly changing needs of AI customers. Behind the scenes, tech developers are working diligently to provide and secure these types of supplies and infrastructure, including recent developments from groups such as Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

Recognized as a trailblazer in generative AI innovation, Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has been enhancing its flagship product, Avant AI™. Celebrated for its advanced machine and deep learning capabilities, this AI system is versatile and suitable for various industries and applications. Capitalizing on this progress, Avant has signed a Binding Letter of Intent (BLOI) with Flow Wave, LLC (FW), a leader in immersible computer server development based in Florida. This agreement will allow Avant to purchase up to 50 state-of-the-art immersible computer servers from FW in a transaction valued at $50 million.



Offering unparalleled compute performance, Flow Wave Immersible AI Supercomputer Servers excel in handling intensive AI and machine learning tasks with superior processing power, enabling faster and more efficient data analysis. Their advanced immersion cooling technology significantly reduces energy consumption, leading to substantial cost savings and a smaller carbon footprint. The compact and sleek design makes these servers ideal for data centers with limited space or those aiming to optimize existing infrastructure, as they are easier to transport and install. Additionally, the immersible design enhances hardware longevity and reliability, minimizing downtime and maintenance costs.

"Avant's revolutionary AI software platform is poised to transform the landscape of data center management," said William Hisey, CEO of Avant. "By integrating proprietary machine learning algorithms with open-source innovations into these servers, Avant is developing a highly intelligent system designed to optimize resource allocation, enhance performance, and drive unprecedented levels of efficiency and automation. This marks the beginning of a new era for Avant Technologies, positioning us at the forefront of the supercomputer-driven data center industry and setting new standards for managing and storing AI applications."

By acquiring up to 50 high-performance immersible computer servers from Flow Wave, Avant aims to tackle the complex challenges of the digital era with advanced solutions. These servers, equipped with state-of-the-art immersion cooling technology, significantly enhance compute performance and energy efficiency. This partnership aligns with Avant's dedication to providing top-tier AI infrastructure solutions and optimizing operational efficiencies. Additional details about the transaction will be announced upon the execution of a definitive agreement.

On a day where its headlines were dominated regarding its stock split, chipmaking giant NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) commenced shipments for its DGX GB200 AI servers. Earlier this month, NVIDIA announced that the world leaders in robot development are adopting the company's NVIDIA Isaac robotics platform for the research, development and production of the next generation of AI-enabled autonomous machines and robots.

"The era of robotics has arrived," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Everything that moves will one day be autonomous. We are working to accelerate generative physical AI by advancing the NVIDIA robotics stack, including Omniverse for simulation applications, Project GR00T humanoid foundation models and the Jetson Thor robotics computer."

Among the highly-acclaimed clients mentioned by NVIDIA in the announcement were Siemens, Intrinsic, BYD Group, Universal Robots (UR), Hexagon, Husqvarna Group, MathWorks, Mobile Industrial Robots (MIR), and Teradyne Robotics.

NVIDIA competitor Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) recently unveiled its next-gen "Zen 5" Ryzen processors to power advanced AI experiences. AMD is introducing new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with the world's most powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for next-gen AI PCs that pave the way for a future full of AI-infused computing directly on a user's laptop.

"We are so excited to introduce the Ryzen 9000 series, the world's most powerful desktop processors for gamers and creators, and the 3rd generation AMD Ryzen AI processors, which provide leadership AI and compute performance for ultrathin and premium Copilot+ PCs," said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. "The AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors push the limits on what's possible featuring the fastest APU performance6, the world's most powerful NPU with 50 TOPs, and the world's first block floating point NPU doubling the performance of 16-bit applications without sacrificing accuracy."

Late in May, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced its latest portfolio of highly-scalable, high-performing, low-power 400G PCle Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters to revolutionize the data center ecosystem. These new products provide an improved Ethernet NIC and switching solution based on open standards to solve connectivity issues in AI data centers. As XPU bandwidth and cluster sizes grow quickly, these solutions help prevent bottlenecks and ensure smooth performance.

"At Broadcom, we recognize the significance of fostering a power-efficient and highly connected data center for AI ecosystem," said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. "Broadcom is prioritizing open standards and fostering collaboration with industry leaders to deliver the most extensive selection of high-performance connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure. Our 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters yet again underscore our commitment to enable the network-centric AI infrastructure platform."

Just prior to announcing it had grown its data center revenue by 87% year-over-year, Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) announced an expansion of its connectivity portfolio with the launch of the new Alaska P PCle retimer product line built to scale data center compute fabrics inside accelerated servers, general-purpose servers, CXL systems and disaggregated infrastructure. PCIe retimers are needed for faster and longer connections, to help AI and ML applications increase data clows and connections within server systems, which requires high bandwidth. PCIe is the industry standard for connecting AI accelerators, GPUs, CPUs, and other server components within a system. As AI models double their computation needs every six months, PCIe Gen 6 is becoming essential to keep up with these demands.

"Signal distance is a real dilemma for service providers," said Alan Weckel, co-founder of 650 Group. "We estimate over 75% of cloud and AI servers shipping two years from now will rely on retimers and these servers will contain multiple retimers. An eight GPU server might contain 16 or more of these devices. Retimers will even percolate into enterprise servers. Marvell's extensive experience in PAM4 technology positions the company well to drive the evolution of this emerging market."

Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCE USA News Group