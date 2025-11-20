MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Writing meeting minutes: 8 hours of work on average. Generating and reviewing them with MinutesIQ: less than 10 minutes.

Panorama, a leading provider of innovative governance software for boards of directors, launches MinutesIQ today, an artificial intelligence solution that automatically generates professional meeting minutes from live discussions or recordings. The tool rigorously adheres to governance best practices while freeing up valuable time.

Developed in collaboration with client organizations facing this daily challenge, MinutesIQ transforms a time-consuming administrative task into a fast and reliable process, allowing teams to refocus on what matters most.

"MinutesIQ isn't just a technology tool – it's a direct response to corporate secretaries who end their week exhausted from writing meeting minutes," says Roxanne Lessard, CEO and founder of Panorama. "MinutesIQ gives them back that time to focus on what truly matters: becoming genuine strategic partners to their boards. That's what modern governance should look like."

Measurable results from day one

Early MinutesIQ users are already reporting impressive results:

Generated minutes reviewed in less than 10 minutes

98% accuracy in capturing discussions and key decisions

Faster approvals with minutes available within minutes of the meeting

"MinutesIQ completely changes how we work," says Hugo Fournier, Executive Director of the Quebec Association for Suicide Prevention. "We save several hours per meeting, and the quality is exceptional. Our board is proud to work with an innovative company helping us modernize our governance practices."

MinutesIQ in action: Who benefits and why

MinutesIQ helps private companies, nonprofits, cooperatives, municipalities, and public organizations:

Ensure compliance and integrity of their minutes

Preserve institutional memory with archives enabling real follow-ups

Accelerate approvals with reports available immediately

Eliminate errors and omissions in official documentation

All while enabling teams to focus on decision-making and strategic analysis rather than manual transcription.

Available now

MinutesIQ adapts to any work style: in English or French, in-person, virtual, or hybrid. The tool joins meetings directly via videoconference or generates minutes from existing audio/video recordings.

Confidential information stays confidential. Recording can be paused during sensitive discussions, data is destroyed according to the strictest standards, and nothing is used to train the AI.

A free trial is available at: minutesiq.com

About Panorama

Panorama is revolutionizing corporate governance. A leader in digital solutions for boards of directors and other decision-making bodies, Panorama centralizes information and automates management processes to facilitate decision-making. Its secure platform enables organizations to gain efficiency, reduce compliance risks, and multiply their strategic impact.

