AI-Driven Risks Accelerate Enterprise Encryption Overhaul

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary -- The most powerful cyber weapon ever built was exposed by a rookie mistake. In late March, a basic configuration error at Anthropic leaked internal documents revealing Claude Mythos[1], a frontier AI model that can autonomously find and exploit zero-day vulnerabilities across every major operating system and browser. The cybersecurity sector dropped hard[2]: CrowdStrike fell 7%, Fortinet lost 3%, and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF hit its lowest point since late 2023. On April 7, Anthropic launched Project Glasswing, handing restricted Mythos access to a defensive coalition of 40+ organizations to patch critical software before adversaries develop similar capabilities. That structural shift now places Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) at the center of an operational emergency that spans post-quantum migration, AI-native defense, and cryptographic modernization.

Forrester's March 2026 report concluded that fault-tolerant quantum computing and Q-Day are now plausible by 2030, compressing what was once a generational planning exercise into a five-year execution window[3]. The Global Risk Institute's 2026 Quantum Threat Timeline now places the probability of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer emerging within ten years between 28% and 49%, the highest estimate in the report's seven-year history, reinforcing why quantum-resilient encryption infrastructure and AI-native defense platforms represent the primary value drivers for the 2026 spending cycle[4].

Quantum Secure Encryption (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) just launched QPA v2, an enterprise platform that helps large organizations find the weak spots in their encryption and build a clear plan to upgrade before quantum computing turns those weak spots into open doors.

The Vancouver-based company says QPA v2 moves the conversation from "we know there's a problem" to "here's how we fix it." The platform includes a planning wizard for governance, budgets, and migration timelines, AI-powered modules that evaluate how ready an organization's cryptography actually is, and inventory tools that scan software, hardware, and encryption components to flag what needs replacing. An executive dashboard pulls it all together, giving leadership real-time visibility into risk levels and upgrade progress. QSE says the platform is already live and in use with both existing and prospective clients.

"Organizations are now moving from understanding quantum risk to actively planning for it," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "QPA v2 is designed to support that transition by providing a structured, repeatable framework that enables enterprises and public-sector organizations to assess their current state, prioritize risk, and plan their migration toward post-quantum cryptographic standards."

That shift into execution has been building since late 2025. QSE recently secured its first municipal government pilot for post-quantum cybersecurity through its membership in MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association), a national network connecting Canadian municipalities with new technology. The participating municipality is using QPA to identify which of its systems rely on encryption that future quantum computers could break, and to start planning upgrades now. QSE noted it is already in conversations with additional municipalities exploring similar assessments.

Since November 2025, QSE has expanded from four to worldwide, with eleven value-added distributors now active and two more partnerships expected to close shortly. The company also joined CADSI (Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries), opening pathways into Canadian defence and public-sector procurement.

QPA v2 integrates with QSE's broader product suite, including its quantum-resilient key infrastructure, QAuth identity platform, and encrypted storage solutions. QSE is a Canadian post-quantum security company building tools to help organizations protect sensitive data from the next generation of cyberattacks that quantum computing is expected to enable, targeting commercial, enterprise, and government clients preparing for a fundamental shift in how encryption works.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on QSE at: All the information on Quantum Secure Encryption can be seen here

Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) recently announced major innovations across its Security Operations Platform at Fortinet Accelerate 2026, including a preview of FortiSOC, expanded agentic AI capabilities, and endpoint security enhancements delivered through FortiEndpoint. The company is consolidating core SOC functions spanning log ingestion, correlation, automation, case management, and behavioral analytics into a single cloud-delivered service built on a unified data model that integrates telemetry from both Fortinet and third-party environments.

FortiSOC brings together FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM, FortiSOAR, and FortiTIP into one integrated platform, while FortiAI expansions introduce agentic workflows that automate alert triage, threat hunting, and investigation continuity across the kill chain. FortiEndpoint advances the endpoint security layer by unifying ZTNA, SASE, EPP, EDR, and DLP under a single agent, reducing operational sprawl and adding FortiAI-powered visibility to detect and govern AI application usage. FortiGuard SOC-as-a-Service also received enhancements, extending multivendor monitoring with FortiNDR and FortiCNAPP telemetry to strengthen detection fidelity across hybrid environments. Together, these updates position Fortinet to help security teams reduce complexity and defend against AI-driven threats at scale.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) announced the general availability of Bits AI Security Analyst, an AI agent built into Datadog Cloud SIEM that reduces threat investigations from hours to as little as 30 seconds, cutting mean-time-to-resolution by more than 90%. The solution pairs senior SOC analyst expertise with machine-scale speed, enabling autonomous alert triage, evidence gathering, and verdict delivery across cloud, identity, and endpoint data sources that would be unachievable by human analysts alone.

"Traditional SIEMs are leaving enterprises increasingly exposed because queues keep growing and investigations take longer to correlate and enrich context. On top of this, you have security talent shortages," said Tim Knudsen, Vice President of Security Products at Datadog. "Datadog Cloud SIEM with Bits AI Security Analyst solves this problem by autonomously investigating alerts, and leveraging security and observability signals to deliver accurate, fully explained verdicts that dramatically reduce remediation times."

One in four Fortune 500 companies rely on Datadog Security to detect, prioritize, and remediate threats, positioning the platform as a trusted enterprise partner as GenAI-powered attacks grow more sophisticated. The company continues expanding its Cloud SIEM capabilities with thousands of integrations and enterprise-grade controls including role-based access management.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has expanded its strategic partnership with HCLTech through the launch of Continuous Threat Exposure Management services, combining adversary intelligence with AI-driven threat detection to deliver real-time exposure prioritization across endpoints, cloud, identity, applications, and data. Powered by the AI-native Falcon platform and patented ExPRT.AI, the offering uses agentic innovation to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited based on real-world attack paths and adversary activity.

"Falcon Exposure Management gives organizations the real-time visibility and AI-driven insights they need to reduce and prioritize risk at scale," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer of CrowdStrike. "HCLTech's services expertise makes them the right partner to deliver this capability to customers globally. Together, we're helping security teams move faster, consolidate operations, and stay ahead of adversaries."

The expanded partnership positions CrowdStrike to accelerate enterprise adoption of its platform by operationalizing prioritized threat insights at scale through a structured remediation framework, continuously reducing attack surface risk across global enterprises. As a recognized leader in cloud-native cybersecurity, the company continues to deepen its ecosystem of service delivery partners to extend Falcon platform capabilities to security teams worldwide.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) launched Atlas, an end-to-end AI Security Platform giving organizations complete visibility and control over AI systems they build and run, including hosted AI platforms, custom LLMs, agentic frameworks, chatbots, and embedded AI. Atlas covers the full AI security lifecycle from discovery and posture management to runtime protection and compliance in a single solution.

"AI completely disrupts the enterprise security model. Instead of humans clicking through UIs, agents are accessing data directly -- and this places data and AI security front and center," said Yaki Faitelson, CEO and co-founder of Varonis Systems. "If you can't continuously discover, assess, and secure agents and LLMs, you can't use AI at scale. Varonis Atlas gives organizations the fastest path to safe and trustworthy AI."

Atlas is available today with a free trial offering full access to AI inventory, posture management, security testing, runtime guardrails, and compliance reporting. Through integrations with the Varonis Data Security Platform, Atlas delivers data context that standalone AI security tools cannot match, positioning the company to serve thousands of organizations worldwide seeking to adopt AI while reducing data exposure and stopping AI-powered threats.

FURTHER READING: Read more about Quantum Secure Encryption here

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