Why a $35 Million Greenland Rare Earth Deal Just Put One Small-Cap on Every Investor's Radar

Issued on behalf of Greenland Mines Ltd.

A Toronto-listed industry leader is handing the keys to one of Greenland's most strategically valuable rare earth projects to a new Nasdaq-listed developer -- and staying on as a partner.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA NEWS GROUP News Commentary -- The rare earth sector just got a fresh jolt of momentum. Rare earth elements -- the 17 metals that power EV motors, wind turbines, fighter jets, robots, and just about every advanced electronic device -- have become one of the most fought-over commodities on the planet. According to S&P Global, the supply of rare earths remains one of the least diversified among all critical minerals, with China still controlling roughly 61% of global mining and 91% of global refining capacity. [1]

That dependence has become a problem for Western governments and manufacturers. Industry analysts at S&P Global expect rare earth supply outside of China to remain tight through 2026 and 2027, especially for the heavy rare earths used in the strongest magnets. [1] This is the backdrop against which a significant Greenland rare earth deal just landed.

A Strategic Shift in Greenland

On May 21, 2026, Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) -- a Toronto-based maker of rare earth magnets and advanced materials -- announced that its subsidiary, together with the other shareholders, have entered into an agreement to transfer the outstanding shares of Neo North Star Resources, Inc. (NNSR) to Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML). NNSR holds the exploration license for the Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex in southwest Greenland -- a project rich in neodymium and praseodymium, the two most important rare earths for permanent magnets. [2]

The total consideration is US$35 million, made up of US$20 million in cash and US$15 million in shares of Greenland Mines. Neo's wholly-owned subsidiary Neo North Star Holdings Inc. ("NNSH"), together with the other NNSR shareholders, have entered into the agreement to transfer their shares to Greenland Mines. NNSH currently owns 43.69% of NNSR. Just as importantly, Neo is staying involved: it keeps an equity stake in Greenland Mines, and the existing MOU for an offtake agreement covering up to 60% of the ore or mineral concentrate from the Sarfartoq project is unaffected by the transaction. [2]

A leading rare earth magnet maker just chose Greenland Mines to take the lead on advancing one of its most strategic upstream assets -- and is still planning to be a customer.

"We wish Greenland Mines every success as they advance this project, while we maintain our commitment as an offtake partner and shareholder," said Rahim Suleman, President and CEO of Neo, in the company's release. "This agreement reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation." [2]

Why Sarfartoq Stands Out

Sarfartoq is not a brand-new exploration story. Neo originally bought the project from Hudson Resources in 2023 for US$3.5 million, with closing subject to Government of Greenland approval. [3]

What makes Sarfartoq attractive is the mix of rare earths in the rock. According to Neo's disclosures, the project hosts a mineral deposit with a high concentration of neodymium and praseodymium -- together making up roughly 25% to 40% of total rare earth oxides on the property. [3] These two elements are the main ingredients in the powerful magnets used inside EV motors, wind turbines, and high-efficiency industrial drives.

Location is another advantage. Sarfartoq sits about 60 kilometers from the international airport in Kangerlussuaq, has tidewater and major port access, and is close to one of the best hydroelectric power sources in Greenland. [3] That infrastructure access is rare -- most undeveloped rare earth projects sit in remote regions with no roads, no power, and no port.

Why This Matters for Greenland Mines Investors

Greenland Mines is a Nasdaq-listed critical minerals developer that came together earlier in 2026 when Klotho Neurosciences (formerly Nasdaq: KLTO) acquired Greenland Mines Corp. and rebranded the combined company. The result is a unique structure with two divisions: a Natural Resources arm focused on Greenland projects, and a Cell and Gene Therapy arm that retained the KLTO-202 ALS program. [4]

Until now, the company's flagship asset was the Skaergaard Project in Southeast Greenland -- one of the world's largest undeveloped palladium-gold-platinum deposits, with an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource carrying a gross undiscounted in-situ metal value of roughly US$68 billion at February 2026 metal prices, calculated on an illustrative basis and before any technical or economic factors. [4]

The Sarfartoq deal adds a second world-class project on the other side of the same country. Greenland Mines is going from a single-asset developer to a multi-asset critical minerals platform covering both precious metals (palladium, gold, platinum) and rare earths (neodymium, praseodymium) in a stable Western-aligned jurisdiction.

And the partnership with Neo is the kind of validation that small-cap mineral developer rarely get. Neo is an established, revenue-generating, TSX-listed advanced materials company that posted Q1 2026 revenue of about US$155 million and adjusted EBITDA of US$36.2 million. [5] Having that kind of partner on the cap table -- and as a future customer -- is a powerful signal for the market.

Four Companies Riding the Same Tailwind

Greenland Mines is far from alone in trying to build a Western alternative to China's grip on rare earths. Here are four other companies investors are watching as money flows back into this space.

1. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)

MP Materials owns the only operating rare earth mine in the United States -- the Mountain Pass mine in California. The facility produces refined neodymium-praseodymium oxide and is now expanding downstream into rare earth magnets at its Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas. [6]

MP has become a market leader thanks to government backing. The U.S. Department of Defense has taken a ~15% equity stake, secured a 10-year price floor of US$110/kg on MP's neodymium-praseodymium oxide, and signed a 10-year magnet offtake agreement. [6] Analysts expect MP to begin magnet sales from its Texas facility in the second half of 2026, transitioning from a concentrate seller to a finished-magnet manufacturer -- a much higher-margin business.

2. Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML)

Critical Metals operates in Greenland too. In April 2026, the company closed its acquisition of the remaining 50.5% interest in Tanbreez, bringing its total ownership of the southern Greenland rare earth project to 92.5%. [7] Tanbreez is one of the world's largest known deposits of heavy rare earth elements, which includes dysprosium, terbium, and yttrium -- the elements with the biggest supply premiums right now.

In March 2026, the company's board approved a US$30 million acceleration program to fast-track development, targeting first ore production by late 2028 or early 2029. [8] For investors comparing Greenland-focused rare earth plays, CRML is the most direct geographic comparable to Greenland Mines.

3. Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA)

Aclara is taking a different angle on the rare earth opportunity. The company has ionic-clay rare earth projects in Brazil and Chile, and in October 2025 announced plans for a US$277 million heavy rare earth separation facility in Louisiana. [9] Aclara, which is majority-owned by the Hochschild Group, says the Louisiana plant could supply more than three-quarters of U.S. dysprosium and terbium demand by 2028.

4. Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM: MKA) (OTC: MKNGF)

Mkango is advancing the Songwe Hill rare earth project in Malawi and is also building rare earth separation and recycling capacity in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its dual upstream-downstream strategy aims to deliver European-processed rare earth oxides to Western magnet makers -- a strategy that lines up with what Neo Performance Materials is doing in Estonia.

The Bottom Line

The rare earth investment thesis has not been this strong in years. China still dominates the supply chain. Demand from EVs, wind turbines, defense systems, and AI data centers is climbing. Western governments are putting serious money behind anyone building a domestic alternative.

Against that backdrop, Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) just landed one of the most strategic rare earth deals in the small-cap space -- with a credible TSX-listed partner that is also a future customer, on a project with infrastructure access most peers can only dream about, in a Western-aligned jurisdiction. For investors looking for rare earth supply chain exposure without buying the largest, most expensive names, this is the kind of catalyst that can put a small-cap on the institutional radar fast.

For more information on Greenland Mines Ltd., visit: https://usanewsgroup.com/grml-landing

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Sources:

[1] https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/news-research/latest-news/metals/012726-rare-earth-supply-bottlenecks-set-to-persist-in-2026

[2] https://www.neomaterials.com/

[3] https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/neo-performance-materials-and-hudson-resources-advance-the-greenland-sarfartoq-rare-earth-project-after-receiving-government-approval-for-license-transfer-869897272.html

[4] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001907223/000121390026056356/ea029073801ex99-1.htm

[5] https://www.streetwisereports.com/article/2026/05/13/rare-earth-co-delivers-high-growth-q1-financial-surge.html

[6] https://www.fool.com/investing/2026/05/12/the-best-rare-earth-stock-to-buy-and-hold-for-the/

[7] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001951089/000121390026050961/ea028876501ex99-1.htm

[8] https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/critical-metals-corp-accelerates-the-development-of-the-tanbreez-project-with-an-immediate-30-million-strategic-program-to-advance-one-of-the-worlds-largest-ree-deposits-towards-production/

[9] https://www.mining.com/aclara-jumps-on-us-rare-earth-plant-plan/

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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCES:

The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this article were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The gross undiscounted in-situ metal values expressed herein are illustrative calculations using February 2026 metal prices and do not account for mining recoveries, metallurgical losses, capital costs, operating costs, royalties, taxes, permitting requirements, or any other technical or economic factors. These values are not indicative of future revenue, project economics or net present value. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this publication include that demand for platinum group metals and critical minerals will continue to grow and tighten; that Greenland Mines Ltd's Skaergaard Project will advance through its planned technical, metallurgical, and environmental work programs as described; that the Company's engagements with SLR Consulting, GTK Mintec, and WSP will proceed as planned; that the Iceland LOI will progress toward a binding agreement with the cost and savings characteristics described; that comparable companies will perform as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting the reader to understand the Company's business, however such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing governmental laws and policies; permitting risks; the Company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing; political and competitive risks; failure of forecasts and assumptions to come to fruition; metal price volatility; the inherent uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; and other unforeseen circumstances. The publisher of this article does not take responsibility for the accuracy of any statements made by the issuing company or its representatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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