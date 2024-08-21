AI-Driven Cybersecurity Solutions: Innovations Shaping the Future of Data Protection

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- USA News Group – Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving battle for enterprises, governments, and even hackers. The need for new defenses is reaching the highest levels, as federal officials are acknowledging the potential for generative artificial intelligence (AI) to help better identify cyber threats, including data scientists from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and its parent agency, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) exploring the key benefits of this tech for analyzing vast data sets. At the local government level too, officials are considering AI for cybersecurity, marking a shift in how cybersecurity policies are carried out. But it's clear that most institutions aren't equipped to develop the tech necessary, nor the resources to keep up with the evolving abilities of the world's hackers, bringing attention to the minds working behind the scenes to make data analysis safer and more effective. The market is constantly being updated by these innovators, with recent developments coming from groups such as Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK), Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB).

Emerging AI-focused tech company Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has been actively developing solutions in AI infrastructure. As part of their strategies, Avant has been seriously exploring additional technologies in the biotechnology and healthcare sectors, recently unveiling AI-powered healthcare infrastructure to deliver intelligent healthcare solutions.

More recently, Avant has stepped up this potential offering, by announcing they'll be implementing robust cybersecurity measures for their AI-driven healthcare solutions. As per the announcement, Avant is building comprehensive cybersecurity measures into the very foundation of its intelligent solutions, ensuring the highest protection for sensitive patient information.

This issue is topical, as earlier this year US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, that emphasized the need to establish rigorous security standards, which brought an impact on healthcare cybersecurity.

Given Avant's foundational experience in AI, the company plans to assess the industry's leading frameworks to integrate with its healthcare AI technology. The plan is to prioritize patient data security throughout the entire development lifecycle by employing a multi-layered cybersecurity approach and protecting data at rest and in transit, while also strictly adhering to HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) regulations.

"We are committed to enhancing our AI-driven application with state-of-the-art cybersecurity measures to protect our patient's privacy," said Danny Rittman, Chief Information Officer of Avant. "Our AI-driven healthcare solutions are developed to monitor and enhance our patient's health, and it is our top priority to ensure the highest data security and privacy standards for our AI healthcare applications. In addition to our advanced cyber measures, we intend to assess third party, industry-standard security platforms to establish a multi-layered, robust cybersecurity system."

At its foundational level, Avant's cybersecurity framework is made up of a ZTA (Zero Trust Architecture) and a multi-layer approach to protect sensitive patient data, ensuring the integrity of its AI-driven healthcare solutions. Their system facilitates robust data security measures, including encryption, access controls, and MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication).

Avant secures its AI Models through advanced access control, data minimization, and federated learning. A secure network architecture, microsegmentation, vulnerability management, and endpoint protection form the infrastructure and network security foundation. Avant also plans to evaluate industry-leading cybersecurity platforms to strengthen its security posture, while committing to continuous monitoring and improvement on its security measures through real-time threat detection, incident response planning, and regular security audits.

The goal for Avant is to advance healthcare through AI, while setting a new industry data security and privacy standard. Avant plans to continue investing in cybersecurity measures to strengthen its solutions and maintain the trust of both healthcare providers and patients.

Also dealing in the healthcare field is Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, which recently announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire care.ai, a privately held company specializing in delivering AI-assisted virtual care workflows, smart room technology, and ambient intelligence solutions. The acquisition aligns with Stryker's growing healthcare IT offering and its wirelessly connected medical device portfolio.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment and focus on our customers," said Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, of Stryker. "care.ai will help Stryker significantly accelerate our healthcare IT and digital vision to provide customers with real-time, smart and connected decision-making tools that enhance the lives of caregivers and their patients."

Much like Avant's ambitions, Stryker is committed to cybersecurity across its healthcare IT offerings. The company has a thorough global security program encompassing both corporate and product security that is committed to attaining and retaining external certifications including Global ISO 27001 and the SOC 2 certification of Stryker's health cloud.

Leading identity and access management company Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) recently announced a SaaS Startup Competition, inviting early-stage startups, incorporated in the US, that are building applications using identity, privacy, and security enabled workflows to showcase their innovations. The winner of the competition may receive up to a $500,000 investment from Okta and access to a global network of identity management experts and venture capitalists.

"Okta's platform helps startups develop identity-enabled applications," said Austin Arensberg, Senior Director, of Okta Ventures. "Startups can capitalize on Okta's robust tools to free up time so they can focus on building new products and applications without the complexities of managing identity infrastructure. This is an incredible opportunity for startups to showcase their creativity while building for the future. "

SaaS startups and enterprises are already driving innovation within the Okta Identity Cloud, utilizing its global network to help thousands of organizations securely manage identities with ease, flexibility, and reliability. This enables their customers to create seamless user experiences, strengthen cybersecurity, integrate authentication processes, and more.

Coming out of a near-catastrophic global technology outage, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is moving forward to learn from the experience and prevent future occurrences. In particular, a somewhat overreliance on AI in cybersecurity was questioned in the aftermath. However, CrowdStrike continues to have faith in its multi-agent AI architecture that it can help to enhance analyst efficiency and tackle cyber security challenges.

Recently, CrowdStrike released its 2024 CrowdStrike Threat Hunting Report, which sounded the alarm that Nation-States can exploit legitimate credentials to pose as insiders. Key findings in the report included naming North Korea-Nexus Adversaries as a legitimate threat of posing as US employees, hands-on-keyboard intrusions increased 55% (with an increase of 75% in healthcare), and cloud-conscious adversaries targeting the control plane.

"In tracking nearly 250 adversaries this past year, a central theme emerged—threat actors are increasingly engaging in interactive intrusions and employing cross-domain techniques to evade detection and achieve their objectives," said Adam Meyers, Head of Counter Adversary Operations at CrowdStrike. "Our comprehensive, human-led threat hunting directly informs the algorithms that power the AI-native Falcon platform, ensuring that we stay ahead of these evolving threats and continue to deliver the industry's most effective cybersecurity solutions."

Exposure management company Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) was recently recognized as the Top Performer in Cloud Security by CRN in its 2024 Annual Report Card. Prior to this recognition, Tenable unveiled its industry-leading vulnerability intelligence data and response capabilities to expose and close priority threats that drive up risk. Delivered over two offerings called Vulnerability Intelligence, and Exposure Response, Tenable is delivering two powerful context-driven prioritization and response features available now in its products Tenable Vulnerability Management, Tenable One, and Tenable Cloud Security.

"Without threat context and research insights, every vulnerability is a priority, creating a high-stress, low efficiency whack-a-mole scenario for security teams," said Gavin Millard, VP of product management for Vulnerability Management for Tenable. "Tenable is unleashing more than two decades of carefully curated exposure data to enable security teams to focus on the risk that matters most to their organization and communicate succinctly to stakeholders. The enriched intelligence and contextualization take prioritization and response to a new level, providing security teams with the critical data needed to identify and reduce risk."

