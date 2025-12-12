AI Diagnostics Hit Critical Mass as Hospitals Race to Cut Costs

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – Point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics valued at $53 billion in 2024 are projected to nearly double by 2033, driven by AI systems that deliver laboratory-grade results at the bedside[1]. Meanwhile, healthcare organizations implementing domain-specific AI tools surged 7x in 2025 as financial pressure mounts, with hospital expenses rising 6% annually while revenue grows just 3%[2]. Five publicly traded companies are positioned at the center of this shift, each holding FDA clearance for AI systems that eliminate diagnostic delays and transform patient management at the point of care: VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTFL), CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLL), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Industry analysts project AI could reduce healthcare spending by $200 billion to $360 billion annually through current technologies alone, with hospitals capturing $60 billion to $120 billion of those savings from improved clinical operations[3]. The window for adoption is narrow, driven by hospitals pursuing aggressive cost-cutting while 80% simultaneously plan service line expansion, creating demand for technologies that do more with existing infrastructure rather than requiring expensive facility buildouts or staff additions[4].

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) just announced a partnership with Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority that establishes a global model for delivering advanced cardiac imaging to remote and Indigenous communities. The collaboration centers on Ventripoint's VMS+ system, which transforms standard 2D ultrasound images into 3D volumetric models with MRI-level accuracy. This technology enables precise cardiac assessments at the point of care, reducing costs and eliminating the need for time-consuming MRI scans.

The model follows a hub-and-spoke design where a central hub with advanced cardiac capabilities supports connected sites in smaller, remote, and Indigenous communities. Local healthcare providers can acquire ultrasound scans and transmit them digitally to specialists at the hub for rapid interpretation. The Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority will serve as the first remote site in this network, linked to a regional center with tertiary and quaternary care capabilities.

"Through our collaboration with the Nisg̱a'a Nation, we are creating a scalable model of heart care that can extend from the Arctic to the Amazon, ensuring that everyone, regardless of geography, has access to advanced diagnostics," said Hugh MacNaught, CEO of Ventripoint.

Future phases are intended to include additional First Nations communities across Canada, Arctic regions, and rural communities worldwide, including areas in the Amazon, Africa, and India where MRI access is limited. The model delivers advanced cardiac imaging directly to patients without the need for long-distance travel, high costs, or extended wait times.

"Partnering with Ventripoint allows us to explore innovative tools that support more accurate diagnoses, faster treatment decisions, and truly patient-centred care right here at home," said Corinne McKay, CEO of Nisga'a Valley Health Authority. "For NVHA, this collaboration is about more than technology. It is about advancing health sovereignty for the Nisg̱a'a Nation and strengthening our ability to serve our people with excellence, compassion, and cultural integrity."

The company also recently appointed David Swetlow as Chief Financial Officer in October. Swetlow brings over 15 years of senior management experience from high-growth medical technology companies, including Sernova, Ondine, Protox, HealthPricer, and QLT. Management views the appointment as a key step in executing a refreshed commercial strategy designed to drive market adoption and revenue growth across international markets.

In late October, Ventripoint announced a collaboration with Providence Health Care Ventures to validate VMS+ at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. The study will evaluate whether AI-enhanced echocardiography can reduce demand for cardiac MRI scans at one of Western Canada's leading cardiac programs. Implementation is expected to begin in early 2026.

The company also issued a corporate update detailing its shift toward a Device-as-a-Service subscription model. Management believes this approach will shorten sales cycles and build recurring revenue. The update noted that qualified leads from Europe and North America are increasing, and that Ventripoint's European distributor AngioPro has recommitted to the company and invested additional capital.

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTFL) presented late-breaking data from the FISH&CHIPS Study at AHA Scientific Sessions 2025, validating its AI-powered Plaque Analysis platform in nearly 8,000 symptomatic patients and demonstrating patients in the highest total plaque volume stage experienced more than a 5x greater risk of major cardiovascular events compared with the lowest stage. The retrospective analysis represents the largest validation to date of Heartflow's Plaque Staging framework, with associations remaining significant after adjustment for coronary stenosis and cardiovascular risk factors over a median 3.3 years of follow-up.

"We are demonstrating how AI-powered Heartflow Plaque Analysis with Heartflow Plaque Staging can fundamentally change the way we manage CAD," said Campbell Rogers, Chief Medical Officer at Heartflow. "These latest findings show that by embedding plaque insights directly into the diagnostic pathway, we can help physicians make more confident decisions to guide personalized and precise treatment for their patients."

Heartflow's platform has been adopted by more than 1,400 institutions globally and has redefined care for nearly 500,000 patients worldwide, backed by ACC/AHA guidelines and over 600 peer-reviewed publications. The company's proprietary data pipeline built from more than 110 million annotated CTA images powers advanced AI models delivering coronary CTA image acceptance rates exceeding 96 percent, with DECIDE Registry data showing management changes guided by Plaque Staging resulted in an expected 15 percent decrease in cardiac event risk.

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLL) received FDA 510(k) clearance for its next-generation Clarity algorithm to detect electrographic seizures in newborns pre-term and older, becoming the first and only FDA-cleared AI-powered seizure detection system spanning all patient ages from pre-term neonates through adults. The clearance addresses a critical unmet need in neonatal care, where approximately 9% of NICU patients are diagnosed with seizures but research suggests up to 90% go undetected without EEG monitoring, and high-risk newborns seizing for more than 13 minutes per hour face an 8-fold increased risk of mortality and long-term disability.

"Seizures are the most common neurological emergency in newborns, and protecting these fragile brains is essential to their long-term development and well-being," said Jane Chao, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Ceribell. "This FDA clearance enables us to further expand availability of Ceribell's rapid, AI-powered neurological monitoring technology and serve more patients in need. Every newborn deserves timely and accessible seizure detection, without the delays and transfers that too often put outcomes at risk."

The clearance was supported by EEG data from more than 700 patients, representing the largest known validation dataset ever used for a neonatal seizure detection system. Ceribell's point-of-care EEG system combines proprietary algorithms with purpose-built hardware, including a headcap specifically optimized for neonatal patients, enabling real-time detection of non-convulsive seizures to support rapid diagnosis and treatment in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) have begun broad U.S. commercial launch of the MiniMed 780G system integrated with Abbott's Instinct sensor, marking a major milestone in AI-powered diabetes management as the system automates insulin adjustments every five minutes based on real-time glucose data. The Instinct sensor, based on Abbott's most advanced CGM technology, features the world's smallest and thinnest integrated continuous glucose monitor with up to 15 days of wear time, now shipping to customers nationwide following FDA clearance earlier this year.

"This milestone marks an important next step in our work to bring the proven clinical outcomes of our MiniMed 780G system to more people living with diabetes," said Que Dallara, EVP and president of Medtronic Diabetes. "With this launch, we're expanding a smart dosing ecosystem built for choice, so every person can find a solution that fits their life. We exist to make life with diabetes easier and more predictable, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health every day."

The launch expands Medtronic's sensor portfolio alongside the recently launched Simplera Sync sensor and Guardian 4 sensor, with the company's diabetes business committed to designing the future of diabetes management through next-generation sensors, intelligent dosing systems, and data science and AI. Early customer pilot program feedback has shown improved time in range for patients, with the algorithm-driven system helping people with diabetes spend less time managing their condition through automated insulin delivery that adjusts to glucose readings in real time.

