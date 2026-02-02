AHR Expo 2026: Hitachi Scroll Compressor Highlights High-Efficiency Scroll Compressor Innovations

"Our continued engagement with the AHR Expo reflects both consistency and strategic focus," said Wisdom Hao, GM of Guangzhou Bosch Home Comfort Group Compressor Technology Co., Ltd. "North America remains a key strategic region, particularly as it faces tighter performance benchmarks and higher expectations for long-term operational stability."

Through the showcase at the AHR Expo 2026, Hitachi Scroll Compressor presented its newly launched products alongside proven models, demonstrating how the portfolio evolves to meet customer requirements.

A major highlight at its booth was its newly introduced high-efficiency low-side scroll compressor, designed in response to rising efficiency expectations and application demands in the unitary market. Aligned with global energy-saving and decarbonization trends, the product delivers measurable improvements in seasonal efficiency, lower operating noise, and stable performance under varying load conditions. It represents the latest generation in Hitachi's scroll compressor technology roadmap, building on decades of expertise while introducing targeted upgrades for today's efficiency-driven market.

The two-stage design originates from the world's first scroll compressor family developed by Hitachi and inherits its benchmark performance and durability. An upgraded solenoid valve enables precise two-step capacity control, supporting more efficient part-load operation, while the scroll load design has been optimized to meet SEER2 requirements. A newly developed motor improves light-load performance, and high-precision machining and assembly contribute to durability and operational stability. Dual compliance for liquid and debris handling further strengthens robustness in real-world conditions.

In addition to low-side solutions, Hitachi Scroll Compressor showcased a lineup of high-side scroll compressors addressing a broader range of North American applications, including heat pump heating and cooling, commercial refrigeration and cold storage, as well as data center and equipment cooling. As demand increases for systems capable of stable operation across wider temperature ranges, the high-side scroll compressors offer strong adaptability and performance consistency.

Designed with a wide operating envelope, the high-side scroll compressors support stable operation in both heating and cooling modes. They are compatible with environmentally friendly refrigerants such as R290, R32, and R454B, aligning with the industry's shift toward lower-global-warming-potential solutions. Compatibility with enhanced vapor injection technology further enhances heating efficiency, particularly in colder climates.

Together, the technologies presented at AHR Expo underscored Hitachi Scroll Compressor's innovation strategy--advancing core compressor technologies while closely aligning with regulatory trends and end-user priorities. From residential and light commercial systems to complex industrial applications, the company's portfolio is designed to help equipment manufacturers achieve higher efficiency, quieter operation, and dependable long-term performance.

Looking ahead, Hitachi Scroll Compressor plans to deepen collaboration across the HVACR value chain, using international platforms such as AHR Expo to share insights, gather market feedback, and accelerate the adoption of efficient, reliable, and sustainable compressor technologies amid the global energy transition.

For more information, please visit https://compressors.hitachiaircon.com/en.

SOURCE Hitachi Scroll Compressor

