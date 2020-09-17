Agora Launches Virtual Conference RTE2020 to Talk Real-Time Engagement

Agora teams up with virtual event platform Run The World to host RTE2020 and unite leading global voices as worldwide streaming adoption skyrockets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a Real-Time Engagement (RTE) platform-as-a-service, today announced it will host its premier virtual conference RTE2020 on October 13-14, 2020. RTE2020 will remotely bring together leading global voices to discuss innovations in voice, video and streaming, at an unprecedented time when RTE is being adopted globally.

Agora is partnering with its very own customer, virtual event platform Run The World , to produce an immersive, deeply engaging experience throughout two days of speaking sessions, panels and more. Attendees can register free of charge now at rte2020.agora.io , and they will receive an access link and log-in to create a profile and freely explore the conference. RTE2020 will be hosted on Run The World's website and mobile app.

"RTE2020 is a milestone opportunity for innovators to connect and collaborate on the future of Real-Time Engagement at a time when adoption of it has been urgent," said Reggie Yativ, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Agora. "Just like the technology we power, this event is all about community. We want to gather developers and entrepreneurs who are itching to build the next app or platform for us to connect, play or work from any corner of the globe. We invite all to join us to learn more about the future of RTE."

In addition to programming featuring leading experts, such as Q&As and AMAs, RTE2020 will feature interactive elements including:

Virtual Networking: Attendees can network at will by creating a profile and messaging other attendees through the event's mobile app, as well as participate in casual one-on-one "cocktail hour" experiences where they'll be matched with new attendees every five minutes.

Attendees can network at will by creating a profile and messaging other attendees through the event's mobile app, as well as participate in casual one-on-one "cocktail hour" experiences where they'll be matched with new attendees every five minutes. Interactive Polling: Right in the middle of a speech, AMA or panel, speakers can create and distribute a quick poll in real-time. Participants can see other attendees who chose the same answer as them and use the poll as a discussion point to connect.

Right in the middle of a speech, AMA or panel, speakers can create and distribute a quick poll in real-time. Participants can see other attendees who chose the same answer as them and use the poll as a discussion point to connect. Personalized "Groupfie": Each attendee will receive a fun, personalized "groupfie" photo, modeled after a selfie, with speakers and other attendees to share on social media.

"Unlike one-way webinars or traditional video conferencing, our Run The World platform enables attendees to meet speakers and socialize with each other," said Xiaoyin Qu, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Run The World. "The experience we are creating for RTE2020 goes to show dynamic, virtual conferences have a strong place in our future. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Agora and connect the world's leading minds for this event."

Agora will release RTE2020 speakers, a program schedule and more details closer to the event in October. Please visit rte2020.agora.io to learn more or submit to the call for papers.

About Agora

Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

About Run The World

Run The World is the leading online events platform that brings community together via interactive and social video experiences online, recently raised $15M from Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, GGV Capital, Will Smith and Kevin Hart. Unlike webinars or Zoom, Run The World enables the most interactive and social online events where attendees can meet each other and engage in two-way conversations with the speakers.

SOURCE Agora

Related Links

http://www.agora.io

