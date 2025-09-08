Agora Wins Best Communications API at 2025 API World Conference

Agora's Conversational AI Engine recognized for enabling seamless, real-time interaction between humans and AI agents.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and global leader in real-time engagement and conversational AI, accepted the award for Best Communications API at the 2025 API Awards. The award was presented during the API World conference in Santa Clara, California last week.

API World is the world's largest API conference and expo and serves as a platform for developers and technical leaders to connect, share knowledge, and explore advancements in API-related tech. The API Awards celebrate technical innovation and adoption in the API ecosystem, and the Best Communications API category honors seamless, natural, and scalable communication experiences.

Redefining Real-Time Voice Communication

Agora's Conversational AI Engine was recognized for enabling seamless, real-time interaction between humans and AI agents. Built on top of Agora's Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SDRTN®), which powers over 80 billion minutes of global engagement per month, the Conversational AI Engine makes it simple for developers to build AI-powered experiences with ultra-low latency, unmatched clarity, and reliable delivery at scale.

"Agora has spent over a decade optimizing real-time communication between humans. With our Conversational AI Engine, we're extending that expertise to human-AI conversations," said Tony Zhao, CEO of Agora. "Winning Best Communications API validates our belief that every conversation with AI should be as natural and responsive as speaking to another human."

Unlocking New Voice AI Possibilities for Developers

Agora's Conversational AI Engine enables developers to quickly and easily build custom voice AI agents and integrate them into their applications. The engine powers a wide range of voice AI use cases, from 24/7 customer support and AI shopping assistants to immersive education and real-time fan engagement.

Agora's Conversational AI Engine provides:

Sub-second end-to-end latency enables quick, natural AI interaction Choice of providers: Choose ASR, LLM, and TTS providers to customize AI agent.

: Users can interrupt AI mid-sentence to quickly shift a request, Noise suppression : Built in noise suppression and echo cancelation allows AI to hear the user in noisy environments

: Built in noise suppression and echo cancelation allows AI to hear the user in noisy environments Scalability and reliability: Backed by Agora's global network (SDRTN®) which powers billions of minutes of interaction each month.

Learn more about Agora's Conversational AI Engine here: https://www.agora.io/en/products/conversational-ai-engine/

About Agora



Agora is the global leader in real-time engagement, providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful APIs to embed real-time conversational AI, voice, video, interactive live streaming, and chat into their applications and IoT devices. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Agora is trusted by over 1,700 leading organizations across the globe to power best-in-class real-time experiences from social media and live shopping to education and telehealth. For more information about Agora (NASDAQ: API), visit: www.agora.io.

