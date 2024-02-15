AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON 2023 EXPLORATION RESULTS AND 2024 EXPLORATION PLANS - MINERAL RESERVES UP 10.5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 54 MOZ; INITIAL MINERAL RESERVES OF 5.2 MOZ DECLARED AT EAST GOULDIE; INITIAL UNDERGROUND MINERAL RESOURCES DECLARED AT DETOUR LAKE OF 1.6 MOZ

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on year-end 2023 mineral reserves and mineral resources, exploration activities at mine sites and select advanced projects in 2023 and the exploration plan and budget for 2024. The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects.

December 31, 2023 - Global Variance Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

"The Company's ambitious exploration program in 2023 and continuing into 2024 is yielding exciting results. At Detour Lake, step-out drilling suggests potential for an underground operation and, together with optimization of the current open pits and mill, bringing the Detour Lake mine to a production rate of one million ounces per year. At Odyssey, step-out drilling continues to significantly extend the East Gouldie deposit to the west and east. At Hope Bay, drill results confirm the expansion of the Madrid deposit at depth with wide high grade intercepts, in line with our expectations for the exploration upside of this project," said Guy Gosselin, Agnico Eagle's Executive Vice-President, Exploration. "In addition, we continue to generate significant exploration results elsewhere across our portfolio, including Fosterville, Amaruq, Macassa and Kittila. These positive results demonstrate the success of our strategy, and we will continue the steady funding of our exploration efforts in 2024 as we aim to grow the deposits at existing operations and to realize the potential of the key projects in the Company's pipeline," added Mr. Gosselin.

Highlights from 2023 include:

Gold mineral reserves increase to record level – Year-end 2023 gold mineral reserves increased by 10.5% to 53.8 million ounces of gold (1,287 million tonnes grading 1.30 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold). The year-over-year increase in mineral reserves is largely due to the declaration of initial mineral reserves at East Gouldie, the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex and mineral reserve replacement at Macassa and Fosterville . At year-end 2023, measured and indicated mineral resources were 44.0 million ounces (1,189 million tonnes grading 1.15 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources were 33.1 million ounces (411 million tonnes grading 2.50 g/t gold), including initial underground inferred mineral resources at Detour Lake

Year-end 2023 gold mineral reserves increased by 10.5% to 53.8 million ounces of gold (1,287 million tonnes grading 1.30 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold). The year-over-year increase in mineral reserves is largely due to the declaration of initial mineral reserves at East Gouldie, the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex and mineral reserve replacement at Macassa and . At year-end 2023, measured and indicated mineral resources were 44.0 million ounces (1,189 million tonnes grading 1.15 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources were 33.1 million ounces (411 million tonnes grading 2.50 g/t gold), including initial underground inferred mineral resources at Detour Lake Detour Lake – The Company's exploration success outside of the mineral resource open pit continued, with results of up to 24.8 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 420 metres depth approximately 860 metres west of the mineral resource open pit. An initial underground inferred mineral resource was declared below and to the west of the existing pit, totalling 1.56 million ounces of gold (21.8 million tonnes grading 2.23 g/t gold). Exploration in 2024 is expected to continue to test and extend the west plunge of the main deposit. The Company expects to provide an update on the Detour underground project and ongoing exploration results in the first half of 2024

– The Company's exploration success outside of the mineral resource open pit continued, with results of up to 24.8 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 420 metres depth approximately 860 metres west of the mineral resource open pit. An initial underground inferred mineral resource was declared below and to the west of the existing pit, totalling 1.56 million ounces of gold (21.8 million tonnes grading 2.23 g/t gold). Exploration in 2024 is expected to continue to test and extend the west plunge of the main deposit. The Company expects to provide an update on the Detour underground project and ongoing exploration results in the first half of 2024 Odyssey mine at the Canadian Malartic complex – Initial mineral reserves of 5.17 million ounces of gold (47.0 million tonnes grading 3.42 g/t gold) were declared in the central portion of the East Gouldie deposit at year-end 2023. Successful exploration over the past year has extended the limits of the East Gouldie inferred mineral resource laterally to the west by 870 metres, with results of up to 6.2 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at 1,299 metres depth. Recent drilling continues to return good results towards the east with results of up to 6.7 g/t gold over 13.5 metres at 1,467 metres depth and 140 metres to the east of the current mineral resources outline. Inferred mineral resources at the East Gouldie deposit were 3.3 million ounces of gold (45.2 million tonnes grading 2.29 g/t gold)

– Initial mineral reserves of 5.17 million ounces of gold (47.0 million tonnes grading 3.42 g/t gold) were declared in the central portion of the East Gouldie deposit at year-end 2023. Successful exploration over the past year has extended the limits of the East Gouldie inferred mineral resource laterally to the west by 870 metres, with results of up to 6.2 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at 1,299 metres depth. Recent drilling continues to return good results towards the east with results of up to 6.7 g/t gold over 13.5 metres at 1,467 metres depth and 140 metres to the east of the current mineral resources outline. Inferred mineral resources at the East Gouldie deposit were 3.3 million ounces of gold (45.2 million tonnes grading 2.29 g/t gold) Hope Bay – Exploration drilling in 2023 totalled more than 125,000 metres, with work focused on the Madrid and Doris deposits. At the Madrid deposit, the target area in the gap between the Suluk and Patch 7 zones delivered strong drill results in the quarter, including 16.3 g/t gold over 28.6 metres at 385 metres depth and 12.7 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 677 metres depth. Results confirm the potential to expand gold mineralization in the Madrid deposit at depth and along strike to the south. Based on recent exploration success, the Company is evaluating a larger potential production scenario for Hope Bay. The Company expects to report results from this internal technical evaluation in 2025

– Exploration drilling in 2023 totalled more than 125,000 metres, with work focused on the and Doris deposits. At the deposit, the target area in the gap between the Suluk and Patch 7 zones delivered strong drill results in the quarter, including 16.3 g/t gold over 28.6 metres at 385 metres depth and 12.7 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 677 metres depth. Results confirm the potential to expand gold mineralization in the deposit at depth and along strike to the south. Based on recent exploration success, the Company is evaluating a larger potential production scenario for Hope Bay. The Company expects to report results from this internal technical evaluation in 2025 Fosterville – Continued exploration success in the Robbins Hill and Lower Phoenix areas and improved mining parameters led to full replacement of 2023 production. Mineral reserves are stable year-over-year at 1.7 million ounces of gold (8.6 million tonnes grading 6.10 g/t gold). The lower average grade of the mineral reserves compared to year-end 2022 is the result of the depletion of the high grade Swan Zone that has been replaced mostly by lower grade mineral reserves from the Robbins Hill area

– Continued exploration success in the Robbins Hill and Lower Phoenix areas and improved mining parameters led to full replacement of 2023 production. Mineral reserves are stable year-over-year at 1.7 million ounces of gold (8.6 million tonnes grading 6.10 g/t gold). The lower average grade of the mineral reserves compared to year-end 2022 is the result of the depletion of the high grade Swan Zone that has been replaced mostly by lower grade mineral reserves from the Robbins Hill area Amaruq – Positive grade reconciliation led to adjustments in the ore zone model and mineral reserve estimation parameters, resulting in a new proven and probable mineral reserve estimate of 1.8 million ounces of gold (15.4 million tonnes grading 3.72 g/t gold). Based on these results, the Company has approved an extension to the IVR open pit, which is expected to contribute approximately 70,000 ounces of gold to the 2026 production profile and extend the mine life to 2028 (previous mine life was 2026). Exploration also continued to return significant mineralization at depth, with results up to 11.3 g/t gold over 6.4 metres at 979 metres depth

– Positive grade reconciliation led to adjustments in the ore zone model and mineral reserve estimation parameters, resulting in a new proven and probable mineral reserve estimate of 1.8 million ounces of gold (15.4 million tonnes grading 3.72 g/t gold). Based on these results, the Company has approved an extension to the IVR open pit, which is expected to contribute approximately 70,000 ounces of gold to the 2026 production profile and extend the mine life to 2028 (previous mine life was 2026). Exploration also continued to return significant mineralization at depth, with results up to 11.3 g/t gold over 6.4 metres at 979 metres depth Macassa – Continued exploration success in the Main Break and the South Mine Complex ("SMC") zones contributed to growth in proven and probable mineral reserves at Macassa to 2.0 million ounces gold (4.2 million tonnes grading 14.45 g/t gold), and in the Amalgamated Kirkland ("AK") deposit to 160,000 ounces of gold (742,000 tonnes grading 6.69 g/t gold), with drill results in AK of up to 25.0 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 365 metres depth

– Continued exploration success in the Main Break and the South Mine Complex ("SMC") zones contributed to growth in proven and probable mineral reserves at Macassa to 2.0 million ounces gold (4.2 million tonnes grading 14.45 g/t gold), and in the Amalgamated Kirkland ("AK") deposit to 160,000 ounces of gold (742,000 tonnes grading 6.69 g/t gold), with drill results in AK of up to 25.0 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 365 metres depth Kittila – Exploration in 2023 identified an underexplored, parallel mineralized structure named the East Zone located in the Suuri area at shallow depth, approximately 140 metres east of the mine's producing Main Zone and outside current mineral resources. Recent drilling in the East Zone returned an intersection of 11.5 g/t gold over 7.8 metres at 204 metres depth

– Exploration in 2023 identified an underexplored, parallel mineralized structure named the East Zone located in the Suuri area at shallow depth, approximately 140 metres east of the mine's producing Main Zone and outside current mineral resources. Recent drilling in the East Zone returned an intersection of 11.5 g/t gold over 7.8 metres at 204 metres depth Exploration budget – The Company has budgeted $259.0 million for expensed and capitalized exploration and $77.7 million for studies and other expenses in 2024. The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects. Priorities for 2024 include drilling the deeper portions of the Detour Lake deposit, increasing exploration at the Canadian Malartic camp to extend known deposits and identify new mineralized zones to optimize utilization of the Canadian Malartic processing facility in the future, and continuing large exploration programs at other operating assets and Hope Bay

GOLD MINERAL RESERVES

At December 31, 2023, the Company's proven and probable mineral reserve estimate totalled 53.8 million ounces of gold (1,287 million tonnes grading 1.30 g/t gold). This represents a 10.5% (5.1 million ounce) increase in contained ounces of gold compared to the proven and probable mineral reserve estimate of 48.7 million ounces of gold (1,186 million tonnes grading 1.28 g/t gold) at year-end 2022 (see the Company's news release dated February 16, 2023 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2022 proven and probable mineral reserve estimate).

The year-over-year increase in mineral reserves at December 31, 2023 is largely due to a substantial new mineral reserve addition of 5.2 million ounces of gold at the East Gouldie deposit at the Odyssey mine. The acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex as part of the acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc.'s Canadian assets on March 31, 2023 (the "Yamana Transaction") also contributed to adding 1.5 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves.

In Zacatecas State in central Mexico, the San Nicolás volcanogenic hosted massive sulphide deposit is jointly owned by the Company and Teck Resources Limited. As at December 31, 2023, the Company has reported 52.6 million tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves grading 0.40 g/t gold, 22.28 g/t silver, 1.12% copper and 1.48% zinc, containing 0.7 million ounces of gold, 37.7 million ounces of silver, 592,000 tonnes of copper and 777,000 tonnes of zinc (each reported on a 50% basis) at San Nicolás.

Mineral reserves were calculated using a gold price of $1,400 per ounce for all operating assets, except the Detour Lake open pit for which a gold price of $1,300 per ounce was used, and using variable assumptions for the pipeline projects. For detailed mineral reserves and mineral resources ("MRMR") data, including the economic parameters used to estimate the mineral reserves and mineral resources and by-product silver, copper and zinc at several mines and advanced projects, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data (as at December 31, 2023)" and "Assumptions used for the December 31, 2023 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company" below.

The ore extracted from the Company's mines in 2023 contained 3.72 million ounces of gold in-situ (61.8 million tonnes grading 1.88 g/t gold). This includes the Company's 50% share of the production up to March 30, 2023 at the Canadian Malartic complex prior to the closing of the Yamana Transaction.

The variance in the Company's proven and probable mineral reserves from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023 is set out in the chart below.

The Company's gold mineral reserves as at December 31, 2023 are set out in the table below, and are compared with the gold mineral reserves as at December 31, 2022. Data in this table and certain other data in this news release have been rounded to the nearest thousand and discrepancies in total amounts are due to rounding.

















Gold Mineral Reserves By Mine / Project* Proven & Probable Gold Mineral

Reserve (000s oz.) Average Mineral Reserve Gold Grade

(g/t)

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change

LaRonde mine 2,244 2,515 -271 6.4 6.36 0.04

LaRonde Zone 5 636 710 -74 2.2 2.12 0.08

LaRonde complex 2,880 3,225 -345 4.51 4.42 0.09

Canadian Malartic mine** 2,436 1,505 931 0.83 0.9 -0.07

Odyssey deposits** 310 98 211 2.17 2.22 -0.05

East Gouldie deposit** 5,173 0 5,173 3.42





Canadian Malartic complex** 7,919 1,603 6,315 1.73 0.93 0.8

Goldex 901 962 -61 1.59 1.62 -0.03

Akasaba West 143 147 -4 0.89 0.84 0.05

Detour Lake (at or above 0.5 g/t) 16,594 17,253 -659 0.93 0.93 0

Detour Lake (below 0.5 g/t) 3,335 3,431 -96 0.39 0.39 0

Detour Lake total 19,928 20,683 -755 0.76 0.76 0

Macassa 1,954 1,797 157 14.45 17.2 -2.75

Macassa Near Surface 23 16 7 5.93 5.31 0.62

AK deposit 160 100 60 6.69 5.2 1.49

Macassa total 2,136 1,913 224 13.11 15.11 -2.00

Upper Beaver 1,395 1,395 — 5.43 5.43 0

Hammond Reef 3,323 3,323 — 0.84 0.84 0

Amaruq 1,837 2,164 -327 3.72 4.05 -0.33

Meadowbank complex 1,837 2,164 -327 3.72 4.05 -0.33

Meliadine 3,467 3,766 -299 5.91 6.02 -0.11

Hope Bay 3,397 3,409 -12 6.52 6.5 0.02

Fosterville 1,682 1,677 4 6.1 7.95 -1.85

Kittila 3,584 3,683 -100 4.14 4.2 -0.06

Pinos Altos 546 665 -118 1.9 2.01 -0.11

San Nicolás (50%)† 672 0 672 0.4





La India 0 81 -81

0.76



Total Mineral Reserves 53,811 48,697 5,114 1.3 1.28 0.02























* Ownership of mines and projects is 100% unless otherwise indicated. Where Agnico Eagle's interest is less than 100%, the stated mineral reserves reflect the Company's interest. ** Agnico Eagle's ownership of the Canadian Malartic complex increased to 100% on December 31, 2023 from 50% on December 31, 2022 as a result of the Yamana Transaction which closed on March 30, 2023. † Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in the San Nicolás project, which will be contributed as study and development costs are incurred and, accordingly, Agnico Eagle's share of the reported MRMR at the San Nicolás project is reported at a 50% level.

The Company estimates that at a gold price 10% higher than the assumed gold price (leaving other assumptions unchanged), there would be an approximate 17% increase in the gold contained in proven and probable mineral reserves. Conversely, the Company estimates that at a gold price 10% lower than the assumed gold price (leaving other assumptions unchanged), there would be an approximate 11% decrease in the gold contained in proven and probable mineral reserves.

GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES

At December 31, 2023, the Company's measured and indicated mineral resource estimate totalled 44.0 million ounces of gold (1,189 million tonnes grading 1.15 g/t gold). This represents a 0.6% (0.3 million ounce) decrease in contained ounces of gold compared to the measured and indicated mineral resource estimate at year-end 2022 (see the Company's news release dated February 16, 2023 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2022 measured and indicated mineral resource estimate).

The year-over-year decrease in measured and indicated mineral resources is primarily due to the upgrade of mineral resources at East Gouldie to mineral reserves, largely offset by the successful conversion of inferred mineral resources into measured and indicated mineral resources and the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex and the Wasamac project as a result of the Yamana Transaction.

At December 31, 2023, the Company's inferred mineral resource estimate totalled 33.1 million ounces of gold (411 million tonnes grading 2.50 g/t gold). This represents a 26% (6.8 million ounce) increase in contained ounces of gold compared to the inferred mineral resource estimate a year earlier (see the Company's news release dated February 16, 2023 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2022 inferred mineral resource estimate).

The year-over-year increase in inferred mineral resources is primarily due to the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex and the Wasamac project as part of the Yamana Transaction as well as an initial underground inferred mineral resource at Detour Lake.

The Company's gold mineral resources as at December 31, 2023 are set out in the table below.

Operation / Project* Measured & Indicated Inferred Gold Mineral Resources Gold Mineral Resources Contained Gold Gold Grade Contained Gold Gold Grade (000 oz.) (g/t) (000 oz.) (g/t) LaRonde mine 632 3.06 286 5.67 LaRonde Zone 5 774 2.27 1,134 3.38 LaRonde complex 1,407 2.57 1,420 3.68 Canadian Malartic — — 214 0.81 Odyssey 75 1.71 1,453 2.29 East Malartic 731 2.04 4,480 2.12 East Gouldie 244 1.56 3,331 2.29 Canadian Malartic complex 1,050 1.88 9,477 2.12 Goldex 1,646 1.64 871 1.68 Akasaba West 91 0.7 — — Wasamac 2,173 2.43 789 2.66 Detour Lake 17,955 0.77 2,717 1.05 Detour Lake Zone 58N 534 5.8 136 4.35 Detour Lake total 18,489 0.79 2,853 1.09 Macassa 598 8.58 1,094 9.21 Macassa Near Surface 13 6.14 28 6.62 AK deposit 37 6.95 52 5.69 Macassa total 647 8.4 1,173 8.89 Anoki-McBean 349 2.77 107 3.84 Upper Beaver 403 3.45 1,416 5.07 Upper Canada 722 2.15 1,863 3.11 Hammond Reef 2,298 0.54 — — Aquarius 1,106 1.49 14 0.87 Holt complex 1,699 4.52 1,310 4.48 Amaruq 1,600 3.74 623 4.65 Meliadine 1,629 4 2,222 6.22 Hope Bay 1,255 3.64 2,108 5.41 Fosterville 1,512 4.05 1,461 4.54 Northern Territory 1,668 2.38 1,376 2.4 Kittila 1,687 2.93 1.067 5.06 Barsele (55%) 176 1.27 1,005 1.98 Pinos Altos 685 1.83 104 1.73 La India 88 0.52 1 0.4 Tarachi 361 0.58 4 0.52 Chipriona 326 0.92 21 0.66 El Barqueño Gold 331 1.16 351 1.13 San Nicolás (50%)† 20 0.19 10 0.13 Santa Gertrudis 563 0.91 1,433 2.36 Total Mineral Resources 43,981 1.15 33,080 2.5

* Ownership of mines and projects is 100% unless otherwise indicated. Where Agnico Eagle's interest is less than 100%, the stated mineral resources reflect the Company's interest. † Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in the San Nicolás project, which will be contributed as study and development costs are incurred and, accordingly, Agnico Eagle's share of the reported MRMR at the San Nicolás project is reported at a 50% level

The economic parameters used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for all properties are set out below.

Assumptions used for the December 31, 2023 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company

Metal Price for Mineral Reserve Estimation* Gold (US$/oz) Silver (US$/oz) Copper (US$/lb) Zinc (US$/lb) $1,400 $18 $3.50 $1.00

* Exceptions: US$1,300 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake; US$1,350 per ounce of gold used for Hope Bay and Hammond Reef; US$1,200 per ounce of gold and US$2.75 per pound of copper used for Upper Beaver; and US$1,300 per ounce of gold, US$20.00 per ounce of silver, US$3.00 per pound of copper and US$1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicolás.

Metal Price for Mineral Resource Estimation* Gold (US$/oz) Silver (US$/oz) Copper (US$/lb) Zinc (US$/lb) $1,650 $22.50 $3.75 $1.25

* Exceptions: US$1,500 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake open pit, Northern Territory and Holt complex; US$1,300 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake Zone 58N; US$1,400 per ounce of gold used for Canadian Malartic, US$1,688 per ounce of gold used for Hope Bay, Santa Gertrudis and Hammond Reef; US$1,667 per ounce of gold used for Upper Canada, El Barqueño; US$1,200 per ounce of gold and US$2.75 per pound of copper used for Upper Beaver; US$1,533 per ounce of gold used for Barsele; US$500 per ounce of gold used for Aquarius, US$22.67 per ounce of silver used for El Barqueño; US$1,687 per ounce of gold used for Anoki-McBean and Tarachi; US$25.00 per ounce of silver used for Santa Gertrudis; and US$1,300 per ounce of gold, US$20.00 per ounce of silver, US$3.00 per pound of copper and US$1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicolás.

Exchange rates* C$ per US$1.00 Mexican peso per US$1.00 AUD per US$1.00 US$ per €1.00 $1.30 MXP18.00 AUD1.36 EUR1.10

* Exceptions: exchange rate of CAD$1.25 per US$1.00 used for Upper Beaver, Upper Canada, Holt complex and Detour Lake Zone 58N; CAD$1.11 per US$1.00 used for Aquarius; US$1.00 per EUR $1.15 used for Barsele; and MXP17.00 per US$1.00 used for Tarachi.

The above metal price assumptions are below the three-year historic average (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023) of approximately $1,853 per ounce of gold, $23.50 per ounce of silver, $4.03 per pound of copper and $1.38 per pound of zinc.

2024 EXPLORATION BUDGET

The Company has budgeted $336.7 million for exploration expenditures and project expenses in 2024, comprised of $151.1 million for expensed exploration, $107.9 million for capitalized exploration and $77.7 million for project studies, technical services and other corporate expenses.

The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects. Exploration priorities for 2024 include drilling the western and deep extension of the Detour Lake deposit to assist in the optimization of the open pit operations and to further advance a potential underground mining scenario, growing the underground mineral reserve and mineral resource at the Odyssey mine and continuing large exploration programs at other operating assets and Hope Bay.

The Company's exploration and corporate development budget for 2024 is set out below. The exploration plans and more detailed budgets for individual mines and projects are set out further below, organized by region.

2024 Exploration Program and Corporate Development Budget



Expensed Exploration Capitalized Exploration





Sustaining Non-Sustaining



(000s $) (000s m) (000s $) (000s $) (000s m) Quebec









LaRonde complex $ 8,100 35.4 $ 2,300 $ — 14.8 Canadian Malartic complex 13,300 70.6 — 7,100 66.4 Goldex 2,200 18.4 2,900 — 22.0 Quebec regional 7,100 39.7 — — —











Ontario









Detour Lake 7,400 40.0 — 20,300 120.0 Macassa — — 2,000 32,900 161.9 Ontario regional and projects 13,500 19.4 — 1,600 —











Nunavut









Meliadine — — 5,400 13,200 77.7 Meadowbank complex 1,900 6.8 — — — Hope Bay 22,000 50.0 — — — Nunavut regional 12,700 22.0 — — —











Australia









Fosterville 11,700 36.5 — 10,900 38.7 Northern Territory 4,600 10.8 — — —











Europe









Kittila 4,700 18.5 1,800 5,300 51.5 Europe regional 7,100 12.6 — — —











Mexico









Pinos Altos 2,500 10.0 1,800 400 10.7 Mexico regional 13,400 6.0 — — —











USA 7,000 5.4 — — — Joint Ventures & Other 5,600 8.4 — — — G&A 6,100 — — — — Total Exploration $ 151,100 410.5 $ 16,200 $ 91,700 563.7 Hope Bay - Other Expenditures 12,200







Other Project Studies 20,900

— —

Total Corporate Development and Technical Services 44,600

— —

Total Exploration and Project Expenses $ 228,800

$ 16,200 $ 91,700



ABITIBI REGION – QUEBEC

CANADIAN MALARTIC COMPLEX

MRMR Highlights

The strong growth in mineral reserves at the Odyssey mine at year-end 2023 is largely due to successful conversion drilling in the East Gouldie deposit, the completion of an internal study and infill drilling which increased the proven and probable mineral reserves by 5.2 million ounces of gold (47 million tonnes grading 3.42 g/t gold) as at December 31, 2023. An additional 150,000 ounces of gold in the mineral reserves are attributed to the Odyssey South deposit and the Odyssey internal zones as the understanding of these two mineralized areas continues to improve with ongoing drilling and mine development.

The Canadian Malartic open pit mine saw an increase of approximately 122,000 ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (reflecting the Company's 100% interest). The increase is due to the completion of the Yamana Transaction combined with a review of the model using the positive reconciliation performance, that was offset by 695,400 ounces of gold mined in situ (100% interest) in the Barnat pit and the now-depleted Canadian Malartic pit.

The acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex as a result of the Yamana Transaction also contributed to adding 1.5 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves, 3.1 million ounce of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources and 4.7 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources at the Canadian Malartic complex.

At East Gouldie, new inferred mineral resources of 1.7 million ounces of gold were added through exploration drilling, offset by 1 million ounces of gold converted to measured and indicated mineral resources and the alignment of gold prices with the Company's assumptions. At year-end 2023, inferred mineral resources at East Gouldie totalled 3.3 million ounces of gold (45.2 million tonnes grading 2.29 g/t gold).

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the Odyssey mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 131,565 metres, which exceeded the budget of 101,500 metres after the program was augmented mid-year by a supplemental budget for 25,000 metres of additional drilling.

Exploration drilling at the Odyssey mine in 2023 continued to focus on three objectives: infill drilling of the Odyssey South deposit and the adjacent Odyssey internal zones; investigating lateral extensions to the west and to the east along the favourable East Gouldie mineralized corridor to grow the inferred mineral resources at East Gouldie; and adding holes in the planned upper mining levels in the East Gouldie deposit to further de-risk the project.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Odyssey mine are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Odyssey mine – Composite Longitudinal Section]

[Odyssey mine – Composite Cross Section and Composite Longitudinal Section of Odyssey Deposits]

Recent drilling highlights from Odyssey South and the internal zones include: 4.2 g/t gold over 6.8 metres at 383 metres depth in hole MEV23-293 in the shallow, western portion of Odyssey South; 6.8 g/t gold over 12.6 metres (core length) at 478 metres depth in hole UGOD-016-176 in the Odyssey internal zones; and 3.0 g/t gold over 14.3 metres (core length) at 374 metres depth in hole UGOD-016-199.

The continued positive results from the Odyssey internal zones show the potential with further drilling to add mineral resources at shallow depth near existing underground mine infrastructure.

Hole MEX22-251RWZ intersected 2.2 g/t gold over 50 metres at 1,659 metres depth, demonstrating the thickness of mineralization encountered in the lower portion of the East Gouldie mineral reserves.

In the program to extend the East Gouldie deposit laterally, drilling highlights include 5.0 g/t gold over 15.9 metres at 1,355 metres depth in hole MEX23-304 and 6.2 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at 1,299 metres depth in hole MEX23-304Z, with the intersections located approximately 300 metres and 200 metres laterally to the west, respectively, of the western limit of the current inferred mineral resources at East Gouldie. Drilling in the eastern portion of the East Gouldie corridor intersected 6.7 g/t gold over 13.5 metres at 1,467 metres depth in hole MEX23-305Z, approximately 140 metres east of the inferred mineral resources at East Gouldie. The holes demonstrate the potential to add inferred mineral resources laterally at East Gouldie with further drilling into these extensions of mineralization.

2024 Exploration Plan and Budget

The Company expects to spend approximately $20.4 million for 137,000 metres of drilling at the Canadian Malartic complex in 2024. Exploration at the Odyssey mine includes $12.9 million for 102,500 metres of drilling with five objectives: continued conversion drilling of East Gouldie inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources; testing the immediate extensions of East Gouldie; continued conversion drilling of the Odyssey South deposit inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources; further investigating the Odyssey internal zones; and converting inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources in the Odyssey North deposit.

The remaining $7.5 million is planned to be spent on 34,500 metres of exploration drilling into prospective gold targets along the Barnat and East Gouldie mineralized corridors on the Canadian Malartic, Rand Malartic and Midway properties. The composite longitudinal section below shows the mineral exploration potential at the Company's properties in the Malartic camp, from East Amphi to the historic Malartic Goldfields mine.

Following the consolidation of 100% interests in properties along this prospective 16 kilometre portion of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation zone, the Company envisions increasing its exploration efforts along the belt from surface and eventually from underground to test the full potential of this area. The strategy is similar to the one that the Company has employed successfully around the LaRonde mine since the 1980s.

[Malartic Camp – Composite Longitudinal Section Showing Mineral Exploration Potential from East Amphi to to Malartic Goldfields]

WASAMAC

The Wasamac gold project was acquired on March 31, 2023, as part of the Yamana Transaction. The Wasamac deposit is characterized by shear hosted disseminated pyrite mineralization within an albite-sericite-carbonate alteration zone that ranges in thickness from a few metres up to 30 metres within the 50 to 55 degree, north-dipping Wasa Shear.

MRMR Highlights

The measured and indicated mineral resource estimate at year-end 2023 for the Wasamac project totalled 2.2 million ounces of gold (27.8 million tonnes grading 2.43 g/t) and inferred mineral resources were 0.8 million ounces of gold (9.2 million tonnes grading 2.66 g/t).

This is the first estimate of mineral resources at Wasamac published by Agnico Eagle. The Company continues to assess various scenarios regarding optimal mining rates and milling strategies for possible mine construction at the project. While these evaluations continue, the Company has decided to not include the historical mineral reserve estimate at Wasamac into the Company's mineral reserve estimate. Rather, the Company has classified the Wasamac project entirely as mineral resources.

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the Wasamac project in 2023, exploration drilling of 16,600 metres was completed by Agnico Eagle after the closing of the Yamana Transaction. The full-year program, including drilling by the previous owner, was comprised of infill and conversion drilling of the main Wasamac deposit (19,000 metres for 27 holes) and exploration drilling at the Francoeur area (6,400 metres for 15 holes) and the Wildcat area (5,800 metres for 13 holes), for a total of 31,200 metres in 55 holes drilled during the full year.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Wasamac project are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Wasamac Project – Plan Map and Composite Longitudinal Section of Wasamac deposit]

Recent highlights from the exploration program at the Wasamac deposit include 4.9 g/t gold over 13.4 metres (core length) at 590 metres depth in hole WS23-666; 2.8 g/t gold over 18.8 metres at 565 metres depth in hole WS23-663 in the Main Zone; and 4.4 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 484 metres depth in hole WS23-634 in zones 3 and 4.

At Francoeur, hole FS23-129 targeted the eastern extension of the Francoeur shear related to the Horne-Creek fault and returned 4.5 g/t gold over 5.3 metres (core length) at 324 metres depth.

At Wildcat, highlight hole WS23-661 returned 3.6 g/t gold over 20.6 metres (core length) at 44 metres depth and 5.6 g/t gold over 4.1 metres (core length) at 123 metres depth; and hole WS23-653 returned 3.4 g/t gold over 5.4 metres (core length) at 267 metres depth.

2024 Exploration Plan and Budget

The Company expects to spend approximately $2.8 million for 16,700 metres of drilling at the Wasamac project in 2024 as part of a larger Quebec regional exploration budget totalling $7.1 million for 39,700 metres. The program at Wasamac will focus on exploring the eastern extension of the Wasamac deposit in the Wasa shear zone. At Francoeur, drilling will focus on the Francoeur shear to explore for broader zones of mineralization similar to the Wasamac deposit. At Wildcat, the interpreted lateral extensions of the mineralization will be tested to confirm and improve the geological interpretation.

As part of the Company's Abitibi platform optimization program, the Company continues to assess various scenarios regarding the mining rates and milling strategies for the project.

LARONDE COMPLEX

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the LaRonde Zone 5 ("LZ5") and LaRonde mines at the LaRonde complex in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 41,300 metres, with eight drill rigs operating underground and two operating from surface.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the LaRonde complex are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[LaRonde Complex – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Exploration drilling in the western depth extension of the LZ5 deposit on the Ellison property returned highlights of 1.8 g/t gold over 24.8 metres at 686 metres depth in hole BZ-2023-007; 3.0 g/t gold over 26.4 metres at 627 metres depth in hole BZ-2023-007A; and 2.1 g/t gold over 16.8 metres at 857 metres depth in hole BZ-2023-026. These results demonstrate the continuity of mineralization at depth and to the west of the current mineral reserves and mine workings at the LZ5 mine.

Further progress was made in 2023 in rehabilitating Level 9 and extending the exploration drift at Level 215 to provide additional drill platforms to test the vertical extensions of known zones on the Bousquet property and below the LZ5 deposit.

2024 Exploration Plan and Budget

The Company expects to spend approximately $10.4 million for 50,200 metres of drilling at the LaRonde complex in 2024, including $2.3 million for 14,800 metres of capitalized drilling and $8.1 million for exploration drift development and 35,400 metres of exploration drilling into targets, including Zone 20N East and West mines, Zone 3-1, Zone 3-4, Zone 4 and Zone 5, with the aim of adding new mineral reserves and mineral resources to extend expected mine life further into the 2030s.

The planned work program above includes $2.7 million budgeted for further extension of the exploration drift on Level 215 by 450 metres to the west.

GOLDEX

MRMR Highlights

At the Goldex mine, positive results from drilling in the Deep 2, South zones and western part of the Main Zone during 2023 have added 99,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves, replacing in part the mining of 161,000 ounces of in-situ gold for 2023.

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the Goldex mine in 2023, exploration drilling targeted mainly the W Zone, which is the extension of the Goldex diorite host rock and is located approximately 200 metres west of the main deposit at relatively shallow depths compared to the current mine workings. A total of 13,408 metres were drilled into the W Zone in 2023 with highlights including: 1.2 g/t gold over 35.0 metres at 476 metres depth in hole GD27-053; 1.5 g/t gold over 45.0 metres at 591 metres depth in hole GD27-056; and 1.1 g/t gold over 42.0 metres at 607 metres depth in hole GD27-063.

Exploration at the W Zone could lead to the addition of mineral resources in the near future should exploration drilling continue to be successful.

2024 Exploration Plan and Budget

The Company expects to spend approximately $5.1 million for 40,400 metres of drilling at Goldex in 2024, including $2.9 million on capitalized drilling mainly focused on the conversion and extension of Sector 3 in the South Zone. The remaining $2.2 million is budgeted for 18,400 metres of exploration drilling, including 15,400 metres to test and extend the W Zone mineralization to the west and at depth; 2,000 metres drilled at the nearby Mine École target; and 1,000 metres drilled to the west of the G Zone.

ABITIBI REGION – ONTARIO

DETOUR LAKE

MRMR Highlights

An initial underground inferred mineral resource was declared below and to the west of the existing pit, totalling 1.56 million ounces of gold (21.8 million tonnes grading 2.23 g/t gold). The Company believes that these inferred mineral resources represent only a portion of the mineralized potential located below the mineral resources pit shell.

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the Detour Lake mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 213,000 metres in 306 holes for the full year. The program successfully defined continuity of mineralization below and west of the mineral resources pit, resulting in the initial underground inferred mineral resource estimate described above.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Detour Lake mine are set out in the plan map and composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Detour Lake – Plan Map and Composite Longitudinal Section]

The results below and west of the mineral reserves pit include the following highlights: 11.4 g/t gold over 5.6 metres at 319 metres depth in hole DLM23-730W; 2.7 g/t gold over 47.2 metres at 233 metres depth, including 6.5 g/t gold over 13.3 metres at 220 metres depth, hole DLM23-757; and 5.5 g/t gold over 16.6 metres at 307 metres depth in hole DLM23-775.

The drilling program also demonstrated the continuity of the mineralization outside of the mineral resource footprint over a 2.5 kilometre strike length in the western plunge of the known orebody. Highlight intercepts include: 18.3 g/t gold over 12.6 metres at 545 metres depth in hole DLM23-733A; 7.8 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 1,030 metres depth in hole DLM23-747; 6.0 g/t gold over 22.4 metres at 236 metres depth in hole DLM23-735; 24.8 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 420 metres depth in hole DLM23-767; and 19.3 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 845 metres depth in hole DLM23-773.

Exploration Plan and Budget for 2024

The Company expects to spend approximately $27.7 million for 160,000 metres of drilling at Detour Lake in 2024, including $20.3 million for 120,000 metres of capitalized drilling into the western plunge of the main deposit to increase confidence in the mineralization's continuity, both in the inferred mineral resources for conversion purposes and to continue extending the mineralized trend to the west. An exploration ramp is also being considered to increase confidence in the continuity of the inferred mineral resource and to potentially collect a bulk sample.

In addition, the Company expects to spend approximately $7.4 million for 40,000 metres of regional drilling in 2024, to explore satellite targets on the Company's large 107,400 hectare land position around the Detour Lake and adjacent Detour East properties that could potentially provide mill feed to the Detour Lake operation.

The Company continues to evaluate the potential for underground mining. The Company expects to provide an update the Detour underground project and ongoing exploration results in the first half of 2024.

MACASSA

MRMR Highlights

The Macassa mine achieved a 171% replacement of its mining depletion in 2023, with an underground infill drilling campaign that resulted in a net mineral reserves addition totalling 115,000 ounces of gold. The addition is mainly due to the expansion of mineral reserves in the deep eastern portion of the mine and an optimized mine plan resulting from improved mine infrastructure with the completion of #4 Shaft and new ventilation facilities.

The realized synergies between Macassa and the nearby AK and Near Surface ("NSUR") deposits continued to benefit the Macassa mine, with the addition of 67,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves at the AK and NSUR deposits, net of production. Total mineral reserves at AK now stand at 160,000 ounces of gold (741,500 tonnes grading 6.69 g/t gold) at year-end 2023 and production is expected to start in 2024, demonstrating the achievement of operational synergies from the Merger.

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the Macassa mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled metres, including 86,221 metres in the SMC and Main Break zones and 26,946 metres in the NSUR and AK deposits.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Macassa mine are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Macassa – Isometric View and Composite Longitudinal Section]

Drilling intersected significant results east of the current mineral resource, further supporting a lateral extension to SMC East, with highlight hole 53-4782 returning 43.0 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at 1,664 metres depth and hole 53-4813A returned 40.4 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at 1,698 metres depth.

In the Lower/West SMC, the drill program was successful in identifying multiple mineralized zones and visible gold, which suggests potential for lateral extensions and localized hanging wall splays. Recent significant results from the program include: 78.9 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at 1,827 metres depth in hole 57-1394; 67.6 g/t over 1.9 metres at 1,846 metres depth in hole 57-1442; and 69.6 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at 1,879 metres depth and 110.4 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at 1,884 metres depth in hole 57-1445.

In the Main Break, results to the east and up-trend of known mineral resources support the extension of mineral resources and confirm the potential for further mineralization to the east. Highlights include: 16.7 g/t gold over 1.3 metres at 2,122 metres depth in hole 58-892; 25.1 g/t gold over 1.3 metres at 2,086 metres depth in hole 58-894; and 39.6 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 2,000 metres depth and 50.1 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 2,007 metres depth in hole 58-920.

In the AK and NSUR deposits, drilling also expanded the mineral reserve base by 60% and confirmed the geological interpretation of AK, while providing further opportunities for mineral resource growth at AK where underground development and mining will start in 2024. Highlights from drilling at AK include: 21.8 g/t gold over 4.4 metres at 319 metres depth in hole KLAK-242; 25.0 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 365 metres depth in hole KLAK-245; and 12.2 g/t gold over 4.3 metres at 318 metres depth in hole KLAK-261.

2024 Exploration Plan and Budget

The Company expects to spend approximately $19.2 million for 161,900 metres of capitalized drilling at Macassa in 2024, aiming to increase and upgrade mineral resources. The exploration program will continue to build the mineral resource base to the east in the SMC East and Main Break, and to the west in the Lower/West SMC. Drilling in the AK and NSUR deposits will target mineral resource expansion. In addition, $14.1 million is budgeted for capitalized exploration to further develop exploration drifts that will allow drilling to the east of current mine infrastructure along strike and at depth of the SMC and Main Break towards the historic Lake Shore mine.

As a part of an Ontario regional exploration budget totalling $13.5 million for 19,400 metres, a surface exploration campaign will include drill holes to test the deep extensions of the Main Break east of the underground infrastructure of the SMC and below all historical mining levels of the Kirkland Lake camp to provide support for future underground exploration drifts.

NUNAVUT

MELIADINE

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the Meliadine mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 91,579 metres, with work focused on three areas: deep exploration and conversion drilling at the Pump deposit; infill drilling of inferred mineral resources at depth in the Wesmeg and Tiriganiaq deposits; and exploration drilling at the F-Zone deposit. The ongoing development of an exploration drift is providing improved access for new underground drilling platforms to investigate the lateral and depth extensions of the main Tiriganiaq deposit.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Tiriganiaq deposit at the Meliadine property are set out in the plan map and composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Meliadine Mine – Plan Map & Composite Longitudinal Section]

The positive results from exploration drilling at shallow depth into the Pump North Zone include: hole M23-3596 intersecting 10.8 g/t gold over 4.9 metres at 210 metres depth and 4.5 g/t gold over 6.7 metres, at 220 metres depth including 8.3 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 220 metres depth; hole M23-3577A, drilled on the same section, which returned 16.1 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at 361 metres depth and 10.8 g/t gold over 4.3 metres at 383 metres depth; hole M23-3595, drilled 115 metres to the west of hole M23-3577A, which intersected 10.7 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 305 metres depth; and hole M23-3580, drilled 25 metres west of hole M23-3595, which returned 5.0 g/t gold over 5.8 metres at 437 metres depth and 4.7 g/t gold over 5.1 metres at 455 metres depth, indicating that the mineralized folded iron formation is still open at depth.

At Tiriganiaq, drilling is converting sectors to the west and exploring outside of the mineral resource limits in the east, and returned results such as hole M23-3760 intersecting 6.0 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 299 metres depth. This interval is approximatively 200 metres deeper and 100 metres east of the current inferred mineral resource and mineral reserve limits, demonstrating their continuity at depth toward one of the major known Tiriganiaq ore shoots.

At Wesmeg North, recent highlights include hole ML300-10340-D4, which intersected 6.1 g/t gold over 11.7 metres at 467 metres depth, as well as hole ML300-10340-D1, which intersected 7.5 g/t gold over 7.9 metres at 519 metres depth. These intervals are located down plunge of one of the deposit's high-grade ore shoots and demonstrate its continuity. Additionally, hole ML300-10340-D6 returned 11.1 g/t gold over 5.3 metres at 303 metres depth, demonstrating the potential to develop a new ore shoot outside of the mineral resource.

At Wesmeg, hole M23-3659 intersected 9.4 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 351 metres depth, and on the same section, hole ML400-10200-F1 intersected 15.4 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 396 metres depth and 12.6 g/t gold over 3.3 metres depth at 402 metres depth. Approximately 100 metres further east, hole ML300-10340-D2 intersected 11.4 g/t over 3.9 metres at 494 metres depth.

2024 Exploration Plan and Budget

The Company expects to spend approximately $18.6 million for 77,700 metres of capitalized drilling at Meliadine in 2024, including $2.6 million for further extension of the exploration drift. The drilling will principally focus on expanding and converting existing mineral resources in the Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg and Pump deposits. As the development of the exploration drift continues at Tiriganiaq, it will provide new access further into the eastern and western extensions of the mineral resource at depth starting in the first quarter of 2024.

AMARUQ AT MEADOWBANK

MRMR Highlights

The Amaruq mine at the Meadowbank complex saw continued positive reconciliation performance during 2023 and, as a result, the estimation parameters and mining assumptions were adjusted which resulted in an increase of 150,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves that were offset by production depletion.

2023 Exploration Highlights

At Amaruq in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 29,133 metres, including conversion drilling. The main objectives of this exploration program were: to infill Whale Tail underground mineral resources; to confirm IVR open pit mineral resources for an eventual pit pushback; and to extend underground mineral resources at depth in the Whale Tail and IVR deposits.

Selected recent drill intercepts from Amaruq are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Amaruq – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Exploration drilling in proximity to the underground mineral resources of the Whale Tail deposit intersected significant mineralization from Zone QZ03 and Zone IC with the following highlights: 3.8 g/t gold over 6.8 metres at 503 metres depth in hole AMQ23-3034; 4.9 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at 595 metres depth in hole AMQ23-3043B; and 7.4 g/t gold over 2.4 metres at 554 metres depth in hole AMQ23-3046.

The drilling at depth at the IVR deposit intercepted significant mineralized zones including the following highlights: 5.1 g/t gold over 17.4 metres at 901 metres depth hole AMQ23-3062; and hole AMQ23-3064A intercepting three intersections from a folded zone, including 6.3 g/t gold over 5.2 metres at 967 metres depth, 11.3 g/t gold over 6.4 metres at 979 metres depth and 4.4 g/t gold over 9.2 metres at 1,013 metres depth. These results demonstrate that the IVR deposit remains open at depth and further demonstrate the potential to grow underground mineral resources at Amaruq.

2024 Exploration Plan and Budget

The Company expects to spend approximately $1.9 million for 6,800 metres of expensed exploration drilling at Amaruq in 2024, focused on testing for potential extensions to the open pits and, based on recent exploration success, testing the depth extensions of Whale Tail and IVR high grade gold mineralization. The aim of these programs is to further extend the life of the Amaruq mine.

HOPE BAY

MRMR Highlights

Exploration drilling at Hope Bay added 336,000 ounces of inferred mineral resources at year-end 2023, mostly from the Patch 7 zone, which was partially offset by a reduction of 177,000 ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources due to project-wide conversion to indicated mineral resources and improvement of mining parameters.

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the Hope Bay project in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 125,150 metres in 224 holes, focused on the Madrid and Doris gold deposits, as well as regionally in the Hope Bay gold belt. The program had up to nine drill rigs in operation and was divided between Doris (55,119 metres in 121 holes), Madrid (59,795 metres in 79 holes) and regional exploration (10,236 metres in 24 holes).

Based on the positive results at Madrid and Doris in the first half of 2023, the Company approved a supplemental exploration budget at Hope Bay of $14.5 million for an additional 58,000 metres of drilling during the second half of 2023.

Exploration at Madrid during the second half of 2023 remained focused on drilling wide step-out holes spaced approximately 200 metres apart into the underexplored, 2-kilometre strike extension gap between the Suluk and Patch 7 zones at depths between 300 and 700 metres, as well as to the south of the Patch 7 zone.

Recent results have extended this area of mineralization to a minimum of 2,200 metres in lateral distance and 500 metres in vertical distance, and demonstrated that gold mineralization extends approximately 200 metres south of the Patch 7 deposit.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Madrid-area deposits are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Madrid Deposit at Hope Bay – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Hole HBM23-143 returned 16.3 g/t gold over 28.6 metres at 385 metres depth in Patch 7 and represents one the best holes drilled to date in the Madrid mineralized corridor. The intercept is 100 metres up-dip of previously reported hole HBM23-086 (13.7 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 697 metres depth, see the Company's news release dated July 26, 2023) and more than 200 metres from other drill holes above and laterally, highlighting the opportunity to significantly expand this mineralized area.

In the northern extension of the gap target, hole HBM23-140 returned 12.7 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 677 metres depth in the Suluk zone. This intercept is located 580 metres north of previously reported hole HBM23-105 (10 g/t gold over 14.0 metres at 677 metres depth, see the Company's news release dated July 26, 2023) and 1,100 metres north of hole HBM23-143, further demonstrating the lateral extent of the Suluk-Patch 7 mineralized trend.

Drilling that targeted the southern extension of the Patch 7 zone was highlighted by hole HBM23-132, which returned 5.0 g/t gold over 4.4 metres at 460 metres depth and 5.9 g/t gold over 2.3 metres at 530 metres depth, approximately 200 metres south of the mineral resources at Patch 7. This hole demonstrates the southern extension of the known favourable gold mineralization at Patch 7, and the trend remains open in the 1-kilometre-long underexplored area to the south between the Patch 7 and Patch 14 zones.

At Doris, the planned exploration drilling program for 2023 was completed early in the third quarter and results continued to confirm and expand the known mineralized zones. Drilling at Doris and nearby targets will resume in early 2024.

In regional exploration during 2023, one drill rig tested early-stage targets in the northern part of the Hope Bay greenstone belt and a regional lake sediment survey was completed in the Elu belt. A significant follow-up regional exploration program is planned for 2024.

2024 Exploration Plan and Budget

After a pause in drilling during the transition to winter, the Hope Bay project is ramping back up to full capacity with seven surface drill rigs. The Company expects to spend approximately $22.0 million for 50,000 metres of drilling at the Hope Bay project in 2024. This program will focus on high potential areas at Madrid and Doris, including the wide step-out strategy at Madrid to further assess the mineral resource potential of the gap between Suluk and Patch 7 as well as the area south of Patch 7. This first phase of drilling is expected to be completed before the end of the second quarter and additional drilling will be considered for the third and fourth quarters. The wider objective of the exploration program at Hope Bay remains to grow the mineral reserves and mineral resources at Madrid and Doris to support ongoing project studies and potential mining activities.

AUSTRALIA

FOSTERVILLE

MRMR Highlights

The Fosterville mine successfully replaced 102% of mining depletion in 2023 with new mineral reserves. The replacement was achieved through infill drilling that, combined with the revision of the mine production plan, resulted in an addition of 289,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves that has offset 285,000 ounces mining depletion in 2023.

Fosterville also saw a net addition of 277,000 ounces of gold in mineral resources year-over-year with a combination of new inferred mineral resources at Phoenix and Robbins Hill through drilling and improved economic parameters, offset by conversion and a model update.

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the Fosterville mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 84,310 metres in 309 holes, comprised of 68,687 metres of underground drilling and 15,623 metres of surface drilling drilling, as well as further development of underground drifts to support drill programs.

At the Phoenix/Lower Phoenix area, drilling in Lower Phoenix focused on the mineralized Cardinal, Swan/Lower Phoenix and Cygnet zones and the Cygnet hanging wall structure. At Robbins Hill, drilling tested the Hoffman and Curie zones as well as four structures that link Curie and Hoffman, including the Wu structure.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Fosterville mine are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Fosterville – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Recent highlight holes at Fosterville show high gold grades and demonstrate the potential for several zones at Phoenix and Robbins Hill to provide additional mineral reserves and mineral resources.

In the Phoenix area, highlight hole UDH4729B intersected 69.1 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 1,773 metres depth in the Cardinal structure, including 120.0 g/t gold over 2.1 metres at 1,772 metres depth. The intersection is approximately 115 metres down-plunge of the Cardinal mineral reserves and is within a 200 metre down-plunge extent of visible gold.

Also in the Phoenix area, hole UDH4859 intersected 17.3 g/t gold over 8.3 metres at 1,166 metres depth, approximately 10 metres outside the Cygnet Zone mineral reserves in a newly identified mineralized trend named the Peregrine Zone, where follow-up drilling is planned in 2024.

At Robbins Hill, hole UDR047 intersected 5.0 g/t gold over 6.0 metres at 574 metres depth in the Hoffman Zone in a sulphide intercept located 900 metres south of the current Hoffman mineral reserves.

In the Curie Zone at Robbins Hill, hole UDH4834 intersected 149.6 g/t over 5.6 metres at 566 metres depth within the lower portion of the Curie mineral reserves.

Highlight hole UDH4580A intersected 301.4 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 636 metres depth in the underexplored Wu Zone, which extends for more than 700 metres in length within the Robbins Hill system.

2024 Exploration Plan and Budget

The Company expects to spend approximately $10.9 million for 38,700 metres of capitalized drilling at Fosterville in 2024, focused on the extensions of mineral reserves and mineral resources at Lower Phoenix and Robbins Hill. An additional $11.7 million is budgeted for 36,500 metres of underground and surface expensed exploration to test new geological targets, including underground exploration at Harrier. Up to six underground rigs and one surface rigs are expected to be used during the year.

Regionally at Fosterville, preparation is underway for surface exploration programs to identify favourable structural environments with folding and faulting similar to the Fosterville fault that hosts the Swan Zone, and could potentially host significant gold mineralization, with follow up drilling planned for any new prospective targets.

FINLAND

KITTILA

MRMR Highlights

At the Kittila mine, improved modelling of the deposit and conversion drilling in the Suuri and Roura Deep areas resulted in the addition of 182,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves, replacing 65% of 2023 mining depletion.

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the Kittila mine in 2023, exploration and conversion drilling totalled 58,000 metres, mainly targeted at the Main and Sisar zones in the northern and southern portions of the deposit at approximately 1.0 to 1.4 kilometres depth.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Kittila mine are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Kittila Mine – Composite Longitudinal Section]

To the north in the Rimpi area, highlight hole RIE23-630 intersected 5.1 g/t gold over 4.7 metres at 1,059 metres depth in the Main Zone, representing a 200-metre extension of the Main Zone to the north at moderate depths. Drilling is ongoing in this area.

The exploration and conversion drilling program in the central Roura area near the bottom of the shaft was highlighted by hole RUG23-515, which intersected 7.0 g/t gold over 19.8 metres at 1,133 metres depth in the Sisar Zone, including 18.8 g/t gold over 4.1 metres at 1,129 metres depth; and hole ROD23-7000D, which intersected 7.8 g/t gold over 4.2 metres at 1,154 metres depth in the Main Zone. These intersections are northern extensions of the gold mineralization in the Suuri zone, and they demonstrate the potential to add mineral reserves in this area, which remains open at depth.

In step-out drilling towards the south in the Suuri area, hole SUU23-700C intersected 3.4 g/t gold over 3.8 metres at 935 metres depth in the Main Zone, extending gold mineralization by 250 metres to the south. Approximately 400 metres above hole SUU237-00C, hole SUU23-606 intersected 10.0 g/t gold over 5.9 metres at 506 metres depth in the Main Zone, demonstrating the wide exploration target for continued exploration drilling to the south.

During the second half of 2023, exploration drilling from surface began targeting an underexplored, parallel mineralized structure named the East Zone located in the Suuri area approximately 140 metres east of the mine's producing Main Zone and outside current mineral resources. Following up on the previously announced hole SUU23004 in the East Zone, which intersected 11.8 g/t gold over 9.9 metres at 208 metres depth, including 18.2 g/t gold over 4.8 metres at 206 metres depth (see the Company's news release dated October 25, 2023), two recent holes returned further significant gold mineralization at shallow depths in the East Zone: hole SSU23-008 intersected 11.5 g/t gold over 7.8 metres at 204 metres depth, including 20.5 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 205 metres depth, with the intersection located 73 metres south of hole SUU23-004; and hole SUU23-001 intersected 4.3 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 158 metres depth, approximately 200 metres north of hole SUU23-004.

The newly identified East Zone is an attractive, high-grade parallel zone at shallow depth that has the potential to provide an additional source of ore proximal to existing mine infrastructure.

2024 Exploration Plan and Budget

The Company expects to spend approximately $11.8 million for 70,000 metres of drilling at the Kittila mine in 2024, focused on the Main Zone in the Roura and Rimpi areas as well as the Sisar Zone. The drilling includes 16,000 metres of capitalized conversion and 35,500 meters of capitalized exploration as described above. The 18,500 metres of expensed exploration drilling will be focused on targets beyond the current mineral reserve area, including from 1,500 to 2,000 metres depth and in the extension of the central Roura area near the bottom of the shaft. Follow up drilling is also planned in the East Zone in the Suuri area at shallow depths.

MEXICO

PINOS ALTOS

2023 Exploration Highlights

At the Pinos Altos mine in 2023, exploration drilling totalled 21,264 metres in 81 holes, focused on the Pinos Altos Deep project beneath the mine, the advanced Cubiro underground project in the northwest of the property and the Moctezuma and Reyna mineralized trends.

At Pinos Altos Deep, drilling beneath the Oberon de Weber mining zone was highlighted by hole US23-299, which intersected 4.9 g/t gold and 193 g/t silver over 6.9 metres at 254 metres depth, including 10.5 g/t gold and 186 g/t silver over 2.3 metres at 254 metres depth, demonstrating the potential to add mineral resources and mineral reserves approximately 100 metres below current underground mine workings.

The positive results from recent exploration show the potential to continue to add and convert remaining mineral resources into mineral reserves and to extend the life of mine at Pinos Altos.

Exploration Plan and Budget for 2024

The Company expects to spend approximately $4.6 million for 20,700 metres of capitalized and expensed exploration drilling at Pinos Altos in 2024.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Further Information

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, please contact Investor Relations at the email address [email protected] or call (416) 947-1212.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at February 15, 2024. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "achieve", "aim", "anticipate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "plan", "possible", "potential", "schedule", "target", "tracking", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation: the Company's forward-looking guidance, including project timelines, drilling targets or results, life of mine estimates; the estimated timing and conclusions of the Company's studies and evaluations; the Company's plans at the Hope Bay project; the Company's plans at the Wasamac project; statements concerning other expansion projects, optimization efforts, projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; timing and amounts of exploration expenditures and other cash needs; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations and the anticipated timing thereof; future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; and anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Company's news release dated February 15, 2024 announcing its full year 2023 results, as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp-up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction inputs (including labour and electricity) will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde, Goldex and other properties is as expected by the Company and that the Company's efforts to mitigate its effect on mining operations are successful; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; that governments, the Company or others do not take additional measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business or its productivity; and that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including the LaRonde complex and Goldex mine; mining risks; community protests, including by Indigenous groups; risks associated with foreign operations; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies; the current interest rate environment; the potential for major economies to encounter a slowdown in economic activity or a recession; the potential for increased conflict or hostilities in various regions, including Europe and the Middle East; and the extent and manner to which COVID-19, its variants, and other communicable diseases or outbreaks, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to mitigate the spread thereof may directly or indirectly affect the Company. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Notes to Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Resources

The mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian securities administrators' (the "CSA") National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties were amended to more closely align with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101. However, Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"), such as the Company, may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC disclosure requirements when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable.

Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized. The Company does not include equivalent gold ounces for by-product metals contained in mineral reserves in its calculation of contained ounces and mineral reserves are not reported as a subset of mineral resources.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to exploration activities has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Executive Vice-President, Exploration and Olivier Grondin, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration; and relating to mineral reserves and mineral resources has been approved by Dyane Duquette, P.Geo., Vice-President, Mineral Resources Management, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data

MINERAL RESERVES As at December 31, 2023 OPERATION / PROJECT PROVEN PROBABLE PROVEN & PROBABLE GOLD Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au Recovery

%** LaRonde mine1 U/G 2,342 4.98 375 8,568 6.79 1,870 10,910 6.40 2,244 94.7 LaRonde Zone 52 U/G 4,450 2.11 301 4,523 2.30 334 8,972 2.20 636 94.7 LaRonde complex Total 6,791 3.10 676 13,091 5.24 2,204 19,882 4.51 2,880

Canadian Malartic3 O/P 45,474 0.58 852 45,332 1.09 1,584 90,806 0.83 2,436 89.0 East Gouldie4 U/G — — — 47,005 3.42 5,173 47,005 3.42 5,173 94.6 Odyssey deposits5 U/G 17 2.25 1 4,422 2.17 308 4,440 2.17 310 95.3 Canadian Malartic complex Total 45,491 0.58 853 96,760 2.27 7,065 142,251 1.73 7,919

Goldex6 U/G 797 2.60 66 16,873 1.54 834 17,669 1.59 901 85.8 Akasaba West7 O/P 203 0.84 5 4,823 0.89 138 5,025 0.89 143 77.1 Quebec Total

53,282 0.93 1,601 131,546 2.42 10,242 184,828 1.99 11,843

Detour Lake (Above 0.5 g/t) O/P 70,048 1.14 2,565 484,633 0.90 14,029 554,681 0.93 16,594 91.9 Detour Lake (Below 0.5 g/t) O/P 48,656 0.43 666 215,712 0.38 2,669 264,368 0.39 3,335 90.0 Detour Lake Total8 118,703 0.85 3,230 700,346 0.74 16,698 819,049 0.76 19,928

Macassa mine9 U/G 248 16.17 129 3,959 14.34 1,825 4,207 14.45 1,954 97.4 Macassa Near Surface10 U/G 2 4.23 — 117 5.96 22 119 5.93 23 95.0 AK deposit11 U/G — — — 742 6.69 160 742 6.69 160 95.0 Macassa Total 249 16.10 129 4,818 12.96 2,007 5,067 13.11 2,136

Upper Beaver12 U/G — — — 7,992 5.43 1,395 7,992 5.43 1,395 95.0 Hammond Reef13 O/P — — — 123,473 0.84 3,323 123,473 0.84 3,323 89.2 Ontario Total

118,952 0.88 3,359 836,629 0.87 23,424 955,581 0.87 26,783

Amaruq O/P 3,010 1.58 153 9,469 3.76 1,146 12,479 3.24 1,299 91.7 Amaruq U/G 49 5.96 9 2,829 5.81 528 2,878 5.81 538 91.7 Meadowbank complex Total14 3,059 1.65 162 12,298 4.23 1,674 15,357 3.72 1,837

Meliadine O/P 266 4.27 37 4,632 4.46 664 4,898 4.45 700 94.7 Meliadine U/G 1,514 7.57 369 11,846 6.30 2,398 13,360 6.44 2,767 96.3 Meliadine Total15

1,780 7.08 405 16,478 5.78 3,062 18,258 5.91 3,467

Hope Bay16 U/G 93 6.77 20 16,123 6.51 3,377 16,216 6.52 3,397 87.5 Nunavut Total

4,932 3.71 588 44,899 5.62 8,113 49,831 5.43 8,701

Fosterville17 U/G 679 12.52 273 7,897 5.55 1,409 8,576 6.10 1,682 95.0 Australia Total

679 12.52 273 7,897 5.55 1,409 8,576 6.10 1,682

Kittila18 U/G 984 4.11 130 25,943 4.14 3,454 26,926 4.14 3,584 86.9 Europe Total

984 4.11 130 25,943 4.14 3,454 26,926 4.14 3,584

Pinos Altos O/P 24 1.21 1 2,363 1.21 92 2,387 1.21 93 94.4 Pinos Altos U/G 2,386 2.14 164 4,150 2.17 290 6,536 2.16 454 94.2 Pinos Altos Total19 2,410 2.13 165 6,514 1.82 381 8,924 1.90 546

San Nicolás (50%)20 O/P 23,858 0.41 314 28,761 0.39 358 52,619 0.40 672 17.6 Mexico Total

26,268 0.57 479 35,275 0.65 739 61,543 0.62 1,219

Total Gold

205,096 0.98 6,430 1,082,188 1.36 47,380 1,287,284 1.30 53,811

























SILVER Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag Recovery

%** LaRonde U/G 2,342 14.32 1,078 8,568 21.60 5,950 10,910 20.04 7,028 74.9 Pinos Altos O/P 24 43.30 33 2,363 36.35 2,762 2,387 36.42 2,796 44.5 Pinos Altos U/G 2,386 40.03 3,070 4,150 47.41 6,326 6,536 44.71 9,396 49.3 Pinos Altos Total

2,410 40.06 3,104 6,514 43.40 9,088 8,924 42.50 12,192

San Nicolás (50%) O/P 23,858 23.93 18,356 28,761 20.91 19,333 52,619 22.28 37,689 38.2 Total Silver

28,609 24.50 22,538 43,843 24.38 34,371 72,453 24.43 56,909

























COPPER Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes % tonnes

Cu 000

Tonnes % tonnes

Cu 000

Tonnes % tonnes

Cu Recovery

%** LaRonde U/G 2,342 0.19 4,558 8,568 0.30 25,341 10,910 0.27 29,899 83.6 Akasaba West O/P 203 0.44 890 4,823 0.50 24,262 5,025 0.50 25,153 83.6 Upper Beaver U/G — — — 7,992 0.25 19,980 7,992 0.25 19,980 90.0 San Nicolás (50%) O/P 23,858 1.26 299,809 28,761 1.01 291,721 52,619 1.12 591,530 75.7 Total Copper

26,402 1.16 305,258 50,144 0.72 361,305 76,546 0.87 666,562

























ZINC Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes % tonnes

Zn 000

Tonnes % tonnes

Zn 000

Tonnes % tonnes

Zn Recovery

%** LaRonde U/G 2,342 0.62 14,424 8,568 1.08 92,164 10,910 0.98 106,588 69.2 San Nicolás (50%) O/P 23,858 1.61 383,313 28,761 1.37 394,115 52,619 1.48 777,428 65.5 Total Zinc

26,199 1.52 397,736 37,330 1.30 486,280 63,529 1.39 884,016



*Underground ("U/G"), Open Pit ("O/P") ** Represents metallurgical recovery percentage 1 LaRonde mine: Net smelter value cut-off varies according to mining type and depth, not less than C$91/t for LP1 and not less than C$192/t for LaRonde. 2 LaRonde Zone 5: Gold cut-off grade varies according to stope size and depth, not less than 1.56 g/t. 3 Canadian Malartic: Gold cut-off grade not less than 0.34 g/t for Barnat pit. 4 East Gouldie: Gold cut-off grade not less than 1.67 g/t. 5 Odyssey deposits: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining zone and depth, not less than 1.53 g/t. 6 Goldex: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type and depth, not less than 1.00 g/t. 7 Akasaba West: Net smelter value cut-off varies, not less than C$33/t. 8 Detour Lake: Gold cut-off grade not less than 0.30 g/t. 9 Macassa mine: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 3.71 g/t for long hole method and 4.41 g/t for cut and fill method. 10 Macassa Near Surface: Gold cut-off grade not less than 4.33 g/t. 11 Amalgamated Kirkland (AK) deposit: Gold cut-off grade not less than 4.25 g/t. 12 Upper Beaver: Net smelter value cut-off not less than C$125/t. 13 Hammond Reef: Gold cut-off grade not less than 0.41 g/t. 14 Amaruq: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 1.14 g/t for open pit mineral reserves and 3.42 g/t for underground mineral reserves (gold cut-off grade for marginal underground mineral reserves from development is 1.14 g/t). 15 Meliadine: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 1.80 g/t for open pit mineral reserves and 4.40 g/t for underground mineral reserves (gold cut-off grade for marginal underground mineral reserves from development is 1.80 g/t). 16 Hope Bay: Gold cut-off grade not less than 4.00 g/t. 17 Fosterville: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining zone and type, not less than 3.80 g/t. 18 Kittila: Gold cut-off grade varies according to haulage distance, not less than 2.59 g/t. 19 Pinos Altos: Net smelter value cut-off varies according to mining zone and type, not less than C$9.33/t for open pit mineral reserves and US$49.93/t for the underground mineral reserves. 20San Nicolás (50%): Net smelter return cut-off values for low zinc/copper ore of US$9.71/t and for high zinc/copper ore of US$13.15/t.

MINERAL RESOURCES As at December 31, 2023 OPERATION / PROJECT MEASURED INDICATED MEASURED & INDICATED INFERRED GOLD Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Au LaRonde U/G — — — 6,424 3.06 632 6,424 3.06 632 1,569 5.67 286 LaRonde Zone 5 U/G — — — 10,594 2.27 774 10,594 2.27 774 10,437 3.38 1,134 LaRonde complex Total — — — 17,018 2.57 1,407 17,018 2.57 1,407 12,006 3.68 1,420 Canadian Malartic O/P — — — — — — — — — 8,171 0.81 214 Odyssey U/G — — — 1,372 1.71 75 1,372 1.71 75 19,700 2.29 1,453 East Malartic U/G — — — 11,134 2.04 731 11,134 2.04 731 65,748 2.12 4,480 East Gouldie U/G — — — 4,853 1.56 244 4,853 1.56 244 45,239 2.29 3,331 Odyssey Project Total — — — 17,358 1.88 1,050 17,358 1.88 1,050 130,687 2.20 9,263 Canadian Malartic Total — — — 17,358 1.88 1,050 17,358 1.88 1,050 138,858 2.12 9,477 Goldex U/G 12,360 1.86 739 18,837 1.50 907 31,197 1.64 1,646 16,154 1.68 871 Akasaba West O/P — — — 4,044 0.70 91 4,044 0.70 91 — — — Wasamac U/G — — — 27,850 2.43 2,173 27,850 2.43 2,173 9,232 2.66 789 Quebec Total

12,360 1.86 739 85,109 2.06 5,628 97,468 2.03 6,367 176,249 2.22 12,558 Detour Lake O/P 30,861 1.45 1,434 697,821 0.74 16,520 728,681 0.77 17,955 58,317 0.62 1,156 Detour Lake U/G — — — — — — — — — 21,811 2.23 1,561 Detour Lake Zone 58N U/G — — — 2,868 5.80 534 2,868 5.80 534 973 4.35 136 Detour Lake Total

30,861 1.45 1,434 700,688 0.76 17,055 731,549 0.79 18,489 81,101 1.09 2,853 Macassa U/G 258 10.32 86 1,910 8.35 512 2,168 8.58 598 3,692 9.21 1,094 Macassa Near Surface U/G — — — 65 6.14 13 65 6.14 13 133 6.62 28 AK Project U/G — — — 163 6.95 37 163 6.95 37 282 5.69 52 Macassa Total

258 10.32 86 2,138 8.17 562 2,396 8.40 647 4,106 8.89 1,173 Aquarius O/P — — — 23,112 1.49 1,106 23,112 1.49 1,106 502 0.87 14 Holt complex U/G 5,806 4.29 800 5,884 4.75 898 11,690 4.52 1,699 9,097 4.48 1,310 Anoki-McBean U/G — — — 3,919 2.77 349 3,919 2.77 349 867 3.84 107 Upper Beaver U/G — — — 3,636 3.45 403 3,636 3.45 403 8,688 5.07 1,416 Upper Canada O/P — — — 2,006 1.62 104 2,006 1.62 104 1,020 1.44 47 Upper Canada U/G — — — 8,433 2.28 618 8,433 2.28 618 17,588 3.21 1,816 Upper Canada Total

— — — 10,439 2.15 722 10,439 2.15 722 18,608 3.11 1,863 Hammond Reef O/P 47,063 0.54 819 86,304 0.53 1,478 133,367 0.54 2,298 — — — Ontario Total

83,988 1.16 3,140 836,119 0.84 22,574 920,107 0.87 25,713 122,968 2.21 8,736 Amaruq O/P — — — 4,758 2.62 401 4,758 2.62 401 236 2.87 22 Amaruq U/G — — — 8,544 4.37 1,199 8,544 4.37 1,199 3,938 4.75 602 Amaruq Total

— — — 13,302 3.74 1,600 13,302 3.74 1,600 4,173 4.65 623 Meadowbank complex Total — — — 13,302 3.74 1,600 13,302 3.74 1,600 4,173 4.65 623 Meliadine O/P 3 3.17 — 4,613 3.14 466 4,615 3.14 466 1,135 4.45 162 Meliadine U/G 422 4.64 63 7,626 4.49 1,100 8,047 4.49 1,163 9,986 6.42 2,060 Meliadine Total

424 4.63 63 12,238 3.98 1,566 12,663 4.00 1,629 11,120 6.22 2,222 Hope Bay U/G — — — 10,734 3.64 1,255 10,734 3.64 1,255 12,110 5.41 2,108 Nunavut Total

424 4.63 63 36,274 3.79 4,421 36,699 3.80 4,485 27,404 5.62 4,953 Fosterville O/P 820 2.81 74 1,771 3.87 220 2,591 3.53 294 326 2.72 29 Fosterville U/G 262 3.99 34 8,758 4.20 1,184 9,019 4.20 1,218 9,693 4.60 1,433 Fosterville Total

1,082 3.10 108 10,528 4.15 1,404 11,610 4.05 1,512 10,019 4.54 1,461 Northern Territory O/P 269 3.65 32 16,416 1.42 749 16,685 1.46 781 13,536 1.75 762 Northern Territory U/G — — — 5,115 5.39 887 5,115 5.39 887 4,284 4.45 613 Northern Territory Total 269 3.65 32 21,531 2.36 1,636 21,800 2.38 1,668 17,820 2.40 1,376 Australia Total

1,351 3.21 139 32,059 2.95 3,040 33,410 2.96 3,180 27,839 3.17 2,837 Kittilä O/P — — — — — — — — — 373 3.89 47 Kittilä U/G 4,299 2.91 402 13,632 2.93 1,285 17,931 2.93 1,687 6,192 5.13 1,020 Kittilä Total

4,299 2.91 402 13,632 2.93 1,285 17,931 2.93 1,687 6,565 5.06 1,067 Barsele O/P — — — 3,178 1.08 111 3,178 1.08 111 2,260 1.25 91 Barsele U/G — — — 1,158 1.77 66 1,158 1.77 66 13,552 2.10 914 Barsele Total

— — — 4,335 1.27 176 4,335 1.27 176 15,811 1.98 1,005 Europe Total

4,299 2.91 402 17,967 2.53 1,461 22,266 2.60 1,863 22,376 2.88 2,072 Pinos Altos O/P — — — 1,266 1.03 42 1,266 1.03 42 445 1.27 18 Pinos Altos U/G — — — 10,394 1.92 643 10,394 1.92 643 1,431 1.87 86 Pinos Altos Total

— — — 11,659 1.83 685 11,659 1.83 685 1,876 1.73 104 La India O/P 4,478 0.52 74 814 0.54 14 5,292 0.52 88 66 0.40 1 San Nicolás (50%) O/P 261 0.08 1 3,037 0.20 19 3,297 0.19 20 2,468 0.13 10 Tarachi O/P — — — 19,290 0.58 361 19,290 0.58 361 242 0.52 4 Chipriona O/P — — — 10,983 0.92 326 10,983 0.92 326 976 0.66 21 El Barqueño Gold O/P — — — 8,834 1.16 331 8,834 1.16 331 9,628 1.13 351 Santa Gertrudis O/P — — — 19,267 0.91 563 19,267 0.91 563 9,819 1.36 429 Santa Gertrudis U/G — — — — — — — — — 9,079 3.44 1,004 Santa Gertrudis Total — — — 19,267 0.91 563 19,267 0.91 563 18,898 2.36 1,433 Total Mexico

4,739 0.49 75 73,884 0.97 2,299 78,623 0.94 2,373 34,154 1.75 1,923 Total Gold

107,161 1.32 4,558 1,081,412 1.13 39,423 1,188,573 1.15 43,981 410,990 2.50 33,080



























OPERATION / PROJECT MEASURED INDICATED MEASURED & INDICATED INFERRED SILVER Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag LaRonde U/G — — — 6,424 11.98 2,474 6,424 11.98 2,474 1,569 12.25 618 Pinos Altos O/P — — — 1,266 21.60 879 1,266 21.6 879 445 31.74 454 Pinos Altos U/G — — — 10,394 50.99 17,040 10,394 50.99 17,040 1,431 36.19 1,665 Pinos Altos Total

— — — 11,659 47.80 17,919 11,659 47.8 17,919 1,876 35.13 2,120 La India O/P 4,478 2.72 391 814 2.61 68 5,292 2.7 460 66 2.18 5 San Nicolás (50%) O/P 261 6.40 54 3,037 11.86 1,158 3,297 11.43 1,211 2,468 9.26 735 Chipriona O/P — — — 10,983 100.72 35,566 10,983 100.72 35,566 976 86.77 2,722 El Barqueño Silver O/P — — — — — — — — — 4,393 124.06 17,523 El Barqueño Gold O/P — — — 8,834 4.73 1,343 8,834 4.73 1,343 9,628 16.86 5,218 Santa Gertrudis O/P — — — 19,267 3.66 2,269 19,267 3.66 2,269 9,819 1.85 585 Santa Gertrudis U/G — — — — — — — — — 9,079 23.31 6,803 Santa Gertrudis Total — — — 19,267 3.66 2,269 19,267 3.66 2,269 18,898 12.16 7,389 Total Silver

4,739 2.92 445 61,018 30.99 60,796 65,757 28.97 61,240 39,874 28.34 36,328



























COPPER Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes % Tonnes Cu 000 Tonnes % Tonnes Cu 000 Tonnes % Tonnes Cu 000 Tonnes % Tonnes Cu LaRonde U/G — — — 6,424 0.13 8,613 6,424 0.13 8,613 1,569 0.28 4,371 Akasaba West O/P — — — 4,044 0.43 17,270 4,044 0.43 17,270 — — — Upper Beaver U/G — — — 3,636 0.14 5,135 3,636 0.14 5,135 8,688 0.20 17,284 San Nicolás (50%) O/P 261 1.35 3,526 3,037 1.17 35,489 3,297 1.18 39,015 2,468 0.94 23,144 Chipriona O/P — — — 10,983 0.16 17,291 10,983 0.16 17,291 976 0.12 1,174 El Barqueño Gold O/P — — — 8,834 0.19 16,400 8,834 0.19 16,400 9,628 0.22 21,152 El Barqueño Silver O/P — — — — — — — — — 4,393 0.04 1,854 Total Copper

261 1.35 3,526 36,958 0.27 100,198 37,218 0.28 103,724 27,721 0.25 68,980



























ZINC Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn LaRonde U/G — — — 6,424 0.74 47,404 6,424 0.74 47,404 1,569 0.36 5,600 San Nicolás (50%) O/P 261 0.39 1,012 3,037 0.71 21,618 3,297 0.69 22,630 2,468 0.62 15,355 Chipriona O/P — — — 10,983 0.83 91,637 10,983 0.83 91,637 976 0.73 7,073 Total Zinc

261 0.39 1,012 20,444 0.79 160,659 20,704 0.78 161,671 5,012 0.56 28,029

*Underground ("U/G"), Open Pit ("O/P")

Assumptions used for the December 31, 2023 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company

Metal Price for Mineral Reserve Estimation* Gold (US$/oz) Silver (US$/oz) Copper (US$/lb) Zinc (US$/lb) $1,400 $18.00 $3.50 $1.00

* Exceptions: US$1,300 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake; US$1,350 per ounce of gold used for Hope Bay and Hammond Reef; US$1,200 per ounce of gold and US$2.75 per pound of copper used for Upper Beaver; US$1,300 per ounce of gold, US$20.00 per ounce of silver, US$3.00 per pound of copper and US$1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicolás.

Mines / Projects Metal Price for Mineral Resource Estimation* Gold (US$/oz) Silver (US$/oz) Copper (US$/lb) Zinc (US$/lb) Operating mines and pipeline projects $1,650 $22.50 $3.75 $1.25

* Exceptions: US$1,500 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake, Northern Territory and Holt complex; US$1,300 per ounce of gold used for Detour Zone 58N; US$1,400 per ounce of gold used for Canadian Malartic, US$1,688 per ounce of gold used for Hope Bay, Santa Gertrudis and Hammond Reef; US$1,667 per ounce of gold used for Upper Canada, El Barqueño; US$1,200 per ounce of gold and US$2.75 per pound of copper used for Upper Beaver; US$1,533 per ounce of gold used for Barsele; US$500 per ounce of gold used for Aquarius, US$22.67 per ounce of silver used for El Barqueño; US$1,687 per ounce of gold used for Anoki-McBean and Tarachi; US$25.00 per ounce of silver used for Santa Gertrudis; US$1,300 per ounce of gold, US$20.00 per ounce of silver, US$3.00 per pound of copper and US$1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicolás.

Exchange rates* C$ per US$1.00 Mexican peso per US$1.00 AUD per US$1.00 US$ per €1.00 $1.30 MXP18.00 AUD1.36 EUR1.10

* Exceptions: exchange rate of CAD$1.25 per US$1.00 used for Upper Beaver, Upper Canada, Holt complex and Detour Zone 58N; CAD$1.11 per US$1.00 used for Aquarius; US$1.00 per EUR $1.15 used for Barsele; MXP17.00 per US$1.00 used for Tarachi.

The above metal price assumptions are below the three-year historic average (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023) of approximately $1,853 per ounce of gold, $23.50 per ounce of silver, $4.03 per pound of copper and $1.38 per pound of zinc.

Mineral reserves are reported exclusive of mineral resources. Tonnage amounts and contained metal amounts set out in this table have been rounded to the nearest thousand, so may not aggregate to equal column totals. Mineral reserves are in-situ, taking into account all mining recoveries, before mill or heap leach recoveries. Underground mineral reserves and measured and indicated mineral resources are reported within mineable shapes and include internal and external dilution. Inferred mineral resources are reported within mineable shapes and include internal dilution. Mineable shape optimization parameters may differ for mineral reserves and mineral resources.

The mineral reserves and mineral resources tonnages reported for silver, copper and zinc are a subset of the mineral reserves and mineral resources tonnages for gold. The Company's economic parameters set the maximum price allowed to be no more than the lesser of the three‐year moving average and current spot price, which is a common industry standard. Given the current commodity price environment, Agnico Eagle continues to use more conservative gold and silver prices.

NI 43-101 requires mining companies to disclose mineral reserves and mineral resources using the subcategories of "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

A mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured and/or indicated mineral resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at pre-feasibility or feasibility level as appropriate that include application of modifying factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The mineral reserves presented in this news release are separate from and not a portion of the mineral resources.

Modifying factors are considerations used to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves. These include, but are not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors.

A proven mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured mineral resource. A proven mineral reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the modifying factors. A probable mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of an indicated and, in some circumstances, a measured mineral resource. The confidence in the modifying factors applied to a probable mineral reserve is lower than that applied to a proven mineral reserve.

A mineral resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling.

A measured mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of modifying factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An indicated mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An inferred mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

A feasibility study is a comprehensive technical and economic study of the selected development option for a mineral project that includes appropriately detailed assessments of applicable modifying factors, together with any other relevant operational factors and detailed financial analysis that are necessary to demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that extraction is reasonably justified (economically mineable). The results of the study may reasonably serve as the basis for a final decision by a proponent or financial institution to proceed with, or finance, the development of the project. The confidence level of the study will be higher than that of a pre-feasibility study.

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December 31, 2023, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR each of which forms a part of the Company's Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Québec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Québec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015); the Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 Technical Report as at July 26, 2021 (October 15, 2021); and the Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report Fosterville Gold Mine in the State of Victoria, Australia as at December 31, 2018 (April 1, 2019).

APPENDIX

Recent Selected Exploration Drill Results

LZ5 mine at LaRonde complex

Drill hole Mine / zone From

(metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below surface

(metres) Estimated

true

width (metres) Gold

grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold

grade

(g/t)

(capped)* BZ-2023-007 LZ5 865.4 898.0 686 24.8 1.8 1.8 BZ-2023-007A LZ5 834.0 866.0 627 26.4 3.0 3.0 BZ-2022-026 LZ5 982.9 1009.1 857 16.8 2.1 2.1

*Results from LZ5 mine use a capping factor of 30 g/t gold.

W Zone at Goldex

Drill hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below surface

(metres) Estimated true

width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* GD27-053 387.0 475.5 476 35.0 1.2 1.2 GD27-056 676.5 777.0 591 45.0 1.5 1.5 GD27-063 516.0 618.0 607 42.0 1.1 1.1

*Results from W Zone at Goldex use a capping factor of 50 g/t gold.

East Gouldie deposit, Odyssey South deposit and Odyssey internal zones at Odyssey mine

Drill hole Deposit / Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* MEV23-269 East Gouldie 489.8 492.8 351 3.0** 5.1 5.1 MEV23-275RR East Gouldie 578.0 582.5 497 4.5** 5.4 5.4 MEV23-281 East Gouldie 444.0 452.0 396 8.0** 13.7 6.1 MEV23-293 Odyssey South 714.5 722.1 383 6.8 4.2 4.2 MEX22-251RWZ East Gouldie 1,774.3 1,835.3 1,659 50.0 2.3 2.2 MEX23-285 East Gouldie 973.4 978.8 853 5.4** 4.7 4.7 MEX23-289 East Gouldie 666.7 679.6 420 12.8** 5.2 5.2 MEX23-300 East Gouldie 1,138.0 1,146.5 1,067 6.4 4.2 4.2 MEX23-304 East Gouldie 1,564.5 1,581.1 1,355 15.9 5.0 5.0 MEX23-304Z East Gouldie 1,565.0 1,572.1 1,299 6.7 6.2 6.2 MEX23-305Z East Gouldie 1,824.7 1,839.0 1,467 13.5 6.7 6.7 MEX23-306 East Gouldie 692.5 696.3 578 3.3 6.1 6.1 and East Gouldie 724.0 729.0 605 4.5 7.0 6.7 and East Gouldie 871.3 876.3 725 4.5 12.8 11.7 UGOD-016-176 Odyssey internal 346.5 359.1 478 12.6** 6.8 6.8 UGOD-016-188 Odyssey S, Odyssey int, EG 271.0 310.6 344 39.6** 3.4 3.2 UGOD-016-190 Odyssey South 264.0 277.5 307 13.5** 3.2 3.2 and East Gouldie 287.5 298.5 315 11.0** 10.3 7.6 and Odyssey internal 326.8 331.6 328 4.8** 5.9 5.9 UGOD-016-198 East Gouldie 325.0 330.5 330 5.4** 3.9 3.9 UGOD-016-199 Odyssey internal 361.5 375.8 374 14.3** 3.0 3.0 UGOD-036-002 East Gouldie 101.0 105.4 395 4.3** 3.1 3.1 and Odyssey internal 143.0 149.5 410 6.5** 14.0 4.9 UGOD-036-003 East Gouldie 174.5 200.0 466 25.5** 3.7 2.9 and East Gouldie 309.5 328.0 544 18.5** 2.7 2.7

*Results from East Gouldie, Odyssey internal zones and Odyssey South use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold. **Core length

Wasamac, Francoeur and Wildcat deposits at Wasamac project

Drill hole Deposit / Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated true

width (metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* FS23-129 Francoeur 374.6 379.9 324 5.3** 4.5 4.5 WS23-634 Wasamac 526.1 530.1 484 3.9 4.4 4.4 WS23-653 Wildcat 387.6 393.0 267 5.4** 3.4 3.4 WS23-661 Wildcat 44.9 65.5 44 20.6** 3.6 3.6 and Wildcat 157.8 162.0 123 4.1** 5.6 5.6 WS23-663 Wasamac 599.0 620.1 565 18.8 2.8 2.8 WS23-666 Wasamac 620.5 636.0 590 13.4** 4.9 4.9

*Results from Wasamac project use a capping factor of 30 g/t gold. **Core length

West Pit and West Pit Extension zones at Detour Lake

Drill hole Zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width (metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped)* DLM23-727W West Pit Extension 980.0 983.0 896 2.7 5.4 DLM-23-730W West Pit 393.0 399.1 319 5.6 11.4 DLM-23-733A West Pit Extension 602.0 617.1 545 12.6 18.3 DLM-23-735 West Pit Extension 260.7 287.0 236 22.4 6.0 and West Pit Extension 305.5 314.0 265 7.3 6.4 and West Pit Extension 331.0 334.0 284 2.7 11.7 DLM-23-745 West Pit Extension 317.0 320.0 285 2.7 10.0 and West Pit Extension 370.0 373.0 332 2.7 32.2 DLM-23-747 West Pit Extension 1,157.0 1,160.0 1,030 2.7 7.8 DLM-23-757 West Pit 283.3 334.2 233 47.2 2.7 including

283.3 297.7 220 13.3 6.5 DLM-23-763A West Pit Extension 631.0 634.0 559 2.7 21.9 and West Pit Extension 824.0 835.0 723 9.4 3.7 DLM-23-767 West Pit Extension 464.9 474.0 420 7.4 24.8 DLM-23-773 West Pit Extension 1,010.2 1,013.2 845 2.7 19.3 DLM-23-774A West Pit Extension 1,188.5 1,192.0 999 3.3 8.7 DLM-23-775 West Pit Extension 343.0 361.0 307 16.6 5.4 DLM-23-779 West Pit Extension 959.0 962.0 855 2.7 5.9 DLM-23-783 West Pit Extension 912.0 915.2 795 2.8 13.2

*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.

SMC, Main Break and AK zones at Macassa complex

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To (metres) Depth of midpoint below surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t) (capped)* 53-4782 SMC East 123.8 125.8 1,664 1.9 43.0 43.0 53-4813A SMC East 129.4 131.4 1,698 1.9 40.4 35.6 57-1394 SMC Lower 199.4 201.4 1,827 1.9 78.9 70.3 57-1417 SMC Lower 199.0 201.0 1,783 2.0 37.0 37.0 57-1442 SMC Lower 162.0 164.0 1,846 1.9 101.7 67.6 57-1445 SMC Lower 135.0 137.0 1,879 1.5 90.9 69.6 and SMC Lower 162.0 164.0 1,884 1.5 110.4 110.4 57-1460 SMC Lower 244.9 246.9 1,964 1.7 43.6 43.6 57-1465A SMC Lower 222.3 224.3 1,941 2.0 40.3 40.3 58-892 Main Break (110) 320.6 322.7 2,122 1.3 88.1 16.7 58-894 Main Break (110) 268.8 271.0 2,086 1.3 44.8 25.1 58-920 Main Break (110) 192.7 196.8 2,000 3.2 186.3 39.6 and Main Break (110) 199.0 203.4 2,007 3.3 50.1 50.1 KLAK-239 AK 117.7 120.9 278 3.1 17.9 17.9 KLAK-242 AK 129.8 134.5 319 4.4 21.8 21.8 KLAK-245 AK 155.1 160.6 365 5.0 32.4 25.0 KLAK-249 AK 171.5 174.2 400 1.9 25.1 18.5 KLAK-261 AK 164.6 169.2 318 4.3 17.1 12.2

*Results from the Macassa mine use a capping factor ranging from 68.6 g/t to 445.7 g/t gold depending on the zone. Results from AK use a capping factor of 70 g/t gold.

Pump North, Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg and Wesmeg North deposits at Meliadine

Drill hole Deposit Lode / zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of midpoint below surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* M23-3577A Pump North 3430 408.1 411.9 361 3.6 16.1 16.1 and Pump North 3425 435.3 439.8 383 4.3 10.8 10.8 M23-3580 Pump North 3510 492.6 499.0 437 5.8 5.0 5.0 and Pump North 3430 516.3 521.8 455 5.1 4.7 4.7 M23-3595 Pump North 3520 340.5 345.1 305 3.9 12.1 10.7 M23-3596 Pump North 3510 241.1 246.2 210 4.9 10.8 10.8 and Pump North 3435 253.5 260.5 220 6.7 4.5 4.5 including



253.5 256.9 220 3.3 8.3 8.3 M23-3615 Tiriganiaq 1025 197.0 204.8 160 7.0 9.0 9.0 M23-3760 Tiriganiaq 1050 323.0 327.0 299 3.0 6.0 6.0 ML425-9563-D3 Tiriganiaq 1360 156 160.0 468 3.7 20.2 8.3 ML425-9563-D21 Tiriganiaq 1000 341 344.5 757 3.1 11.4 11.4 ML425-9740-D29 Tiriganiaq 1000 363.2 367.6 455 3.6 13.4 13.4 M23-3651 Wesmeg 600 420.5 430.8 372 9.3 6.5 6.5 M23-3659 Wesmeg 650 375.6 380.0 351 3.7 9.4 9.4 ML300-10340-D2 Wesmeg 625 328.0 332.0 494 3.9 13.1 11.4 ML400-10200-F1 Wesmeg 650 308.4 312.4 396 3.7 15.4 15.4 and Wesmeg 625 339.6 343.1 402 3.3 12.6 12.6 M23-3655 Wesmeg North 953 75.8 80.2 63 3.8 12.2 5.2 ML250-9325-U3 Wesmeg North 947 54.8 59.3 206 2.9 261.3 23.3 ML300-10340-D1 Wesmeg North 972 262.8 272.0 519 7.9 9.9 7.5 ML300-10340-D4 Wesmeg North 972 222.1 235.1 467 11.7 6.1 6.1 including



223.6 228.5 465 4.4 11.2 11.2 ML300-10340-D6 Wesmeg North 973 32.9 38.7 303 5.3 462.3 11.1 ML500-8994-D5 Wesmeg North 912 82.6 88.5 545 5.2 8.1 8.1 and Wesmeg North 930 91.0 98.4 553 6.5 6.5 6.5 including



91.0 96.6 553 4.9 7.9 7.9

*Results from Meliadine use a capping factor ranging from 20 g/t to 90 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Whale Tail and IVR deposits at Amaruq

Drill hole Deposit From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* AMQ22-2902 Whale Tail 123.7 127.7 95 3.9 49.5 23.1 AMQ22-2911 Whale Tail 99.0 112.0 90 11.2 5.1 5.1 AMQ23-2946A Whale Tail 585.5 596.7 552 7.1 8.4 8.4 AMQ23-2949 Whale Tail 567.0 575.3 491 5.5 25.3 17.5 AMQ23-2960A Whale Tail 600.5 606.3 562 2.6 5.3 5.3 AMQ23-2960A Whale Tail 705.5 715.0 662 6.1 6.9 6.9 AMQ23-2978 Whale Tail 76.5 88.0 61 10.8 7.1 7.1 AMQ23-3023 Whale Tail 91.2 103.5 77 8.7 6.8 6.8 AMQ23-3034 Whale Tail 641.1 650.0 503 6.8 3.8 3.8 AMQ23-3043B Whale Tail 700.7 707.9 595 6.7 4.9 4.9 AMQ23-3046 Whale Tail 638.2 642.0 554 2.4 7.4 7.4 AMQ-350-006 Whale Tail 160.4 175.5 485 9.0 6.8 5.5 including Whale Tail 167.4 175.5 491 4.8 11.7 9.4 AMQ23-3062 IVR 993.2 1012.4 901 17.4 5.1 5.1 including IVR 1001.1 1004.6 901 3.2 10.0 10.0 AMQ23-3064A IVR 1054.8 1061.6 967 5.2 6.3 6.3 including IVR 1054.8 1058.2 966 2.6 11.0 11.0 and IVR 1067.0 1076.1 979 6.4 17.2 11.3 and IVR 1098.7 1125.7 1013 9.2 7.5 4.4

*Results from Amaruq mine use capping factors ranging from 10 g/t to 100 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Madrid deposits at Hope Bay

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* HBM23-074 Madrid North / Naartok 1,012.0 1,015.0 706 3.0 12.1 12.1 HBM23-075 undefined 377.0 377.9 242 0.5 54.2 50.0 HBM23-080 Patch 7 538.0 545.9 423 6.9 5.4 5.4 including

538.9 539.9 423 0.9 13.8 13.8 HBM23-085 Patch 7 413.6 431.0 326 15.8 4.6 4.6 including

421.0 424.0 326 2.0 8.6 8.6 HBM23-092 Patch 7 213.7 225.6 120 9.1 5.1 5.1 HBM23-097A Patch 7 438.0 451.8 294 12.0 4.8 4.8 HBM23-108 Patch 7 525.7 529.9 387 3.0 30.9 22.5 and Patch 7 690.4 699.1 515 7.5 7.1 7.1 including

694.0 696.0 515 1.7 16.5 16.5 HBM23-109** Patch 7 734.0 740.5 609 4.6 15.9 15.9 HBM23-119 Patch 7 888.2 891.5 568 1.4 35.4 33.7 HBM23-120 Patch 7 797.8 802.9 618 4.4 7.6 7.6 HBM23-132 Patch 7 675.0 682.3 460 4.4 5.0 5.0 including

677.3 682.3 460 3.0 5.8 5.8 and Patch 7 774.0 778.0 530 2.3 5.9 5.9 HBM23-134 Patch 7 1,029.0 1,038.0 632 6.4 5.4 5.4 including

1,033.2 1,037.5 632 3.0 8.8 8.8 HBM23-140 Suluk 874.4 880.0 677 4.6 26.3 12.7 including

875.3 876.3 677 0.8 126.0 50.0 HBM23-143 Patch 7 560.4 594.0 385 28.6 17.6 16.3 including

560.4 587.2 385 22.8 20.8 19.1

*Results from Madrid-area deposits at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 50 g/t gold. **Previously released.



Fosterville

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below surface

(metres) Estimated true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped)* RHD520 Hoffman 737.5 744.4 555 6.5 5.5 UDH4490 Hoffman 149.1 158.9 639 9.7 5.2 UDR047 Hoffman 416.6 428.0 574 6.0 5.0 UDH4580A Wu 228.5 230.5 636 2.0 301.4 UDH4631 Curie 292.6 297.6 837 4.9 11.3 UDH4683 Pen 374.5 376.9 1,592 2.4 10.7 UDH4723 Cardinal 295.5 296.5 1,698 1.0 290.3 UDH4724F Cardinal 314.8 320.4 1,734 4.6 32.6 UDH4727A Swan 433.6 436.2 1,862 2.4 8.1 UDH4729B Cardinal 347.3 351.8 1,773 3.7 69.1 including Cardinal 347.3 349.8 1,772 2.1 120.0 UDH4761 Cardinal 386.8 398.9 1,828 10.0 10.8 UDH4766A Curie 413.7 424.1 545 9.2 6.4 UDH4767A Curie 397.3 415.5 524 11.7 6.2 UDH4767B Curie 451.5 458.0 517 5.4 9.1 UDH4779 Wu 216.3 223.7 868 6.9 8.3 UDH4781D Pen 410.9 417.0 1,698 6.1 6.2 UDH4782A Pen 390.7 392.7 1,631 2.0 21.7 UDH4807 Curie 371.2 384.1 566 10.6 6.7 UDH4834 Curie 89.1 95.6 566 5.6 149.6 UDH4859 Peregrine 229.0 239.1 1,166 8.3 17.3

*Results from the Fosterville mine are uncapped.

Recent selected exploration drill results from Main, Sisar and East zones at Kittila

Drill hole Zone / Area From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped)* RIE23-618 Main Rimpi 180.2 195.3 1,089 7.1 3.1 RIE23-619 Main Rimpi 127.9 135.6 1,110 5.8 4.4 RIE23-630 Main Rimpi 430.4 436.0 1,059 4.7 5.1 ROD23-700D Main Roura 163.6 179.0 1,154 4.2 7.8 and Main Roura 189.0 216.0 1,181 3.3 3.4 RUG23-515 Sisar Central 236.0 262.0 1,133 19.8 7.0 including

236.0 246.4 1,130 7.8 12.8 including

236.0 241.5 1,129 4.1 18.8 RUG23-527 Sisar Top 134.0 138.5 970 3.8 6.3 SUU23-001 Suuri East 168.9 171.7 158 2.7 4.3 SUU23-004** Suuri East 221.1 231.6 208 9.9 11.8 including

221.1 226.2 206 4.8 18.2 SUU23-008 Suuri East 277.5 285.4 204 7.8 11.5 including

281.0 284.7 205 3.7 20.5 SUU23-606 Main Suuri 90.0 98.8 506 5.9 10.0 SUU23-700C Main Suuri 529.0 539.0 935 3.8 3.4

* Results from the Kittila mine are uncapped. ** Previously released in news release dated October 25, 2023.

Pinos Altos Deep project at Pinos Altos

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Depth of midpoint

below surface (m) Estimated

true width (m) Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t) (capped)* Silver grade

(g/t) (uncapped) Silver grade

(g/t) (capped)* US23-299 86.4 94.0 254 6.9 4.9 4.9 228 193

*Results from the Pinos Altos Deep project at Pinos Altos mine use a capping factor of 10 g/t gold and 200 g/t silver.

EXPLORATION DRILL COLLAR COORDINATES

Drill hole UTM East* UTM North* Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip (degrees) Length

(metres) LaRonde BZ-2023-007 686850 5346926 310 27 -59 969 BZ-2023-007A 686850 5346926 310 27 -59 984 BZ-2022-026 686853 5346929 310 14 -68 1,119 Goldex GD27-053 5330643 286120 74 315 -33 770 GD27-056 5330643 286120 74 307 -30 879 GD27-063 5330550 286169 78 314 -42 855 Odyssey mine MEV23-269 718113 5334737 308 212 -46 617 MEV23-275RR 718114 5334738 308 202 -60 720 MEV23-281 718114 5334738 308 218 -62 745 MEV23-293 717593 5333787 346 356 -46 826 MEX22-251RWZ 717440 5334731 309 180 -73 1,951 MEX23-285 719131 5333940 334 193 -73 1,500 MEX23-289 718764 5333640 325 150 -48 810 MEX23-300 717932 5333791 349 154 -80 1,476 MEX23-304 716873 5334696 316 176 -72 1,650 MEX23-304Z 716873 5334696 316 176 -72 2,235 MEX23-305Z 718665 5334762 307 171 -58 2,238 MEX23-306 717930 5333792 351 162 -69 1,203 UGOD-016-176 718093 5334095 109 29 -52 360 UGOD-016-188 718093 5334095 108 6 -32 345 UGOD-016-190 718092 5334095 109 355 -27 349 UGOD-016-198 718093 5334095 108 343 -27 351 UGOD-016-199 718093 5334095 108 344 -32 390 UGOD-036-002 718297 5334457 -49 233 -19 324 UGOD-036-003 718297 5334457 -49 233 -33 354 Wasamac FS23-129 630342 5340682 302 208 -63 474 WS23-634 635341 5342130 300 189 -68 639 WS23-653 634200 5340676 302 325 -48 513 WS23-661 633974 5340851 305 120 -50 276 WS23-663 634930 5342212 296 168 -69 705 WS23-666 634929 5342203 295 179 -71 696 Detour Lake DLM23-727W 585755 5542265 291 186 -70 1,099 DLM-23-730W 588487 5541631 287 179 -56 921 DLM-23-733A 586562 5541903 292 181 -68 1,002 DLM-23-735 587048 5541650 292 177 -62 402 DLM-23-745 586807 5541699 292 176 -65 750 DLM-23-747 584911 5542490 294 186 -65 1,281 DLM-23-757 588406 5541686 288 180 -51 852 DLM-23-763A 586001 5542167 294 187 -66 1,017 DLM-23-767 586565 5541811 288 179 -67 804 DLM-23-773 585251 5542447 292 191 -57 1,260 DLM-23-774A 586798 5542340 297 187 -68 1,401 DLM-23-775 586966 5541687 294 177 -64 923 DLM-23-779 585513 5542400 292 189 -64 1,148 DLM-23-783 584993 5542320 292 186 -62 1,144 Macassa 53-4782 570496 5332202 -1,257 310 -33 457 53-4813A 570532 5332235 -1,257 303 -51 381 57-1394 568634 5331208 -1,405 332 -27 229 57-1417 568634 5331208 -1,405 330 -15 302 57-1442 568508 5331128 -1,404 341 -45 290 57-1445 568592 5331180 -1,406 315 -75 280 57-1460 568508 5331127 -1,404 351 -73 290 57-1465A 568507 5331128 -1,404 329 -56 290 58-892 569895 5332098 -1,517 341 -53 366 58-894 569895 5332098 -1,517 354 -57 411 58-920 569830 5332122 -1,510 4 -51 290 KLAK-239 570185 5331352 49 157 6 165 KLAK-242 570185 5331352 48 166 -12 165 KLAK-245 570185 5331352 48 171 -27 174 KLAK-249 570184 5331352 47 172 -40 244 KLAK-261 570236 5331387 41 166 -13 198 Meliadine M23-3577A 540061 6987388 10062 205 -68 683 M23-3580 539974 6987573 10062 217 -68 802 M23-3595 539927 6987395 10062 202 -65 426 M23-3596 540033 6987232 10062 202 -65 327 M23-3615 540945 6988519 66 182 -61 222 M23-3760 541085 6988595 10061 152 -76 430 ML425-9563-D3 539563 6988914 -406 202 -25 340 ML425-9563-D21 539563 6988914 -406 221 -64 402 ML425-9740-D29 539732 6988907 -393 130 -48 425 M23-3651 540416 6988218 66 150 -68 501 M23-3659 540325 6988260 68 189 -78 501 ML300-10340-D2 540339 6988412 -213 159 -44 416 ML400-10200-F1 540213 6988459 -317 155 5 411 M23-3655 540415 6988218 60 166 -61 450 ML250-9325-U3 539326 6988357 -163 157 21 120 ML300-10340-D1 540339 6988412 9787 169 -71 470 ML300-10340-D4 540339 6988412 -213 157 -59 429 ML300-10340-D6 540339 6988412 9787 147 -53 450 ML500-8994-D5 538994 6988497 -413 144 -56 126 Meadowbank AMQ22-2902 606183 7255178 157 184 -51 168 AMQ22-2911 606025 7255091 158 144 -60 158 AMQ23-2946A 607423 7255666 163 336 -70 765 AMQ23-2949 607321 7255574 161 315 -62 639 AMQ23-2960A 607424 7255666 163 353 -72 762 AMQ23-2978 605670 7255055 152 158 -50 183 AMQ23-3023 606012 7255076 158 190 -56 120 AMQ23-3034 606379 7255680 164 150 -52 672 AMQ23-3043B 606266 7255618 171 151 -61 728 AMQ23-3046 606377 7255678 164 136 -63 819 AMQ-350-006 606993 7255569 -179 329 -67 263 AMQ23-3062 607964 7255950 164 319 -72 1,069 AMQ23-3064A 607963 7255947 165 289 -74 1,164 Hope Bay HBM23-074 434030 7551358 26 254 -55 1,119 HBM23-075 434251 7548686 50 71 -60 1,206 HBM23-080 435172 7547914 26 83 -67 668 HBM23-085 435194 7548007 26 86 -73 617 HBM23-092 435255 7547861 27 75 -55 480 HBM23-097A 435210 7547932 26 76 -59 564 HBM23-108 435013 7547841 37 82 -67 846 HBM23-109 434896 7547948 33 65 -72 987 HBM23-119 434253 7548620 48 73 -54 1,356 HBM23-120 434747 7548286 32 63 -65 999 HBM23-132 435939 7547823 34 246 -53 949 HBM23-134 434251 7548686 50 70 -50.2 1,168 HBM23-140 434321 7549059 55 65 -62.1 1,185 HBM23-143 434835 7548158 33 79 -54.5 855 Fosterville RHD520 2,995 11,363 5,155 58 -60 782 UDH4490 2,903 12,379 4,521 65 -42 185 UDR047 3,025 11,316 4,670 62 -18 498 UDH4580A 2,907 12,318 4,524 98 -69 375 UDH4631 2,978 12,054 4,556 55 -55 334 UDH4683 1,489 5,753 3,818 44 -48 386 UDH4723 1,547 5,133 3,719 59 -64 368 UDH4724F 1,547 5,132 3,719 74 -70 389 UDH4727A 1,547 5,133 3,719 66 -77 462 UDH4729B 1,547 5,131 3,719 104 -73 419 UDH4761 1,544 5,071 3,710 102 -75 465 UDH4766A 2,999 11,761 4,603 54 1 470 UDH4767A 2,999 11,761 4,603 47 1 461 UDH4767B 2,999 11,761 4,603 47 1 464 UDH4779 2,937 12,241 4,500 53 -72 236 UDH4781D 1,489 5,753 3,818 62 -62 423 UDH4782A 1,487 5,753 3,818 71 -54 395 UDH4807 2,999 11,760 4,603 66 -3 420 UDH4834 3,260 12,505 4,561 220 21 124 UDH4859 1,581 6,140 4,041 118 -15 260 Kittila RIE23-618 2558692 7539405 -866 27 0 315 RIE23-619 2558692 7539405 -867 55 -10 600 RIE23-630 2558639 7539599 -710 75 -20 582 ROD23-700D 2558703 7537464 -786 90 -60 918 RUG23-515 2558697 7537320 -787 84 -35 281 RUG23-527 2558775 7537865 -725 66 -11 151 SUU23-001 2558898 7536854 208 270 -59 282 SUU23-004 2558935 7536649 207 267 -60 330 SUU23-008 2559042 7536579 206 269 -46 395 SUU23-606 2558532 7536222 -241 60 -31 458 SUU23-700C 2558513 7536218 -241 90 -65 1,023 Pinos Altos US23-299 765353 3129882 1,966 180 -43 141

*Coordinate Systems: NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N for Goldex; NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for Odyssey, LaRonde and Wasamac; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake, Macassa and AK; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 14N for Meliadine and Meadowbank; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; Mine grid including elevation for Fosterville, which is located in MGA94 Zone 55; Finnish Coordinate System KKJ Zone 2 for Kittila; and UTM NAD 27 for Pinos Altos.

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

For further information: Investor Relations, (416) 947-1212