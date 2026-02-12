AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS - RECORD QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL FREE CASH FLOW; 2025 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ACHIEVED; TOTAL 2025 SHAREHOLDER RETURNS OF $1.4 BILLION; DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 12.5%; UPDATED THREE-YEAR GUIDANCE

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, as well as future operating guidance.

"In 2025, we delivered on our commitments, generating record free cash flow and shareholder returns. We've also updated our three‑year outlook which reflects stable production at peer‑leading costs," said Ammar Al-Joundi, Agnico Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Agnico Eagle has never been better positioned, with the strongest balance sheet in our history, an exploration program that is creating tremendous value and a pipeline of organic projects that will drive strong production growth over the next decade. What excites me most is the depth and quality of our growth pipeline, which has the potential to increase annual gold production by 20% to 30% over the next decade, exceeding four million ounces by the early 2030s. These expansion and growth projects offer exceptional returns at current gold prices, and we are assessing opportunities to advance them more quickly. As we build our project pipeline and sustain our exploration momentum, we are well positioned to drive our next phase of growth."

Fourth quarter and full year 2025 highlights and the Company's short to medium‑term outlook are set out below.

1) Record 2025 Financial Results Driven by Strong Operations, Resulting in a Strengthened Balance Sheet and Record Shareholder Returns

Annual production guidance achieved with solid cost performance despite higher royalties from higher gold prices – Payable gold production 1 in 2025 was 3,447,367 ounces, above the midpoint of the 2025 guidance range, at production costs per ounce of $965. Total cash costs per ounce 2 of $979 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce 2 of $1,339 were slightly above the top end of 2025 guidance, primarily due to higher royalty costs (approximately $42 per ounce) driven by an average realized gold price of $3,453 per ounce, well above the Company's assumption of $2,500. Under the Company's revised composition of total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce, these measures were $953 and $1,313, respectively, in 2025 2

– Payable gold production in 2025 was 3,447,367 ounces, above the midpoint of the 2025 guidance range, at production costs per ounce of $965. Total cash costs per ounce of $979 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of $1,339 were slightly above the top end of 2025 guidance, primarily due to higher royalty costs (approximately $42 per ounce) driven by an average realized gold price of $3,453 per ounce, well above the Company's assumption of $2,500. Under the Company's revised composition of total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce, these measures were $953 and $1,313, respectively, in 2025 Record annual free cash flow driven by consistent and reliable operational performance – Cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2025 was a record of $6,817 million or $13.58 per share and free cash flow 3 was a record of $4,399 million or $8.76 per share. The Company's continued focus on operational efficiencies resulted in several annual throughput and mining rate records during the year

– Cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2025 was a record of $6,817 million or $13.58 per share and free cash flow was a record of $4,399 million or $8.76 per share. The Company's continued focus on operational efficiencies resulted in several annual throughput and mining rate records during the year Solid quarterly performance, with record quarterly adjusted net income and free cash flow generation – Payable gold production in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 840,608 ounces at production costs per ounce of $1,113, total cash costs per ounce of $1,089 and AISC per ounce of $1,517. The higher realized gold price of $4,163 per ounce in the fourth quarter resulted in strong margins and cash flows, while increasing royalty costs. The Company reported quarterly net income of $1,523 million or $3.04 per share and record adjusted net income 3 of $1,351 million or $2.70 per share. The Company generated cash provided by operating activities of $2,112 million or $4.22 per share and record free cash flow of $1,310 million or $2.62 per share

– Payable gold production in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 840,608 ounces at production costs per ounce of $1,113, total cash costs per ounce of $1,089 and AISC per ounce of $1,517. The higher realized gold price of $4,163 per ounce in the fourth quarter resulted in strong margins and cash flows, while increasing royalty costs. The Company reported quarterly net income of $1,523 million or $3.04 per share and record adjusted net income of $1,351 million or $2.70 per share. The Company generated cash provided by operating activities of $2,112 million or $4.22 per share and record free cash flow of $1,310 million or $2.62 per share Financial position further strengthened through increased cash balances, providing a solid foundation for the next phase of growth – The Company increased its net cash 3 position to $2,670 million as at December 31, 2025 as a result of the increase in its cash balance by $511 million to $2,866 million during the quarter and total debt outstanding as at December 31, 2025 of $196 million

– The Company increased its net cash position to $2,670 million as at December 31, 2025 as a result of the increase in its cash balance by $511 million to $2,866 million during the quarter and total debt outstanding as at December 31, 2025 of $196 million Record shareholder returns of $1.4 billion in 2025 through dividend and share repurchase programs Under its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), the Company repurchased 1,784,038 common shares at an average share price of $168.11 for aggregate purchases of $300 million during the quarter, and 4,114,150 common shares at an average share price of $145.76 for aggregate purchases of $600 million in 2025 Quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share paid in the quarter, with total dividend payments of $803 million paid in 2025

Quarterly dividend increased by 12.5% and expected renewal of NCIB – A quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share has been declared, reflecting the strength of the business and higher gold price environment. Additionally, at current gold prices, the Company expects to remain active on its share repurchase program. The Company intends to seek approval from the TSX to renew the NCIB for another year in May 2026 on substantially the same terms; but intends to increase its internal limit on purchases under the NCIB to $2 billion of common shares. Additional details will be provided at the time of the renewal

Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce (or AISC per ounce) are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS® Accounting Standards. Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital, adjusted net income, net cash (debt) (also referred to as "net debt") and, where applicable, their related per share measures are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards.

2) Strong Momentum Continuing Into 2026, Supported by a Stable Three‑Year Production Outlook at Peer‑Leading Costs, Record Mineral Reserves and a Substantial Increase in Mineral Resources

Three-year production guidance reflects stable production – Payable gold production is forecast to remain stable at approximately 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces annually from 2026 to 2028. Both 2026 and 2027 gold production guidance is consistent with the prior three-year guidance issued on February 13, 2025 ("Previous Guidance"). The outlook for 2028 has improved, supported by the extension of production at Meadowbank through 2030 and potentially beyond, as well as contributions from East Gouldie at Canadian Malartic, Fosterville and Kittila, which are expected to offset a temporary lower gold grade sequence anticipated at Detour Lake

– Payable gold production is forecast to remain stable at approximately 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces annually from 2026 to 2028. Both 2026 and 2027 gold production guidance is consistent with the prior three-year guidance issued on February 13, 2025 ("Previous Guidance"). The outlook for 2028 has improved, supported by the extension of production at Meadowbank through 2030 and potentially beyond, as well as contributions from East Gouldie at Canadian Malartic, Fosterville and Kittila, which are expected to offset a temporary lower gold grade sequence anticipated at Detour Lake Peer-leading total cash costs and AISC – Total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce are forecast to be in the range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, in 2026. The midpoints of these ranges represent an approximate 12% increase (or $117 per ounce and $157 per ounce, respectively) compared to 2025, with approximately 60% of the increase reflecting higher royalty costs and a strong Canadian dollar, and 40% of the increase reflecting cost inflation of approximately 4% and the mining sequence

– Total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce are forecast to be in the range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, in 2026. The midpoints of these ranges represent an approximate 12% increase (or $117 per ounce and $157 per ounce, respectively) compared to 2025, with approximately 60% of the increase reflecting higher royalty costs and a strong Canadian dollar, and 40% of the increase reflecting cost inflation of approximately 4% and the mining sequence Investment in pipeline projects to support future production growth – Capital expenditures 4 in 2025 (excluding capitalized exploration) were $2.1 billion and are expected to be between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion in 2026. Capitalized exploration in 2025 was $318 million and is forecast to be between $290 million and $330 million in 2026. The anticipated increase reflects additional investment to further advance the construction and ramp-up of the project pipeline, including at Detour Lake underground and Upper Beaver. Total expected development capital expenditures for 2026 include an initial $102 million related to Hope Bay, which could be supplemented by between $300 million and $350 million for the reminder of the year in the event the potential construction announcement expected, in the second quarter of 2026, is made

– Capital expenditures in 2025 (excluding capitalized exploration) were $2.1 billion and are expected to be between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion in 2026. Capitalized exploration in 2025 was $318 million and is forecast to be between $290 million and $330 million in 2026. The anticipated increase reflects additional investment to further advance the construction and ramp-up of the project pipeline, including at Detour Lake underground and Upper Beaver. Total expected development capital expenditures for 2026 include an initial $102 million related to Hope Bay, which could be supplemented by between $300 million and $350 million for the reminder of the year in the event the potential construction announcement expected, in the second quarter of 2026, is made Record gold mineral reserves – Year-end 2025 gold mineral reserves increased by 2.1% to a record of 55.4 million ounces of gold (1,330 million tonnes grading 1.30 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold). The year-over-year increase in mineral reserves is attributable to strong mineral reserve replacement from operating mines and the initial declaration of mineral reserves at Marban following the acquisition of O3 Mining. For further details, see the Company's exploration news release dated February 12, 2026

– Year-end 2025 gold mineral reserves increased by 2.1% to a record of 55.4 million ounces of gold (1,330 million tonnes grading 1.30 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold). The year-over-year increase in mineral reserves is attributable to strong mineral reserve replacement from operating mines and the initial declaration of mineral reserves at Marban following the acquisition of O3 Mining. For further details, see the Company's exploration news release dated February 12, 2026 Record mineral resources support growth pipeline and potential mine life extensions – At year-end 2025, measured and indicated mineral resources increased by 9.6% to a record of 47.1 million ounces (1,200 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources increased by 15.5% to a record of 41.8 million ounces (522 million tonnes grading 2.49 g/t gold), primarily due to exploration drilling success at East Gouldie, Hope Bay, Detour Lake and Meliadine. For further details, see the Company's exploration news release dated February 12, 2026

______________________________ 4 Capital expenditures, sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a discussion of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to additions to property, plant and mine development as set out in the consolidated statements of cash flows, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

3) Well Positioned for the Next Phase of Growth, Supported by a High‑Quality Project Pipeline with Potential to Increase Annual Gold Production by 20-30% Over the Next Decade

Advancing expansion and growth projects with the potential to deliver between 1.3 to 1.5 Moz of gold production, with initial step-up expected in 2030, which could result in a net addition of 0.7 to 1.0 Moz over the next decade – The Company is advancing a disciplined, phased development strategy that supports a path to increase annual gold production by 20-30% over the next decade, with the potential to exceed 4.0 million ounces in the early 2030s, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, exploration success, operational excellence and generating attractive returns for shareholders. The Company believes this strategy carries low execution and jurisdictional risk, as it is anchored in the expansions of world-class assets at Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake, as well as new mines in regions where the Company operates and has technical expertise, established community relationships, existing infrastructure and established supply chains, supporting compelling, risk-adjusted returns Canadian Malartic, expansion to one million ounces of annual gold production – Drilling continued to expand the mineral reserve and mineral resource base, supporting the potential for a meaningful extension of the mine life at Odyssey and providing a strong foundation for a larger production profile. The transition to underground mining continues to advance ahead of schedule, with production from East Gouldie now expected to begin from the ramp in the first quarter of 2026 and from the shaft in the second quarter of 2027. The Company is evaluating the potential for a second shaft and additional satellite deposits, which may position Canadian Malartic to potentially ramp-up to approximately one million ounces of annual gold production beginning in 2033 5 Detour Lake, expansion to one million ounces of annual gold production – Drilling continued to expand underground mineral resources and reinforce confidence in the geological model. With the exploration ramp advancing on schedule, the Company has allocated additional capital to accelerate construction of service and operational facilities, procure mobile equipment to support a faster development pace and advance work on the conveyor‑ramp portal and associated ramp development 5 Upper Beaver, unlocking potential in the Kirkland Lake camp – Development activities continued to advance ahead of schedule. The headframe and hoist room were commissioned during the year, and shaft sinking began with the first blast completed in early November, reaching a depth of 155 metres by year‑end 2025. Based on strong execution to date, the Company has allocated additional capital to accelerate site‑readiness for construction and extend the exploration ramp to a depth of 400 metres Hope Bay, path to develop next large gold mine in Nunavut – Drilling continued to expand and upgrade mineral resources at Patch 7, confirming its potential to serve as a third mining front alongside Doris and Madrid in support of the planned redevelopment of Hope Bay. A technical evaluation is underway that contemplates an operation similar in scale to the Company's Meliadine mine in Nunavut, with anticipated annual gold production of 400,000 to 425,000 ounces 5 . The Company expects to provide a project update, including a potential construction decision, in the second quarter of 2026 San Nicolás, potential for base metal production in Mexico – Minas de San Nicolás continued to advance the feasibility study and execution strategy, targeting completion of 50% of the engineering by mid-year 2026. Drilling activities progressed with a focus on condemnation drilling and geological evaluation in proximity to the projected mine area

– The Company is advancing a disciplined, phased development strategy that supports a path to increase annual gold production by 20-30% over the next decade, with the potential to exceed 4.0 million ounces in the early 2030s, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, exploration success, operational excellence and generating attractive returns for shareholders. The Company believes this strategy carries low execution and jurisdictional risk, as it is anchored in the expansions of world-class assets at Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake, as well as new mines in regions where the Company operates and has technical expertise, established community relationships, existing infrastructure and established supply chains, supporting compelling, risk-adjusted returns Several initiatives underway to enhance near-term gold production profile – The Company is advancing plans to increase mining and processing rates at Macassa to 2,150 tonnes per day ("tpd") and at Fosterville to 3,300 tpd over the next three years, with both initiatives factored into the 2026 guidance. Additionally, the Company is advancing other optimization initiatives, including the potential to further extend operations at Meadowbank beyond 2030 through an underground‑only mine plan and the ongoing deployment of automation and technology upgrades across the Company's operations to support productivity gains

– The Company is advancing plans to increase mining and processing rates at Macassa to 2,150 tonnes per day ("tpd") and at Fosterville to 3,300 tpd over the next three years, with both initiatives factored into the 2026 guidance. Additionally, the Company is advancing other optimization initiatives, including the potential to further extend operations at Meadowbank beyond 2030 through an underground‑only mine plan and the ongoing deployment of automation and technology upgrades across the Company's operations to support productivity gains Assessing additional portfolio optionality in high gold price environment – The Company has a number of higher potential portfolio projects (Hammond Reef, Timmins East and Northern Territory) that are being re-evaluated in light of the high gold price environment. These projects are located in safe jurisdictions, where the Company currently operates and, in some cases, in close proximity to existing mining infrastructure and have the potential to provide additional production growth

__________________________ 5 The forecast parameters were based on an internal evaluation which is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resource. For a description see "Notes to Investors Regarding Certain Project Evaluations" below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Production and Costs

Production and Cost Results Summary



















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Gold production* (ounces)

840,608

847,401

3,447,367

3,485,336 Gold sales (ounces)**

842,556

824,902

3,400,919

3,434,094 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,113

$ 881

$ 965

$ 885 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,089

$ 923

$ 979

$ 903 AISC per ounce

$ 1,517

$ 1,316

$ 1,339

$ 1,239

* Gold production for the three months ended December 31, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 925 and 70 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching and 7,026 ounces of gold recovered at Hope Bay. Gold production for the full year 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 4,539 and 323 ounces, respectively, and 9,468 ounces of gold recovered at Hope Bay. ** Payable metals sold at Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa exclude the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines. For the full year 2025, 2,500 ounces of gold sales are excluded at La India.

Gold Production

Fourth Quarter of 2025 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production from Macassa (lower grade and throughput) and LaRonde (lower throughput), partially offset by higher production from Detour Lake (higher grade) and Canadian Malartic (higher grade and throughput)

Full Year 2025 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior year primarily due to lower production from Fosterville (lower grade and throughput) and La India (end of mine life), partially offset by higher production from Macassa and LaRonde (higher grades)

Production Costs per Ounce

Fourth Quarter of 2025 – Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices

Full Year 2025 – Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior year primarily due to higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices and lower production, partially offset by the benefit of the weaker Canadian dollar

Total Cash Costs per Ounce

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 – Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to the reasons described above for the increase in production costs per ounce in each respective period

AISC per Ounce

Fourth Quarter of 2025 – AISC per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above for the increase in total cash costs per ounce and higher sustaining capital expenditures, primarily at Meadowbank and LaRonde, partially offset by lower general and administrative expenses

Full Year 2025 – AISC per ounce increased when compared to the prior year due to the reasons described above for the increase in total cash costs per ounce, higher sustaining capital expenditures, primarily at Meadowbank and Fosterville, and higher general and administrative expenses

Refer to the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter of 2025 (the "MD&A") under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for additional variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Financial Results Summary



















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Realized gold price (per ounce)6

$ 4,163

$ 2,660

$ 3,454

$ 2,384 Net income (millions)

$ 1,523

$ 509

$ 4,461

$ 1,896 Adjusted net income (millions)

$ 1,351

$ 632

$ 4,169

$ 2,118 EBITDA (millions)7

$ 2,756

$ 1,198

$ 8,440

$ 4,462 Adjusted EBITDA (millions)7

$ 2,509

$ 1,332

$ 8,090

$ 4,694 Cash provided by operating activities (millions)

$ 2,112

$ 1,132

$ 6,817

$ 3,961 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-

cash working capital balances (millions)

$ 1,810

$ 1,090

$ 6,013

$ 3,881 Capital expenditures (millions)8

$ 790

$ 576

$ 2,391

$ 1,841 Free cash flow (millions)

$ 1,310

$ 570

$ 4,399

$ 2,143 Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital

balances (millions)

$ 1,009

$ 528

$ 3,595

$ 2,063

















Net income per share (basic)

$ 3.04

$ 1.02

$ 8.89

$ 3.79 Adjusted net income per share (basic)

$ 2.70

$ 1.26

$ 8.31

$ 4.24 Cash provided by operating activities per share (basic)

$ 4.22

$ 2.26

$ 13.58

$ 7.92 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-

cash working capital balances per share (basic)

$ 3.61

$ 2.17

$ 11.98

$ 7.76 Free cash flow per share (basic)

$ 2.62

$ 1.14

$ 8.76

$ 4.29 Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)

$ 2.01

$ 1.05

$ 7.16

$ 4.13

Net Income

Fourth Quarter of 2025 Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to record operating margins resulting from higher realized gold prices and an impairment reversal (net of tax) of $156 million related to Macassa, partially offset by higher income and mining taxes Net income of $1,523 million ($3.04 per share) includes the following items (net of tax): Macassa impairment reversal of $156 million ($0.31 per share), net gains on derivative financial instruments of $40 million ($0.08 per share), net asset disposal losses of $17 million ($0.03 per share), reclamation adjustments of $14 million ($0.03 per share) and foreign exchange gains of $7 million ($0.01 per share). Excluding these items results in adjusted net income of $1,351 million or $2.70 per share

Full Year 2025 – Net income increased when compared to the prior year primarily due to record operating margins resulting from higher realized gold prices, gains on derivative financial instruments (compared to losses in the prior year) and an impairment reversal at Macassa, partially offset by higher income and mining taxes, higher royalty costs from higher gold prices and higher amortization of property, plant and mine development

___________________________________ 6 Realized gold price is calculated as gold revenues from mining operations divided by the number of ounces sold. 7 "EBITDA" means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to net income see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 8 Includes capitalized exploration.

Macassa Impairment Reversal

In 2023, an impairment loss relating to the Macassa mine was incurred in connection with the annual goodwill impairment test performed in accordance with the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The impairment loss (net of tax) was $594 million, with $421 million allocated to goodwill and $173 million allocated to non-current assets of the Macassa mine.

In 2025, the Company identified indicators of impairment reversal driven by the effect of a significant and sustained increase in long-term gold price assumptions. Based on the impairment reversal assessment, an impairment reversal (net of tax) of $156 million was recognized with a corresponding increase in the value of the mineral properties at Macassa. This impairment reversal represents the full reversal of prior impairment allocated to property, plant and mine development, as adjusted for amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth Quarter of 2025 – Adjusted EBITDA increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations (higher realized gold prices and higher gold sales), partially offset by higher production costs (higher royalty costs)

Full Year 2025 – Adjusted EBITDA increased when compared to the prior year primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations (higher realized gold prices), partially offset by lower gold sales, higher production costs (higher royalty costs) and higher general and administrative expenses

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 – Cash provided by operating activities and cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increases in adjusted EBITDA. Cash provided by operating activities benefited from favourable changes in non-cash working capital balances, primarily due to an increase in the accrued taxes payable as a result of higher operating margins

Free Cash Flow

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 – Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances were a record and increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above related to cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by higher additions to property, plant and mine development

Capital Expenditures

The table below sets out a summary of capital expenditures, in each case broken down between sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures, and capitalized exploration by mine in the fourth quarter and the full year 2025.

Summary of Capital Expenditures











(thousands)















Capital Expenditures*

Capitalized Exploration

Three Months

Ended

Year Ended

Three Months

Ended

Year Ended

Dec 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2025 Sustaining Capital Expenditures













LaRonde $ 38,635

$ 93,766

$ 1,394

$ 4,473 Canadian Malartic 41,870

129,507

432

2,050 Goldex 6,364

44,085

366

1,889 Quebec 86,869

267,358

2,192

8,412 Detour Lake 66,415

225,487

--

-- Macassa 23,776

55,897

735

1,770 Ontario 90,191

281,384

735

1,770 Meliadine 18,328

71,531

2,342

6,916 Meadowbank 34,453

132,085

--

-- Nunavut 52,781

203,616

2,342

6,916 Fosterville 23,206

67,821

665

665 Australia 23,206

67,821

665

665 Kittila 23,533

68,835

1,118

3,520 Finland 23,533

68,835

1,118

3,520 Pinos Altos 10,429

33,989

279

1,807 Mexico 10,429

33,989

279

1,807 Other 1,894

8,195

89

665 Total Sustaining Capital Expenditures $ 288,903

$ 931,198

$ 7,420

$ 23,755















Development Capital Expenditures













LaRonde $ 30,739

$ 84,760

$ --

$ 11 Canadian Malartic 133,223

331,050

5,889

25,678 Goldex 6,335

17,504

2,285

4,534 Quebec 170,297

433,314

8,174

30,223 Detour Lake 96,475

285,441

9,245

35,763 Macassa 26,695

91,908

7,147

34,942 Ontario 123,170

377,349

16,392

70,705 Meliadine 17,095

72,456

3,722

16,439 Meadowbank 4,846

20,135

--

-- Nunavut 21,941

92,591

3,722

16,439 Fosterville 21,323

44,417

805

8,885 Australia 21,323

44,417

805

8,885 Kittila 174

520

2,824

7,600 Finland 174

520

2,824

7,600 Pinos Altos 2,338

6,255

9

41 San Nicolás (50%) 4,490

11,103

--

-- Mexico 6,828

17,358

9

41 Other 69,097

176,205

49,266

160,787 Total Development Capital Expenditures $ 412,830

$ 1,141,754

$ 81,192

$ 294,680 Total Capital Expenditures $ 701,733

$ 2,072,952

$ 88,612

$ 318,435

* Excludes capitalized exploration

Record Free Cash Flow Drives Further Balance Sheet Strength

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $511 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to cash provided by operating activities resulting from strong operating margins (higher realized gold prices) and favourable changes in non-cash components of working capital (increase in accrued taxes payable as a result of higher operating margins). The increase was partially offset by $801 million of capital expenditures and $501 million returned to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases under the NCIB.

For the full year 2025, cash and cash equivalents increased by $1,940 million and a total of $950 million of debt was repaid, resulting in a transition from the net debt position of $217 million at the beginning of the year to the net cash position of $2,670 million as at December 31, 2025.

As at December 31, 2025, the Company's total long-term debt was $196 million. No amounts were outstanding under the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility as at December 31, 2025 and available liquidity under the facility remained at approximately $2 billion, not including the uncommitted $1 billion accordion feature.

In 2025, the Company received an upgrade to its credit rating from Moody's Ratings to A3 with a Stable Outlook. This strong investment grade credit rating reflects the Company's strong portfolio of mining assets, continued strengthening of its credit profile and conservative financial policies. The Company strives to maintain a strong financial position and an investment grade balance sheet.

The following table sets out the calculation of net cash (debt).

Net Cash Summary







(millions)















As at

As at

As at



Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

Dec 31, 2024 Current portion of long-term debt

$ --

$ --

$ (90) Non-current portion of long-term debt

(196)

(196)

(1,053) Long-term debt

$ (196)

$ (196)

$ (1,143) Cash and cash equivalents

2,866

2,355

926 Net cash (debt)

$ 2,670

$ 2,159

$ (217)

Hedges

The Company's full year 2026 cost guidance is based on assumed exchange rates of 1.36 C$/US$, 1.18 US$/EUR, 1.40 A$/US$ and 17.50 MXN/US$.

Based on its C$/US$ assumption for 2026 cost estimates, the Company has hedged approximately 40% of the Company's total estimated Canadian dollar exposure for 2026 at an average floor price providing protection in respect of exchange rate movements below 1.38 C$/US$, while allowing for participation in respect of exchange rate movements up to an average of 1.42 C$/US$.

Including the diesel purchased for the Company's Nunavut operations that was delivered as part of the 2025 sealift, approximately 56% of the Company's total estimated diesel exposure for 2026 is hedged at an average benchmark price of $0.69 per litre (excluding transportation and taxes), which is expected to reduce the Company's exposure to diesel price volatility for 2026. The Company's full year 2026 cost guidance is based on an assumed diesel benchmark price of $0.78 per litre (excluding transportation and taxes).

The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and anticipates continuing to opportunistically add to its operating currency and diesel hedges to strategically support its key input costs for 2026. Current hedging positions are not factored into 2026 or future guidance.

Shareholder Returns

Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the First Quarter of 2026

The Company's Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 12.5% and has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share (previously $0.40 per share), payable on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2026. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Expected Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the 2026 Fiscal Year

Record Date Payment Date March 2, 2026* March 16, 2026* June 1, 2026 June 15, 2026 September 1, 2026 September 15, 2026 December 1, 2026 December 15, 2026

* Declared

* Declared

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

International Dividend Currency Exchange

International Dividend Currency Exchange

Normal Course Issuer Bid

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 1,784,038 common shares under the NCIB at an average share price of $168.11 for aggregate purchases of $300 million. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 4,114,150 common shares under the NCIB at an average share price of $145.76 for aggregate purchases of $600 million.

The Company believes that its NCIB is a flexible and effective complementary tool that, together with the quarterly dividend, is part of the Company's overall capital allocation program and generates value for shareholders. Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase a maximum of 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares, subject to maximum authorized purchases of $1 billion. Purchases under the NCIB may continue for up to one year from its commencement on May 4, 2025.

The Company intends to seek approval from the TSX to renew the NCIB for another year in May 2026 on substantially the same terms; but intends to increase its internal limit on purchases to $2 billion of common shares. Additional details will be provided at the time of the renewal.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Sustainability Highlights

Focus on Strong Health and Safety Standards – The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of health and safety across its operations. In 2025, the Company delivered solid global safety performance, with a Global Combined Injury Frequency Rate ("GCIFR") of 2.6 per million hours worked, including employees and contractors. Overshadowing good safety performance during the year, there was a tragic fatal incident involving a contractor at Fosterville in early December 2025. Health and safety remains a fundamental priority for the Company, which continues to focus on operating a safe and healthy workplace with the objective being injury and fatality-free

– The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of health and safety across its operations. In 2025, the Company delivered solid global safety performance, with a Global Combined Injury Frequency Rate ("GCIFR") of 2.6 per million hours worked, including employees and contractors. Overshadowing good safety performance during the year, there was a tragic fatal incident involving a contractor at Fosterville in early December 2025. Health and safety remains a fundamental priority for the Company, which continues to focus on operating a safe and healthy workplace with the objective being injury and fatality-free Towards Sustainable Mining ("TSM") Leadership Awards – Seven of the Company's operations received a TSM Leadership Award from the Mining Association of Canada, reflecting each operation's excellence across all TSM categories of safety, environmental stewardship and community engagement. This recognition highlights the dedication of our teams to responsible mining practices and continuous improvement across our operations

– Seven of the Company's operations received a TSM Leadership Award from the Mining Association of Canada, reflecting each operation's excellence across all TSM categories of safety, environmental stewardship and community engagement. This recognition highlights the dedication of our teams to responsible mining practices and continuous improvement across our operations Continued Improvement in Employee Engagement – The Company continued to see year-over-year increases in employee satisfaction as measured in the annual Great Place to Work ® survey. The survey is driven by employee feedback, reinforcing the Company's shared commitment to creating a positive and collaborative workplace culture, where employee satisfaction and engagement help support strong retention rates across the organization

The Company continued to see year-over-year increases in employee satisfaction as measured in the annual Great Place to Work survey. The survey is driven by employee feedback, reinforcing the Company's shared commitment to creating a positive and collaborative workplace culture, where employee satisfaction and engagement help support strong retention rates across the organization Commitment to Trusted Community Partnerships – The Company completed an independent perception survey across its Canadian and Australian operations, establishing a measurable baseline for community trust and acceptance. The survey provides insight into how communities view the Company's environmental practices, communications, responsiveness and overall social impact. These findings will be used to develop a practical roadmap to strengthen relationships and track community sentiment over time

Record Gold Mineral Reserves and Gold Mineral Resources at Year-end 2025

The table below sets out the gold mineral reserves and gold mineral resources as at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.



As at December 31, 2025 As at December 31, 2024

Category Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Change in

Gold (%) Mineral Reserves













Proven 212,796 0.98 6,731 215,249 0.93 6,433 4.6 % Probable 1,116,755 1.36 48,711 1,061,639 1.40 47,852 1.8 % Total Proven & Probable 1,329,551 1.30 55,442 1,276,888 1.32 54,284 2.1 % Mineral Resources













Measured 113,254 1.28 4,656 111,028 1.23 4,397 5.9 % Indicated 1,086,470 1.21 42,420 1,056,019 1.14 38,553 10.0 % Total Measured & Indicated 1,199,724 1.22 47,076 1,167,047 1.14 42,950 9.6 % Total Inferred 522,289 2.49 41,815 451,483 2.49 36,208 15.5 %

For detailed mineral reserves and mineral resources data, including the economic parameters used to estimate the mineral reserves and mineral resources and by-product silver, copper and zinc at the Company's mines and advanced projects for the December 31, 2025 estimate, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data" and "Assumptions used for the December 31, 2025 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company" below, as well as the Company's exploration news release dated February 12, 2026, and for the December 31, 2024 estimate, see the Company's news release dated February 13, 2025.

Gold Mineral Reserves

Proven and probable gold mineral reserves increased by 2.1% to a record of 55.4 million ounces as at December 31, 2025. The increase in mineral reserves at December 31, 2025 is the result of the replacement of 3.0 million ounces of gold mined from operating assets, including Odyssey, Meliadine, LaRonde, Goldex, Fosterville and Macassa, combined with the acquisition of the Marban project, where initial mineral reserves were declared at year-end 2025.

Mineral reserves were calculated using a gold price of $1,600 per ounce for most operating assets, with exceptions that include Detour Lake open pit using $1,500 per ounce; Amaruq and Pinos Altos using $2,000 per ounce; and variable assumptions for some other pipeline projects, including Marban and Wasamac using $1,650 per ounce. See "Assumptions used for the December 31, 2025 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company" below for more details.

Gold Mineral Resources

Measured and indicated gold mineral resources increased by 9.6% to a record of 43.0 million ounces as at December 31, 2025. The year-over-year increase in measured and indicated mineral resources is primarily due to the conversion of inferred mineral resources into measured and indicated mineral resources at Detour Lake underground, LaRonde Zone 5 ("LZ5") and Meliadine, partially offset by the upgrade of mineral resources to mineral reserves at Meliadine, Macassa, LZ5 and Fosterville.

Inferred gold mineral resources increased by 15.5% to a record of 36.2 million ounces as at December 31, 2025. The year-over-year increase in inferred mineral resources is primarily due to exploration drilling success at Odyssey, Hope Bay and Detour Lake underground. The grade of the inferred mineral resources at year-end 2025 remained unchanged at 2.49 g/t gold compared to the prior year.

Mineral resources were calculated using a gold price of $2,000 per ounce for most operating assets, with exceptions that include $2,400 per ounce of gold used for Amaruq; $2,400 per ounce of gold and $28.00 per ounce of silver used for Pinos Altos; and variable assumptions for some other sites and pipeline projects. See "Assumptions used for the December 31, 2025 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company" below for more details.

Pipeline Projects Continue to Advance – Building the Next Phase of Growth; Opportunities to Further Enhance Longer-Term Production

The Company is advancing a disciplined growth strategy aimed at enhancing the gold production profile in the short-term and supporting a pathway to increase annual gold production by 20-30% over the next decade, with the potential to exceed 4.0 million ounces in the early 2030s. The Company believes that this plan balances responsible, phased investment with a continued focus on exploration success, operational excellence and delivering strong returns to shareholders. The Company believes this growth strategy carries low execution and jurisdictional risk, as it is anchored in the expansions of world-class assets at Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake, as well as new mines in regions where the Company operates and has operating and technical expertise, established community relationships, existing infrastructure and established supply chains, supporting compelling, risk-adjusted returns.

Key Project 2026 Gold

Production

Guidance (000s oz) Anticipated

Production Ramp-up Year Anticipated

Incremental Annual

Gold Production* (000s oz) Anticipated

Incremental Annual

Copper Production (tonnes) Canadian Malartic 575 -- 590 2033 400 -- 500 -- Detour Lake 700 -- 715 2030 300 -- 350 -- Upper Beaver -- 2030 200 -- 225 3,600 Hope Bay -- 2030 400 -- 425 -- San Nicolás (50%)** -- 2030 -- 50,000 - 60,000

* The forecast parameters were based on internal evaluations, which are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources. For a description see "Notes to Investors Regarding Certain Project Evaluations" below ** San Nicolás incremental annual production also includes approximately 150,000 to 160,000 tonnes of zinc in first eight years of production and 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of zinc in subsequent years

The Company's growth strategy includes the potential development of five organic projects that together could add up to an estimated 1.3 to 1.5 million ounces of annual gold production, along with 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of copper and 150,000 to 160,000 tonnes of zinc per year, with ramp-up expected to begin starting in 2030. Construction activities at Canadian Malartic and the development of the exploration shaft and ramp at Upper Beaver are progressing ahead of schedule, while the development of the exploration ramp remains on schedule at Detour Lake. At Hope Bay, surface infrastructure upgrades have been completed, supporting a potential construction decision in the first half of 2026. At San Nicolás, the joint venture continues to advance the feasibility study and detailed engineering, while supporting the permitting process. Additional details on each of these projects are set out below.

Canadian Malartic – Potential for 400,000 to 500,000 ounces of incremental annual gold production

The Company continues to advance the transition to underground mining with the construction of the Odyssey mine. Once the Barnat pit at Canadian Malartic is depleted in 2029, annual gold production is expected to be in the range of 550,000 to 600,000 ounces, supported by an underground mining rate of approximately 19,000 tpd from four deposits. At that time, the processing plant is expected to have approximately 40,000 tpd of excess capacity. The Company is advancing three projects to potentially utilize a portion of this excess capacity and position Canadian Malartic to ramp-up toward one million ounces of annual gold production starting in 2033. These projects include (i) a second shaft at Odyssey, (ii) the development of a satellite open pit at Marban and (iii) the development of the Wasamac underground project. Marban and Wasamac are located approximately 12 kilometres and 100 kilometres from the Canadian Malartic mill, respectively.

Odyssey mine

Exploration drilling in 2025 continued to expand the mineral reserves and mineral resources at the Odyssey mine, further demonstrating the quality and scale of the East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits. The table below sets out the mineral reserve and mineral resources at the Odyssey mine.

Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources – Odyssey mine (100% basis)



As at December 31, 2025 As at December 31, 2022*

Category Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Change in Gold Ounces (000s oz) Mineral Reserves













Proven & Probable 59,730 3.14 6,026 2,757 2.22 197 5,829 Mineral Resources













Measured & Indicated 57,757 1.85 3,442 64,202 2.99 6,165 (2,723) Inferred 177,729 2.21 12,652 132,442 2.17 9,233 3,419

* See the Company's news release dated June 20, 2023 for the June 2023 technical update that was based on the December 31, 2022 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimate

The June 2023 technical update incorporated approximately 9.0 million ounces in the mine plan and envisioned a mine life extending to 2042. The significant growth of the mineral reserve and mineral resource base since December 31, 2022 supports the potential for a meaningful extension of the Odyssey mine life and provides a strong foundation for a larger, long‑term production profile, with the addition of a new mining front supported by a second shaft. The Company believes this positions Odyssey as a multi‑decade, world‑class asset.

Odyssey Shaft #1

Mine development continued to progress ahead of schedule in the fourth quarter of 2025, delivering record quarterly advancement at Odyssey. The focus remains on preparing East Gouldie for the start of ramp‑based production, expected in the first quarter of 2026 (three months earlier than planned). Development of the production levels for the first mining area has been completed, with workings now accessing East Gouldie mineralization, and the main ramp has reached the bottom of the second mining sequence at level 111 (a depth of 1,112 metres). Installation of the paste distribution infrastructure and essential services is nearing completion. Ventilation development also advanced, with raise excavations to level 58 ongoing and construction of the main exhaust fan station underway.

Development of the material‑handling infrastructure for the first shaft loading station between levels 102 and 114 continued to advance on schedule, supporting the expected start of shaft‑hoisted production from East Gouldie in the second quarter of 2027. Shaft sinking progressed ahead of plan, reaching a depth of 1,466 metres as at December 31, 2025, reaching the top of the planned second loading station. Excavation of the material‑handling infrastructure for the second loading station between levels 146 and 150 is now underway and is expected to continue through the third quarter of 2026. Shaft sinking remains on track to complete the first phase in the first quarter of 2027 at a planned depth of 1,600 metres, with the second loading station targeted for commissioning in 2029. A second phase of sinking is expected to resume in 2029 and be completed in 2031, extending the shaft to its final expected depth of 1,870 metres. The third loading station, located between levels 181 and 187, is expected to be completed and commissioned in 2031.

Construction of key surface infrastructure progressed on schedule and on budget. Fabrication of the production hoist is underway in Germany, with delivery expected in the second quarter of 2026. Construction progressed on phase two of the paste plant (designed for a 20,000 tpd capacity) and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Odyssey Shaft #2

The Company is advancing a technical evaluation of a potential second shaft at the Odyssey mine, with the preferred shaft location now confirmed near Shaft #1 and close to the centre of gravity of the deposit. Drilling of the geotechnical pilot hole is progressing well, reaching a depth of 831 metres as at December 31, 2025, toward a planned depth of approximately 2,200 metres. The evaluation, which incorporates the year‑end 2025 mineral resource update, will assess the potential for developing an 8,000 to 10,000 tpd operation, supported by a second shaft equipped with a friction hoist and dedicated service hoist, a configuration expected to lower operating costs and capital expenditures, accelerate start‑up by requiring only one loading station and reduce the surface footprint.

The technical evaluation is expected to be completed at the end of 2026, with permitting studies scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and potential formal permit submission in early 2027. Approval of an amendment to the existing decree is expected to take approximately one year from submission of the application. Subject to permitting and Board approval, construction, shaft sinking and development of the associated underground material‑handling and production infrastructure would be expected to take place over a four‑year period, positioning the project for potential initial production in 2033.

Marban – Satellite Open Pit

As part of the Company's "fill-the-mill" strategy at the Canadian Malartic complex, the Marban property, located immediately northeast of the Canadian Malartic property, was acquired in March 2025 as an advanced exploration project that could potentially support an open pit mining operation similar to the Barnat open pit operation at Canadian Malartic.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed an internal evaluation on Marban, removing previous property-boundary constraints on the pit design, which resulted in the Company's initial declaration of estimated probable mineral reserves of 1.58 million ounces of gold (51.6 million tonnes grading 0.95 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025. Additionally, drilling completed in the quarter confirmed and extended the Marban gold deposit onto the Company's adjacent Callahan property to the east. The results of the drilling were not included in the 2025 mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates.

The technical evaluation envisions a 14,000 to 16,000 tpd open pit operation producing between 120,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold annually over a 12 year life of mine. In 2026, the Company will integrate new drilling into an optimized pit design and assess opportunities to redeploy mobile equipment from the Barnat pit at Canadian Malartic to minimize capital expenditures for the project. The results of this evaluation, expected at the end of 2026, will support the permitting process which is expected to be completed in 2030. Project construction could begin in 2031, with the potential for initial production as early as 2033.

Wasamac

The Wasamac project hosts mineral reserves of 1.38 million ounces of gold (14.8 million tonnes grading 2.9 g/t gold) and is being advanced as a potential satellite operation to support the Company's "fill‑the‑mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic. The project envisions an underground long-hole stoping operation with cemented rockfill, similar to LZ5 at LaRonde, with a planned mining rate of approximately 3,200 tpd. Ore will be transported to the Canadian Malartic mill for processing. Average annual gold production is expected to be approximately 90,000 ounces from a projected mill feed grade of 2.8 g/t gold. Initial capital expenditures are estimated at $270 million to $300 million, with operating costs of approximately C$115 per tonne, total cash costs per ounce of approximately $1,100 and annual sustaining capital expenditures of approximately $20 million. In 2026, the Company will continue advancing optimization and trade‑off studies alongside permitting activities and engagement with stakeholders. Subject to permitting and Board approval, development could begin as early as 2029, with the potential for initial production in 2033 and an estimated mine life of approximately 15 years.

Detour Lake – Potential for 300,000 to 350,000 ounces of incremental annual gold production

Detour Lake is Canada's largest gold mine, with gold production of 692,675 ounces at a processing rate of 76,353 tpd in 2025. As at December 31, 2025, Detour Lake hosted 18.6 million ounces of gold (798 million tonnes grading 0.72 g/t gold) in open pit, proven and probable mineral reserves, measured and indicated mineral resources of 17.2 million ounces of gold (675 million tonnes grading 0.79 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources of 6.2 million ounces of gold (111 million tonnes grading 1.73 g/t gold).

In 2025, drilling continued to delineate a subset of the mineral resources with a gold cut-off grade of 1.20 g/t gold, which is amenable to underground mining within and adjacent to the open pit mineral resource. At year-end 2025, the high-grade mineralized corridor increased substantially relative to the June 2024 technical update (see the Company's news release dated June 19, 2024) based on the March 31, 2024 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimate, which incorporated approximately 0.7 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources and 3.9 million ounces in gold of inferred mineral resources in the mine plan. The table below sets out the mineral reserve and mineral resources in the Detour Lake high grade mineralized corridor that are amenable to underground mining.

Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources – Detour Lake High-Grade Mineralized Corridor Amenable to Underground Mining



As at December 31, 2025 As at March 31, 2024

Category Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Change in Gold Ounces (000s oz) Mineral Resources













Measured & Indicated 85,800 2.00 5,500 19,000 1.94 1,200 4,300 Inferred 89,800 2.02 5,800 107,700 2.05 7,100 -1,300

The significant expansion in the underground mineral resource base continues to support and de-risk the potential for a meaningful expansion of the Detour Lake operation to annual gold production of approximately one million ounces per year. The Detour Lake expansion envisions the concurrent operation of the open pit with proposed underground mining at a rate of 11,200 tpd, combined with a mill throughput expansion to 79,450 tpd, which is now expected to be reached by 2030.

Additionally, the successful completion of the high‑intensity surface drilling program on a high-grade mineralized corridor in the West Pit zone has further strengthened confidence in the Detour Lake underground project. The drilling validated the continuity of the mineralization, confirmed the robustness of the geological model (maintaining grade while increasing tonnes and ounces) and improved the ability to mine with additional vertical stope opportunities.

Building on the expanding underground‑amenable mineral resource and geological confidence, the Company has allocated an additional $200 million, supplementing the $100 million previously approved in June 2024, to continue advancing the Detour Lake underground project through to a potential approval decision in mid‑2027. Approximately $45 million was spent in 2024 and 2025 to advance technical studies and drilling, key surface infrastructure and an exploration ramp toward the West Extension zone. The exploration ramp reached a length of 569 metres and a depth of 90 metres as at December 31, 2025. The Company expects to spend approximately $130 million in 2026 and $125 million in 2027, including the extension of the exploration ramp to the planned bulk‑sampling location at Level 200 and the collection of the bulk sample, additional service and operational facilities, procurement of mobile equipment to support an accelerated development schedule and the development of the conveyor ramp portal and ramp. These investments are designed to de‑risk the project construction and ramp-up and may allow the Company to accelerate development toward the main ore zones.

In parallel and not included in 2026 guidance, the Company is assessing the potential to begin underground production from the West Extension zone as early as 2028. Underground ore would be trucked via the exploration ramp to the mill and could contribute approximately 20,000 to 30,000 ounces of gold in 2028 and 2029.

Upper Beaver – Potential for 200,000 to 225,000 ounces of annual gold production and 3,600 tonnes of copper

At Upper Beaver, the Company continues to accelerate project development through a phased approach to de-risking the project that includes developing an exploration ramp to a depth of 160 metres and an exploration shaft to a depth of 760 metres. This work will establish underground drilling platforms and allow for the collection of a bulk sample. The Upper Beaver project is envisioned as a standalone mine and mill, with the potential to produce 200,000 to 225,000 ounces of gold and 3,600 tonnes of copper per year, based on a planned mining and milling rate of 5,000 tpd.

Development activities advanced ahead of schedule in the fourth quarter of 2025. The exploration ramp progressed by 507 metres, reaching a depth of 70 metres as at December 31, 2025. At the shaft, the headframe and hoist room were commissioned and sinking activities began, with the first blast completed in November. By year‑end 2025, the shaft had reached a depth of 155 metres. Surface infrastructure construction, including the maintenance shop and water‑treatment plant, was also completed, with commissioning underway.

Given the strong execution to date, the Company has allocated an additional $100 million, supplementing the $200 million approved in July 2024, to accelerate project advancement to a potential sanction decision in mid‑2027. This additional investment will include enhancements to the dewatering infrastructure, a housing strategy at Kirkland Lake for the workforce, the extension of the exploration ramp to Level 400 (from the previously planned Level 160), the acceleration of production‑phase engineering and procurement of long‑lead items. In parallel, a high‑intensity drilling program is underway, similar to the program successfully completed at Detour Lake. Depending on the results of this program, this program could replace the planned bulk sample at the 760‑metre level and has the potential to bring initial production forward to 2030.

The Upper Beaver project has the potential to unlock significant long-term value across the Company's Kirkland Lake camp. In addition to potential extension of the mineralization at depth, the project could enable future development of nearby satellite deposits, including at Upper Canada and Anoki-McBean, supported by a centralized mill through a hub-and-spoke operating concept.

Hope Bay – Potential for 400,000 to 425,000 ounces of annual gold production

Total mineral reserves and measured and indicated mineral resources at Hope Bay remained consistent year-over-year, while total inferred mineral resource ounces increased by 46%, largely due to the exploration success at the Patch 7 zone at the Madrid deposit.

Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources – Hope Bay



As at December 31, 2025 As at December 31, 2024

Category Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Change in Gold Ounces (000s oz) Mineral Reserves













Proven & Probable 16,178 6.53 3,396 16,212 6.52 3,398 -2 Mineral Resources













Measured & Indicated 14,946 4.61 2,217 14,689 4.54 2,143 73 Inferred 16,868 5.98 3,246 12,232 5.44 2,312 934

As at year-end 2025, Patch 7 hosts 1.0 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources (4.5 million tonnes grading 6.77 g/t) and 1.7 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (8.0 million tonnes grading 6.57 g/t), a 123% increase in inferred mineral resources when compared to 2024. The substantial growth of mineral resources at Patch 7 provides a potential third mining front, alongside Doris and Madrid North Naartok, to support the redevelopment of Hope Bay, envisioned as an operation similar in scale to the Meliadine mine in Nunavut. A technical evaluation is underway that contemplates annual gold production of 400,000 to 425,000 ounces at a mining and processing rate of 6,000 tpd. The Company expects to provide a project update, including a potential construction decision, in the second quarter of 2026.

In 2025, the Company advanced site preparations for potential redevelopment, including upgrades to camp facilities with the installation of two new camp wings and the construction of a third wing underway, expansion of the port jetty and the dismantling of equipment in the existing mill. Additional construction equipment and service infrastructure were mobilized and shipped to site. Basic engineering has been completed, with detailed engineering expected to reach 50% to 55% prior to a potential construction announcement.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, excavation of the Naartok East exploration ramp at Madrid advanced by 656 metres and reached the planned depth of 100 metres as at December 31, 2025. The 1.9-kilometre exploration ramp was developed to facilitate infill and expansion drilling along the Madrid zones. At Patch 7, the excavation of the portal of the dedicated exploration ramp also commenced.

San Nicolás Copper Project (50/50 joint venture with Teck Resources Limited)

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Minas de San Nicolás continued to advance the feasibility study and execution strategy, while waiting for the resolution from the authorities of both the MIA-R (Environmental Impact Assessment) and ETJ (Land Use Change) permits. All actions related to the MIA-R and ETJ permits are complete and a regulatory decision is expected in H1 2026. Engineering of the critical infrastructure remains a priority to continue building confidence in the study, reduce execution risk and prepare for a potential approval decision, pending receipt of permits. As at year-end 2025, over 30% of the engineering had been completed, with completion expected to reach approximately 50% by mid-2026.

During the quarter, drilling activities also progressed, focusing on condemnation drilling and geological evaluation near the projected mine area.

Additional Optionality within the Portfolio

In addition to these projects, the Company continues to assess other opportunities in its exploration and development portfolio. Studies and evaluations are progressing at Hammond Reef near Atikokan in Northwestern Ontario, Timmins East in Ontario, and across the Company's land package in the Northern Territory, Australia. These assets provide flexibility for future production sequencing and capital allocation.

The mineral reserves and mineral resources for these projects as at December 31, 2025 are set out in the table below.



Mineral Reserves Measured & Indicated Inferred Category Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Gold (000s oz) Hammond Reef 123,473 0.84 3,323 133,367 0.54 2,298 -- -- -- Timmins East* -- -- -- 24,053 3.30 2,555 9,219 4.47 1,324 Northern Territory -- -- -- 21,009 2.15 1,455 19,062 2.47 1,512

* Timmins East includes the mineral resources reported for Aquarius (open pit) and the Holt complex (underground).

Hammond Reef

The Hammond Reef project comprises a high tonnage, low grade gold deposit, with potential for development into an open pit operation with conventional milling. An internal evaluation completed in 2020 (see the Company's news release dated February 11, 2021) outlined a development plan for a 30,000 tpd operation, with average annual gold production of 272,000 ounces over a projected 12-year mine life. While the Company has not approved the project for development, studies to optimize the project, update the costing assumptions and further advance the final permits required for construction and operation are underway. An update on the project is expected in 2027.

Timmins East Project

The Timmins East land package is a series of properties in northeastern Ontario totalling 53,388 hectares and covering a 100 kilometre strike length. The land package has a complex exploration history dating back to at least the 1930s and hosts past-producing gold mines including Aquarius, Holt, Holloway, Hislop and Taylor, as well as the Holt processing facility, with a capacity of 3,000 tpd (suspended in 2020). Any potential redevelopment of the Timmins East project would require upgrades to the existing processing facility. During 2026, the Company will continue reviewing historical mining and exploration data across the property package, including previously identified high-priority exploration targets at past-producing assets. The review is expected to provide a ranking of exploration targets for potential diamond drilling with the objective of unlocking further value from this extensive land position in light of the higher gold price environment.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory asset package in northern Australia totals 175,064 hectares and comprises the Cosmo underground mine (closed in 2020), the Union Reefs processing facility (suspended in 2020), the proposed Union Reefs North underground development project and regional exploration assets within the historic Pine Creek gold district. During 2026, the Company expects to spend $8.0 million on exploration at the Northern Territory assets, including 48,600 metres of expensed drilling to follow up on results from 2025 and investigate other targets with potential for mineral resource growth. The current scenario analysis is focused on developing a decade-long sustainable ore supply from multiple sources to the Union Reefs processing facility, with a potential upgrade of the processing plant to treat refractory ores.

New Three-Year Guidance – Stable Gold Production Through 2028; Total Cash Costs and AISC for 2026 Remain Peer-Leading; Increased Investment to Support Future Growth

Gold production is forecast to remain stable at approximately 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces annually in 2026 through 2028, consistent with gold production in 2025 and Previous Guidance for 2026 and 2027. The outlook for 2028 has improved, supported by the extension of production at Meadowbank through 2030 and possibly beyond and contributions from East Gouldie at Canadian Malartic, Fosterville and Kittila, which are expected to offset an anticipated lower gold grade sequence at Detour Lake.

Under the Company's revised composition of total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce, the mid-point of the Company's 2026 guidance for total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce is expected to be $1,070 and $1,475, respectively9. This represents an increase of approximately 12% compared to 2025, primarily reflecting higher royalty costs driven by the assumed gold price of $4,500 per ounce, cost inflation, a stronger Canadian dollar assumption and lower grade sequences at Macassa, Meadowbank, Fosterville and Canadian Malartic.

The 2026 production and cost guidance summary is set out below.

2026 Guidance Summary











($ millions, unless otherwise stated)





2025

2026

2026

Actual

Guidance Range

Mid-Point Gold production (thousands of ounces) 3,447

3,300 3,500

3,400 Total cash costs per ounce10 $ 979

$ 1,020 $ 1,120

$ 1,070 AISC per ounce10 $ 1,339

$ 1,400 $ 1,550

$ 1,475













Capital expenditures10 (excluding capitalized exploration) $ 2,073

$ 2,175 $ 2,395

$ 2,285 Capitalized exploration $ 318

$ 290 $ 330

$ 310 Capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration) $ 2,391

$ 2,465 $ 2,725

$ 2,595













Exploration and corporate development* $ 207

$ 275 $ 305

$ 290 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 1,645

$ 1,550 $ 1,750

$ 1,650 General and administrative expense** $ 236

$ 230 $ 260

$ 245 Other costs*** $ 163

$ 75 $ 95

$ 85 NTI Payment11 $ 56

$ 185 $ 195

$ 190 Cash taxes $ 1,178

$ 3,400 $ 3,600

$ 3,500 Effective tax rate (%) 33 %

34 % 36 %

35 %

* 2026 Guidance includes $185 million to $205 million related to exploration and $90 million to $100 million related to corporate development ** 2026 Guidance includes share-based compensation, expected to be between $65 million and $75 million *** 2026 Guidance includes $35 million to $45 million related to site maintenance costs primarily at Hope Bay and Northern Territory in Australia and $40 million to $50 million related to remediation expenses and other miscellaneous costs, 2025 Actual includes $70 million of care and maintenance costs and $93 million of other income and expenses

__________________________ 9 For a discussion of revisions that have been made by the Company to the composition of this measure for periods on or after January 1, 2026, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 10 The Company's guidance for total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce and capital expenditures is forward-looking non-GAAP information. Guidance for total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce is forecast using the Company's revised composition of these non-GAAP measures for periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a discussion of revisions that have been made by the Company to the composition of certain of these measures, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 11 The "NTI Payment" is the payment to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. ("NTI") under the Company's mineral production lease in respect of the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank, which is a royalty based on net profits, subject to a minimum profit margin. NTI Payments in this table are reflected on a cash basis with 2026 Guidance based on a gold price assumption of $4,500 per ounce.

Cash Taxes

For 2026, the Company expects its effective tax rates to be:

Canada – 35% to 40%

Mexico – 35% to 40%

Australia – 30%

Finland – 20%

The Company's overall effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 34% to 36% for the full year 2026.

The Company estimates consolidated cash taxes of approximately $3.4 to $3.6 billion in 2026 at prevailing gold prices, compared to $1.2 billion in 2025. The increase in cash taxes from 2025 reflects both expected higher operating margins and approximately $1.3 billion for the remaining cash tax liability related to the 2025 taxation year, which will be paid in the first quarter of 2026. The remaining cash taxes in 2026 are expected to be paid in quarterly installments ranging between $525 million and $575 million with a mid-point of $550 million.

NTI Payment

For 2026, the Company expects to pay between $185 million and $195 million with respect to the NTI Payment at Amaruq, using a gold price assumption of $4,500 per ounce. The NTI Payment is included in production costs but excluded from total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce. For further details refer to "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

Updated Production and Cost Guidance

Gold production guidance for each mine site from 2026 through 2028 and cost guidance for each mine site for 2026 are set out in the tables below. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to further optimize and improve gold production and unit cost guidance from 2026 through 2028.

Payable Gold Production Guidance

2025

2026

2027

2028 (ounces) Actual

Forecast Range

Forecast Range

Forecast Range LaRonde 344,555

330,000 350,000

335,000 355,000

350,000 370,000 Canadian Malartic 642,612

575,000 605,000

640,000 670,000

720,000 750,000 Goldex 125,501

115,000 125,000

135,000 145,000

140,000 150,000 Quebec 1,112,668

1,020,000 1,080,000

1,110,000 1,170,000

1,210,000 1,270,000 Detour Lake 692,675

700,000 730,000

610,000 640,000

590,000 620,000 Macassa 312,729

305,000 325,000

315,000 335,000

320,000 340,000 Ontario 1,005,404

1,005,000 1,055,000

925,000 975,000

910,000 960,000 Meliadine 376,346

380,000 400,000

410,000 430,000

420,000 440,000 Meadowbank 493,314

475,000 495,000

430,000 450,000

265,000 285,000 Nunavut 869,660

855,000 895,000

840,000 880,000

685,000 725,000 Fosterville 160,522

140,000 160,000

140,000 160,000

170,000 190,000 Kittila 217,379

210,000 230,000

215,000 235,000

240,000 260,000 Pinos Altos 81,734

70,000 80,000

70,000 80,000

85,000 95,000 Total Gold Production 3,447,367

3,300,000 3,500,000

3,300,000 3,500,000

3,300,000 3,500,000

Gold production for 2026 and 2027, expected at 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces annually, is consistent with Previous Guidance, with offsetting adjustments between mine sites.

The gold production outlook for 2028 has improved and is expected to remain stable at 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces. The improved forecast reflects higher production from Meadowbank following its mine life extension to 2030, along with additional contributions from Canadian Malartic (accelerating production ramp-up at East Gouldie), Fosterville (optimization initiatives increasing mining and milling rates to 1.2 million tonnes per year) and Kittila (optimization of mining sequence and throughput). These gains are expected to offset lower production relative to 2026 and 2027 at Detour Lake, due to lower gold grades in the mining sequence, and at Meadowbank, with operations transitioning from primarily open pit to primarily underground.

Cash Cost Guidance









($ per ounce) 2025

2025

2026

Actual

Actual

Guidance12

Production Costs per Ounce

Total Cash Costs per Ounce13 LaRonde $ 1,045

$ 829

$ 919 Canadian Malartic 760

946

1,187 Goldex 1,187

1,002

1,054 Quebec 896

917

1,085 Detour Lake 816

879

921 Macassa 709

793

1,079 Ontario 783

852

969 Meliadine 1,069

1,067

1,047 Meadowbank13 1,120

928

930 Nunavut13 1,098

988

982 Fosterville 912

937

1,374 Kittila 1,087

1,081

1,267 Pinos Altos 2,518

2,006

2,092 Consolidated Company $ 965

$ 953

$ 1,070

Total cash costs per ounce in 2026 are expected to increase by approximately 12% (approximately $117 per ounce) when compared to 2025. The expected increase is mainly driven by:

Higher royalty costs (approximately $36 per ounce), reflecting the assumed gold price $4,500 per ounce compared to a realized gold price of $3,435 per ounce in 2025

Cost inflation (approximately $33 per ounce), mainly related to labour, electricity, equipment parts and electrical components, net of cost reductions due to efficiency gains

A weaker US dollar (approximately $31 per ounce), primarily reflected by a USD:CAD exchange rate assumption of 1.36 in 2026 compared to 1.40 in 2025; and

Lower grade sequencing (approximately $17 per ounce): gold grades are expected to be lower at Macassa, Fosterville, Meadowbank and Canadian Malartic, in line with the respective mine plans, with higher throughputs and cost optimization offsetting the impact on gold production and minesite costs per tonne at those sites

AISC Cost Guidance





($ per ounce) 2025

2026

Actual

Guidance12 Consolidated Company AISC per Ounce13 $ 1,313

$ 1,475

_______________________ 12 2026 Guidance for total cash costs per ounce by mine, region and the consolidated Company are based on the mid-point of 2026 production guidance as set out in the table above. 2026 Guidance for AISC per ounce for the consolidated Company is based on the mid-point of 2026 production guidance as set out in the table above. 13 Total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for 2025 Actual and 2026 Guidance set out in the tables above have been calculated using the Company's revised composition for periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026. This revised composition affects only total cash costs per ounce for Meadowbank, the Nunavut region and the consolidated Company and AISC per ounce for the consolidated Company. Total cash costs per ounce for other mines and regions are not affected. Using the Company's composition of this measure for periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2025, total cash costs per ounce were $1,110 for Meadowbank, $1,091 for Nunavut and $979 for the consolidated Company and AISC per ounce was $1,339 for the consolidated Company.

AISC per ounce in 2026 is expected to increase by 12% (approximately $162 per ounce) when compared to 2025, driven largely by the same factors contributing to higher total cash costs per ounce, an increase in non-cash reclamation related costs and a slight increase in sustaining capital expenditures as described below. The Company expects unit costs and AISC per ounce to rise in line with an inflation rate of 3% to 5% through 2027 and 2028.

The Company remains focused on attempting to reduce costs through productivity improvements and innovation initiatives at all of its operations and the realization of any such additional operational synergies is not currently factored into the cost guidance.

Cost guidance provided for total cash costs per ounce is derived from the currency and commodity price assumptions below and are subject to the following sensitivities:

2026 Commodity and Currency Price Assumptions

Approximate Impact on Total Cash Costs per Ounce* C$/US$ 1.36

$0.01 change in C$/US$ $ 6 Gold ($/oz) $ 4,500

$100/oz change in gold price $ 3 Silver ($/oz) $ 70

$5/oz change in silver price $ 3 Diesel ($/ltr) $ 0.78

10% change in diesel price $ 8

* Excludes the impact of current hedging positions.

Tariffs considerations

The Company expects that the international trade disputes triggered by the introduction of import tariffs by the United States in 2025 and the subsequent retaliatory measures by other countries will remain fluid in 2026. At this time, the Company believes its revenue structure will be largely unaffected by the tariffs as its gold production is mostly refined in Canada, Australia or Europe. The Company continues to review its exposure to the tariffs and trade disputes and its alternatives to inputs sourced from suppliers that are or may become subject to the tariffs or other trade disputes. However, approximately 65% of the Company's cost structure relates to labour, contractors, energy and royalties, which are not expected to be directly affected by any of the tariffs or trade disputes. While there is uncertainty as to whether further tariffs or retaliatory measures will be implemented, the quantum of such tariffs, the nature of such measures, the goods on which they may be applied and the ultimate effect of tariffs or other trade disputes on the Company's supply chains, the Company continues to monitor developments and may take steps to limit the effect of any tariffs or trade disputes on it as may be appropriate in the circumstances. The costs guidance provided in this news release assumes there will be no impact from such tariffs, retaliatory measures or trade disputes.

Three-Year Production Guidance by Mine

Since the Previous Guidance, there have been several operating developments resulting in changes to the updated three-year production profile. Descriptions of these changes as well as initial 2028 guidance are set out below.

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

LaRonde Gold Production (oz) 2025 2026 2027 2028

2025 Guidance (mid-point) 310,000 320,000 350,000 n/a

2026 Guidance (mid-point) 344,555 (actual) 340,000 345,000 360,000













2026 Guidance for Full Year 2026 Ore Milled ('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill Recovery (%) Silver (g/t) Silver Mill Recovery (%)

2,951 3.82 93.8 % 8.14 72.6 %

Production and

Minesite Costs per Tonne14 Zinc (%) Zinc Mill Recovery (%) Copper (%) Copper Mill Recovery (%)

C$168 0.37 % 68.8 % 0.11 % 85.9 %

At LaRonde, the production outlook has improved with 2026 expected to exceed the Previous Guidance and 2027 remaining in-line. Gold production is expected to increase to 340,000 ounces of gold in 2026, driven by higher gold grades at the LaRonde mine, an increase in the mining rate at LZ5 to 3,800 tpd (a year earlier than previously anticipated) and the addition of new production zones. The integration of the Fringe, Dumagami and 11-3 zones into the mine plan are expected to enhance the mine production flexibility and support the Company's strategy to manage seismicity at depth.

LaRonde has planned a mill shutdown of 10 days in the second quarter of 2026 in order to replace the liners at the SAG mill and to complete overall maintenance of the drystack filtration plant and flotation circuit. LaRonde also has planned four-day shutdowns in the first, third and fourth quarters of 2026 for regular maintenance.

Canadian Malartic Gold Production (oz) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2025 Guidance (mid-point) 590,000 560,000 650,000 n/a 2026 Guidance (mid-point) 642,612 (actual) 590,000 655,000 735,000









2026 Guidance for Full Year 2026 Ore Milled ('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill Recovery (%) Production and

Minesite Costs per Tonne

19,988 1.01 90.9 % C$49

At Canadian Malartic, the production forecast in 2026 has increased, supported by stronger-than-expected gold grades at the Barnat pit, consistent with 2025 performance, and by the continued ramp-up of production at Odyssey, including initial production from the East Gouldie deposit.

Production in 2027 remains consistent with Previous Guidance, while 2028 gold production is expected to increase by approximately 80,000 ounces to 735,000 ounces when compared to 2027, which is anticipated to be driven by growing contributions from East Gouldie at Odyssey.

From 2026 to 2028, production is expected to be sourced from the Barnat pit and increasingly supplemented by ore from Odyssey and low-grade stockpiles. Odyssey is expected to contribute approximately 120,000 ounces of gold in 2026, approximately 240,000 ounces of gold in 2027 and approximately 450,000 ounces of gold in 2028 as mining activities ramp-up.

In 2026, Canadian Malartic has planned four-day quarterly shutdowns for regular maintenance at the mill.

______________________ 14 Minesite costs per tonne is a non-GAAP measure that is not standardized under IFRS Accounting Standards. For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company has revised the composition of this measure, which only affects minesite costs per tonne reported at Meadowbank. For a reconciliation of minesite costs per ounce to production costs per tonne, a description of its composition and usefulness and a discussion of revisions that have been made by the Company to the composition of this measure, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

Goldex Gold Production (oz) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2025 Guidance (mid-point) 130,000 130,000 130,000 n/a 2026 Guidance (mid-point) 125,501 (actual) 120,000 140,000 145,000









2026 Guidance for Full Year 2026 Ore Milled ('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill Recovery (%)



3,151 1.41 84.0 %



Production and Minesite

Costs per Tonne Copper (%) Copper Mill

Recovery (%)



C$63 0.12 % 76.5 %



At Goldex, the 2026 production guidance is slightly lower than Previous Guidance, reflecting a planned increase in lower‑grade ore sourced from Akasaba West, which is expected to contribute approximately 18,000 ounces of gold and 3,000 tonnes of copper in 2026.

Ore feed from Akasaba West is also expected to increase in 2027, with contributions of approximately 25,000 ounces of gold and 4,000 tonnes of copper expected in both 2027 and 2028. At the same time, the Company plans to send approximately 1,500 tpd of higher‑grade South Zone ore to the Canadian Malartic mill to benefit from higher recoveries. Together, the Company anticipates that these adjustments support the forecast increase in gold production in 2027 and 2028.

In 2026, Goldex has planned quarterly shutdowns of two to three days for regular maintenance at the mill.

ABITIBI REGION, ONTARIO

Detour Lake Gold Production (oz) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2025 Guidance (mid-point) 720,000 735,000 645,000 n/a 2026 Guidance (mid-point) 692,675 (actual) 715,000 625,000 605,000









2026 Guidance for Full Year 2026 Ore Milled ('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill Recovery (%) Production and Minesite

Costs per Tonne

28,000 0.88 90.5 % C$32

At Detour Lake, production guidance for 2026 and 2027 has been revised modestly lower compared to Previous Guidance. The updated outlook reflects adjustments to the mining sequence following delays encountered in 2025 and to the mining rate to reflect performance in 2025, as well as a decision to slow down the planned mill ramp-up to 79,450 tpd. The Company is advancing additional optimization initiatives to support the increase in throughput, which is now expected to be completed by the end of 2029. With these adjustments, the Company now anticipates a production step-up at Detour Lake in 2030 and reaching annual production of approximately one million ounces of gold in 2031.

From 2026 to 2028, gold production is expected to decline year-over-year as the operation transitions into a lower grade and higher strip-ratio phase of the mine plan. Gold grades are expected to average 0.77g/t in 2027 and 0.69 g/t in 2028, with strip-ratios between 4.0 to 4.5, compared to 2.8 in 2025.

Building on recent exploration success expanding underground mineralization west of the open pit and near the planned exploration ramp, the Company is assessing the potential to begin ramping-up underground production as early as 2028. Under such a scenario, initial underground ore would be trucked to the mill and could contribute approximately 20,000 to 30,000 ounces of gold per year in 2028 and 2029.

Detour Lake has scheduled three major shutdowns, each lasting seven days, for regular mill maintenance in the first, second and fourth quarters of 2026.

Macassa Gold Production (oz) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2025 Guidance (mid-point) 310,000 325,000 335,000 n/a 2026 Guidance (mid-point) 312,729 (actual) 315,000 325,000 330,000









2026 Guidance for Full Year 2026 Ore Milled ('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill Recovery (%) Production and Minesite

Costs per Tonne

981 10.40 96.0 % C$475

At Macassa, the production guidance in 2026 and 2027 has been revised to be modestly lower when compared to Previous Guidance, primarily due to the deferral of initial production from the AK deposit in 2026 and a lower-than-previously-planned contribution from the AK deposit in 2027. The Company completed modifications to the LZ5 processing facility at LaRonde to accommodate the AK deposit ore in 2025. An amendment to the LZ5 processing facility permit to process ore from the AK deposit is expected to be received in the first quarter of 2026, with trucking and processing at the LZ5 processing facility now planned to begin in the second quarter of 2026. Production from the AK deposit is forecast to be approximately 45,000 ounces of gold in 2026, and approximately 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold in 2027 and in 2028.

Gold production in 2026 is expected to be in line with 2025 as ongoing mill optimization and the initial contribution from the AK deposit offset the lower gold grades as per the mining sequence. Macassa remains on track to ramp-up mill capacity to 2,040 tpd by the end of 2026, compared to a mill throughput of 1,570 tpd in 2025. The Tertiary 2 mill was rehabilitated in 2025, including upgrades to key grinding ancillary equipment. Additional optimization initiatives continue to advance, targeting improved runtime and throughput through the installation of an ore storage dome and re-feed system, automation and instrumentation enhancements and upgrades to the crushing plant. These improvements are expected to be completed by the end of 2027, supporting a planned throughput of approximately 2,150 tpd. Higher production in 2027 and 2028 relative to 2026 reflects the continued optimization of the Macassa mill.

Macassa has scheduled a major shutdown of five days in the third quarter of 2026, for replacement of the primary grinding mill liner, the annual overhaul of the crusher and other regular mill maintenance.

NUNAVUT

Meliadine Gold Production (oz) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2025 Guidance (mid-point) 385,000 410,000 420,000 n/a 2026 Guidance (mid-point) 376,346 (actual) 390,000 420,000 430,000









2026 Guidance for Full Year 2026 Ore Milled ('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill Recovery (%) Production and Minesite

Costs per Tonne

2,373 5.32 96.1 % C$236

At Meliadine, the production guidance for 2026 is slightly lower than Previous Guidance, while the outlook for 2027 remains the same. The modest reduction in 2026 reflects adjustments to the mine plan and mining sequence, following the cost improvement initiatives achieved over the past two years. The Company continues to advance mill optimization efforts, achieving throughput of 6,441 tpd in 2025, ahead of the 6,250 tpd target. Mill performance is expected to improve further, with throughput expected to increase to approximately 6,500 tpd in 2027 and 6,700 tpd in 2028, supporting the higher gold production guidance for those years.

Meliadine has scheduled quarterly shutdowns lasting four to five days for regular mill maintenance.

Meadowbank Gold Production (oz) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2025 Guidance (mid-point) 495,000 450,000 390,000 n/a 2026 Guidance (mid-point) 493,314 (actual) 485,000 440,000 275,000









2026 Guidance for Full Year 2026 Ore Milled ('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill Recovery (%) Production and Minesite

Costs per Tonne15

4,230 3.91 91.2 % C$148

At Meadowbank, the production guidance has improved in 2026 and 2027 when compared with Previous Guidance. Supported by the stronger gold price environment, the Company has approved a push-back at the open pit, extending mine life by two years to 2030. Combined with additional underground contribution, this extension is expected to add approximately 740,000 ounces of gold (21.2 million tonnes grading 2.65 g/t gold) to the 2026 to 2030 production profile compared to prior forecasts. While these ounces carry a higher cost base, they are still expected to generate strong cash flow at current gold prices. Benefitting from ongoing optimization efforts, the Amaruq underground mine is now expected to contribute approximately 150,000 ounces of gold annually from 2026 to 2028. The Company is also assessing the potential to extend operations beyond 2030 through an underground-only mine plan, with preliminary results expected in early 2027.

The Company continues to account for the caribou migration in its production plan as this migration can affect the ability to move materials on the road between Amaruq and the Meadowbank processing facility and between the Meadowbank processing facility and Baker Lake. Wildlife management is an important priority and the Company is working with Nunavut stakeholders to optimize solutions to safeguard wildlife and reduce production disruptions.

Meadowbank has scheduled two major shutdowns in the second and fourth quarters of 2026, each lasting five days, to replace the SAG and ball mill liners and complete other regular mill maintenance.

_________________________ 15 For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company has revised the composition of this non-GAAP measure. These revisions only affect minesite costs per tonne reported at Meadowbank. In 2025, production costs per tonne at Meadowbank were C$195 and minesite costs per tonne (using the Company's revised composition of such measure) were C$162. Using the Company's composition of this measure for periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2025, minesite costs per tonne were C$194 at Meadowbank in 2025. See "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

AUSTRALIA

Fosterville Gold Production (oz) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2025 Guidance (mid-point) 150,000 150,000 150,000 n/a 2026 Guidance (mid-point) 160,522 (actual) 150,000 150,000 180,000









2026 Guidance for Full Year 2026 Ore Milled ('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill Recovery (%) Production and Minesite

Costs per Tonne

985 5.07 93.4 % A$293

At Fosterville, production guidance in 2026 and 2027 is in line with Previous Guidance, with production expected to increase to approximately 180,000 ounces of gold in 2028.

As gold grades continue to decline with the depletion of the high-grade Swan zone, the Company has advanced a plan to increase the mining and milling rate by approximately 65% to 3,300 tpd while reducing costs per tonne by approximately 20% over the next three years when compared to 2025. This strategy is designed to support annual production of 160,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold starting in 2028 and sustain that range in the early 2030s based on the current mineral reserves and mineral resources.

On the mining side, the plan includes developing additional mining areas to support more than 12 active production fronts, together with ongoing operational improvements. The commencement of production at Robbins Hill in 2025 added a third mining area, enhancing production flexibility. Continuous improvement initiatives are underway to drive productivity, including stope-cycle optimization and increasing development rates to sustain approximately 12 kilometres of annual development. The ramp-up also relies on the timely execution of key capital projects, including upgrades to the ventilation infrastructure – completion of the underground primary fans (expected in first quarter of 2026), the southern surface ventilation return air raise (expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026) and the Robbins Hill surface ventilation return air raise (expected in 2027), as well as the expansion of the pastefill system to Harrier (expected in the second quarter of 2026). These projects are expected to total approximately $13 million over the next two years.

At the processing plant, achieving the targeted 3,300 tpd throughput will require upgrades to the grinding circuit and related ancillary equipment to maintain current recovery levels. The plan also includes the construction of two new tailings cells, with the first cell expected to be operational by year-end 2027 and the second by year-end 2029. These projects are estimated to total approximately $35 million over the next four years.

Through its ongoing exploration program, the Company sees significant upside potential at Fosterville to support continued mine life extensions. Recent expansion and conversion drilling has successfully replaced a substantial portion of mining depletion. The Company will continue to advance drilling on the extensions of the Lower Phoenix and Robbins Hill mineral reserves and mineral resources, while also expanding its drilling footprint onto the prospective land package acquired from S2 Resources in 2025. Gold‑bearing structures at Fosterville extend onto these newly consolidated grounds, providing opportunities for near‑mine expansion drilling directly from existing underground infrastructure.

Fosterville has scheduled five-day quarterly shutdowns for regular mill maintenance in 2026.

FINLAND

Kittila Forecast 2025 2026 2027 2028 2025 Guidance (mid-point) 230,000 240,000 240,000 n/a 2026 Guidance (mid-point) 217,379 (actual) 220,000 225,000 250,000









2026 Guidance for Full Year 2026 Ore Milled ('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill Recovery (%) Production and Minesite

Costs per Tonne

2,037 3.99 84.2 % € 116

At Kittila, the production guidance in 2026 and 2027 is modestly lower than Previous Guidance, reflecting adjustments to stope optimization and mining sequence following the productivity gains and cost improvements achieved over the past two years. Gold production in 2028 is expected to increase, supported by a higher-grade mining sequence and a planned 5% increase in mill throughput compared to 2025.

The increase in minesite costs per tonne in 2026 relative to 2025 is primarily driven by the higher royalty costs resulting from the stronger gold prices, as well as changes to Finland's fiscal regime, including an increase in the mining tax from 0.6% to 2.5% of revenue and a higher electricity tax.

Kittila has planned major shutdowns in the first and fourth quarters of 2026 lasting 9 days and 15 days, respectively, for regular maintenance on the mill and autoclave and a five-day water treatment plant shutdown in the third quarter of 2026.

MEXICO

Pinos Altos Gold Production (oz) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2025 Guidance (mid-point) 80,000 80,000 90,000 n/a 2026 Guidance (mid-point) 81,734 (actual) 75,000 75,000 90,000









2026 Guidance for Full Year 2026 Total Ore ('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Recovery (%)



1,407 1.75 94.7 %



Production and Minesite

Costs per Tonne Silver (g/t) Silver Mill Recovery (%)



$153 38.40 49.2 %



At Pinos Altos, the production guidance in 2026 and 2027 has been revised modestly lower from Previous Guidance, reflecting a reduced mining rate at the Santo Nino deposit to accommodate more challenging ground conditions and performance observed in 2025. Production is expected to increase in 2028 compared to 2027, supported by the planned start of the Reyna de Plata East open pit in late 2027 and higher grades at Cubiro as per the mining sequence.

Capital Expenditures Guidance

In 2026, estimated capital expenditures (excluding capitalized exploration) are expected to be between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion, which includes $960 million of sustaining capital expenditures and $1,325 million of development capital expenditures. In 2026, estimated capitalized exploration expenditures are expected to be between $290 million and $330 million.

This compares to the full year 2025 capital expenditures of $2.1 billion (which included $931 million of sustaining capital expenditures and $1,142 million of development capital expenditures) and capitalized exploration of $318 million. The overall increase in capital expenditures when compared to 2025 reflects reinvestment in the business to lay the groundwork for future growth through both development capital expenditures and capitalized exploration.

Forecast sustaining capital expenditures slightly higher year-over-year, reflecting an increase in deferred costs at Detour Lake related to a higher strip ratio phase in the mine plan, partially offset by lower deferred costs at the Barnat pit at Canadian Malartic and the Whale Tail pit at Meadowbank.

The increase in development capital expenditures expected in 2026 when compared to 2025 is primarily related to Meadowbank, the Detour Lake underground project and Macassa. At Meadowbank, underground deferred development increased relating to the life of mine extension to 2030. At Detour Lake, the Company plans to accelerate spending at the underground project, totalling approximately $60 million in 2026, relating to additional service and operational facilities, procurement of mobile equipment and the development of the conveyor‑ramp portal and ramp. These investments are designed to further de‑risk project construction and ramp-up and may allow the Company to accelerate development toward the main ore zones. At Macassa, the Company is upgrading the crushing circuit to optimize the mill throughput and investing in increasing its tailings storage capacity to support the higher throughput.

With the positive exploration results in 2025, the Company continues to be confident in the potential restart of mining operations at Hope Bay. Given the logistics of operating in Nunavut, the Company is planning to continue upgrading existing infrastructure and advance site preparedness for potential redevelopment. Total expected development capital expenditures of $1,325 million in 2026 include an initial $102 million relating to Hope Bay. If the project is approved for redevelopment in the second quarter of 2026, additional development capital expenditures ranging between $300 million and $350 million are expected for the remainder of 2026.

The table below sets out the expected capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration) in 2026, broken down between sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures.

2026 Capital Expenditures Guidance









($ thousands)



























Capital Expenditures

Capitalized Exploration





Sustaining

Capital Development

Capital

Sustaining Development

Total LaRonde $ 99,200 $ 68,600

$ 3,800 $ --

$ 171,600 Canadian Malartic 74,700 --

-- --

74,700 Odyssey 14,400 345,000

3,800 22,000

385,200 Goldex 34,000 31,900

2,300 4,300

72,500 Quebec 222,300 445,500

9,900 26,300

704,000 Detour Lake 304,500 291,200

-- 31,300

627,000 Detour Lake underground -- 63,500

-- 69,000

132,500 Macassa 54,600 136,300

2,500 34,000

227,400 Upper Beaver -- 62,000

-- 56,100

118,100 Ontario 359,100 553,000

2,500 190,400

1,105,000 Meliadine 98,100 82,000

8,100 13,200

201,400 Meadowbank 69,500 85,700

-- 1,300

156,500 Hope Bay -- 101,500

-- 22,200

123,700 Nunavut 167,600 269,200

8,100 36,700

481,600 Fosterville 74,200 33,500

2,800 12,300

122,800 Kittila 77,900 --

6,400 7,700

92,000 Pinos Altos 41,500 8,300

3,100 --

52,900 San Nicolás (50%) -- 13,600

-- 3,800

17,400 Other regional 17,400 1,900

-- --

19,300 Total Capital Expenditures $ 960,000 $ 1,325,000

$ 32,800 $ 277,200

$ 2,595,000

Exploration and Corporate Development Expense Guidance

Exploration and corporate development expenses in 2026 are expected to be between $275 million and $305 million, based on mid-point guidance of $195 million for expensed exploration and $95 million for corporate development expenses. The guidance for 2026 increased by 40% compared to 2025 exploration and corporate development expenses, driven by higher spending on project studies (approximately $22 million), the extension of exploration drifts at LaRonde and a 50% increase in drilling metres (an additional 188 kilometres) across the portfolio, primarily focused on regional opportunities in Ontario, the Northern Territory in Australia and at Fosterville, Meadowbank and LaRonde.

Including capitalized exploration, the Company's total exploration and corporate development program in 2026 is expected to be between $565 million and $635 million, with a mid-point of $600 million. The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects. Priorities for 2026 include continued drilling of the Detour Lake underground project, assessing the full potential of the Canadian Malartic property, supporting regional synergies in Abitibi and exploring Hope Bay.

A summary of the Company's exploration and corporate development guidance for 2026 is set out below.

Summary of 2026 Exploration and Corporate Development Guidance

















Expensed Exploration

Capitalized Exploration







Sustaining Development



($ 000s) (000s m)

($ 000s) ($ 000s) (000s m) Quebec $ 43,900 147.7

$ 9,900 $ 26,300 237.1 Ontario 27,400 102.3

2,500 76,400 413.3 Nunavut 51,500 116.5

8,100 28,900 144.5 Australia 26,700 111.6

2,800 12,300 49.3 Europe 15,000 45.0

6,400 7,700 77.7 Mexico 21,500 31.7

3,100 3,800 45.0 Other regions, joint ventures, G&A 9,800 --

-- -- -- Total Exploration $ 195,800 554.8

$ 32,800 $ 155,400 966.9 Total Corporate Development $ 94,200 --

$ -- $ -- -- Projects – Exploration Infrastructure* $ -- --

$ -- $ 121,800 -- Total Exploration and Corporate Development Expenses $ 290,000 554.8

$ 32,800 $ 277,200 966.9

* Includes $62 million related to Detour Lake underground, $52 million related to Upper Beaver and $8 million related to Hope Bay

For further details on the Company's 2026 exploration and corporate development guidance and plans for individual mines and projects, see the Company's exploration news release dated February 12, 2026.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Operating Results

Regional operating statistics and highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 are set out below. See the MD&A under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for a variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

Continued Strong Operational Performance; Record Quarterly and Annual Throughput at Goldex

Abitibi Quebec – Operating Statistics















Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

LaRonde

Canadian

Malartic

Goldex

Consolidated

Abitibi

Quebec Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

692

5,204

847

6,743 Tonnes of ore milled per day

7,522

56,565

9,207

73,294 Gold grade (g/t)

3.85

1.01

1.44

1.36 Gold production (ounces)

80,290

153,433

32,992

266,715 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 239

C$ 34

C$ 67

C$ 59 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 177

C$ 43

C$ 67

C$ 60 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,480

$ 842

$ 1,232

$ 1,082 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 851

$ 1,033

$ 1,015

$ 976

















Year Ended December 31, 2025

LaRonde

Canadian

Malartic

Goldex

Consolidated

Abitibi

Quebec Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

2,805

20,123

3,301

26,229 Tonnes of ore milled per day

7,685

55,132

9,044

71,861 Gold grade (g/t)

4.08

1.08

1.40

1.44 Gold production (ounces)

344,555

642,612

125,501

1,112,668 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 179

C$ 34

C$ 63

C$ 53 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 166

C$ 43

C$ 64

C$ 59 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,045

$ 760

$ 1,187

$ 896 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 829

$ 946

$ 1,002

$ 917

Regional Highlights

Gold production in the quarter was higher than planned primarily as a result of higher grades at the LaRonde mine and at the Barnat pit at Canadian Malartic. The higher grades at LaRonde were primarily as a result of higher-than-expected grade in the West mine area. The higher gold grades at Canadian Malartic were a result of the continued mining of mineralized zones near historical underground stopes in the Barnat pit that returned higher grades than anticipated

At LZ5, the Company continued its automation initiatives and achieved its automation targets. For the full year 2025, approximately 22% of the ore hauled to surface was moved using automated scoops and trucks, exceeding the production target of 3,500 tpd

At Odyssey, total development during both the quarter and the full year 2025 was a record at approximately 5,419 metres and 19,311 metres, respectively. Gold production was slightly below plan at 16,289 ounces resulting from lower ore production resulting from increased waste extraction at East Gouldie. Gold production of 87,812 ounces was a record for the full year 2025

At Goldex, record quarterly tonnage (approximately 846,800 tonnes) was processed for the third consecutive quarter, driven by record total tonnage processed from Akasaba West of approximately 229,000 tonnes

An update on Odyssey and the "fill-the-mill" strategy is set out in the Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects section above

ABITIBI REGION, ONTARIO

Record Annual Mill Throughput at Detour Lake; Higher Grades Drive Record Annual Production at Macassa

Abitibi Ontario – Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Detour Lake

Macassa

Consolidated

Abitibi Ontario Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

7,052

149

7,201 Tonnes of ore milled per day

76,652

1,620

78,272 Gold grade (g/t)

0.96

12.99

1.21 Gold production (ounces)

195,026

60,505

255,531 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 27

C$ 697

C$ 41 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 32

C$ 795

C$ 48 Production costs per ounce

$ 707

$ 1,239

$ 833 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 838

$ 1,417

$ 975













Year Ended December 31, 2025

Detour Lake

Macassa

Consolidated

Abitibi Ontario Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

27,869

573

28,442 Tonnes of ore milled per day

76,353

1,570

77,923 Gold grade (g/t)

0.86

17.42

1.19 Gold production (ounces)

692,675

312,729

1,005,404 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 28

C$ 540

C$ 39 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 30

C$ 604

C$ 42 Production costs per ounce

$ 816

$ 709

$ 783 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 879

$ 793

$ 852

Regional Highlights

Gold production in the quarter was in line with plan at both Detour Lake and Macassa

At Detour Lake, gold production increased from the previous quarter due to higher gold grades in and around the historical underground workings in the Phase 4 area. In 2025, gold production at Detour Lake was lower than expected as the mining operations were affected by challenging abnormal weather conditions early in the year and slower progress around the historical underground workings, resulting in lower than planned run-of-mine ore tonnes. The shortfall in volume of ore was supplemented by ore from low grade stockpiles. The updated outlook for 2026 and 2027 reflects adjustments to the mining sequence and mining rate following delays encountered in 2025

At Macassa, gold grades were higher than anticipated at three stopes. This partially offset lower mill throughput caused by a planned 5-day mill shutdown and a delay in processing ore from the AK deposit while the Company awaits the approval of a permit amendment to process the ore at the LZ5 processing facility. The Company expects to receive the permit in the first quarter of 2026

Updates on the Detour Lake underground and Upper Beaver projects are set out in the Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects section above

NUNAVUT

Record Annual Throughput at Meliadine and Strong Annual Gold Production at Meadowbank

Nunavut – Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Meliadine

Meadowbank

Consolidated

Nunavut Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

621

1,035

1,656 Tonnes of ore milled per day

6,750

11,250

18,000 Gold grade (g/t)

4.82

3.85

4.21 Gold production (ounces)

93,735

115,101

208,836 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 267

C$ 210

C$ 231 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 234

C$ 211

C$ 219 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,278

$ 1,356

$ 1,321 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,117

$ 1,351

$ 1,246













Year Ended December 31, 2025

Meliadine

Meadowbank

Consolidated

Nunavut Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

2,351

3,941

6,292 Tonnes of ore milled per day

6,441

11,660

18,101 Gold grade (g/t)

5.14

4.29

4.61 Gold production (ounces)

376,346

493,314

869,660 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 238

C$ 195

C$ 211 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 237

C$ 194

C$ 210 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,069

$ 1,120

$ 1,098 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,067

$ 1,110

$ 1,091

Regional Highlights

Gold production in the quarter was in line with forecast as a result of stronger throughput at both the Meliadine and Meadowbank mills, partially offset by lower than expected grades. The mills achieved strong performance, with shutdowns of four and five days at Meliadine and Meadowbank, respectively, completed as planned

At Meliadine, as a result of mill optimization initiatives after the completion of the Phase 2 mill expansion, the mill continued to exceed the targeted annual throughput rate of 6,250 tpd, achieving quarterly throughput of 6,750 tpd in the fourth quarter and 6,441 tpd for the full year. Gold grades were lower in the quarter as a result of a change mining sequence

At Meadowbank, the mill achieved strong throughput during the quarter driven by more ore tonnes from both the open pit and underground operations. Gold grades were lower in the quarter as a result of a change mining sequence at the underground operation

An update on Hope Bay is set out in the Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects section above

AUSTRALIA

Annual Gold Production Strengthened by Higher Grades; Updated Mine Plan Increases Production in 2028

Fosterville – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

177

726 Tonnes of ore milled per day

1,924

1,989 Gold grade (g/t)

6.08

7.20 Gold production (ounces)

32,367

160,522 Production costs per tonne (A$)

A$ 321

A$ 310 Minesite costs per tonne (A$)

A$ 335

A$ 320 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,152

$ 912 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,202

$ 937

Highlights

Gold production for the quarter was in line with plan, with higher gold grades offset by lower throughput. The higher grades were a result of mine sequencing

The Company is implementing an upgrade of the primary ventilation system to sustain the mining rate in the Lower Phoenix zones in future years. Major fan components have been installed and electrical installation is ongoing. Commissioning is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026

As gold grades continue to decline with the depletion of the high-grade Swan zone, the Company has advanced a plan to increase mining and milling rates to support annual production of 170,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold starting in 2028. Further details on this updated mine plan are set out in the Updated Three-Year Operational Guidance Plan above

FINLAND

Record Mill Throughput in 2025; Costs Continue to Benefit from Cost Optimization Initiatives

Kittila – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

543

2,105 Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,902

5,767 Gold grade (g/t)

3.89

3.91 Gold production (ounces)

54,964

217,379 Production costs per tonne (€)

€ 101

€ 99 Minesite costs per tonne (€)

€ 102

€ 100 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,157

$ 1,087 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,146

$ 1,081

Highlights

Gold production in the quarter was slightly below plan, driven primarily by lower grades, partially offset by higher mill throughput driven by improved mill runtime and strong mine performance. Lower gold grades reflect changes to the mining sequence

The higher throughput was supported by better than planned ore extracted during the quarter. The mine continues to realize productivity gains through sustained improvement efforts over the past year as demonstrated by record ore extracted in 2025

Minesite costs per tonne continue to demonstrate the benefits of continuous improvement initiatives. Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2025 decreased by approximately 4%, from €103 to €99 per tonne, when compared to the prior-year period. This decrease was achieved despite the increase in royalty costs per tonne of approximately €2 due to higher gold prices in 2025 compared to the prior year

MEXICO

Operational Performance at Cubiro Drives Solid Gold Production

Pinos Altos – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

467

1,720 Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,076

4,712 Gold grade (g/t)

1.55

1.55 Gold production (ounces)

22,195

81,734 Production costs per tonne

$ 122

$ 120 Minesite costs per tonne

$ 130

$ 122 Production costs per ounce

$ 2,572

$ 2,518 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,977

$ 2,006

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

About this News Release

Unless otherwise stated, references to "Canadian Malartic", "Goldex", "LaRonde" and "Meadowbank" are to the Company's operations at the Canadian Malartic complex, the Goldex complex, the LaRonde complex and the Meadowbank complex, respectively. The Canadian Malartic complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the Canadian Malartic mine and the mining operations at the Odyssey mine. The Goldex complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the Goldex mine and the mining operations at the Akasaba West open pit mine. The LaRonde complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the LaRonde mine and the mining and processing operations at LZ5. The Meadowbank complex consists of the milling and processing operations at the Meadowbank mine and the mining operations at the Amaruq open pit and underground mines. References to other operations are to the relevant mines, projects or properties, as applicable.

When used in this news release, the terms "including" and "such as" mean including and such as, without limitation.

The information contained on any website linked to or referred to herein (including the Company's website) is not part of this news release.

Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance

This news release discloses certain financial performance measures, including "total cash costs per ounce", "minesite costs per tonne", "all-in sustaining costs per ounce" (or "AISC per ounce"), "adjusted net income", "adjusted net income per share", "cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital", "cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital per share", "EBITDA" which means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, "adjusted EBITDA", "free cash flow", "free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital", "operating margin", "sustaining capital expenditures", "development capital expenditures", "sustaining capitalized exploration", "development capitalized exploration" and "net cash (debt)", as well as, for certain of these measures their related per share ratios that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures and ratios may not be comparable to similar measures and ratios reported by other gold producers and should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. See below for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information reported in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced and Minesite Costs per Tonne

Total Cash Costs per Ounce

Total cash costs per ounce is reported on a per ounce of gold produced basis on both a by-product basis (deducting the impact of by-product metals from production costs to isolate the cost of producing an ounce of gold) and co-product basis (without deducting the impact of by-product metals). Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis for periods ending on or before December 31, 2025 are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income for (i) the impact of by-products, (ii) inventory production costs, (iii) the impact of purchase price allocation in connection with mergers and acquisitions on inventory accounting, (iv) realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs, (v) in-kind royalty costs, and (vi) smelting, refining and marketing charges and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company will additionally adjust production costs for the NTI Payment (as discussed further below), which adjustment will only affect this non-GAAP measure only insofar as the measure includes costs from Meadowbank (that is, for Meadowbank, the Nunavut region and the consolidated Company). The Company's calculation of total cash costs per ounce for other mines and regions that do not include Meadowbank are not affected by this change. Where this amended composition is used and the change affects the quantum of total cash costs per ounce, this news release indicates this by referring to the non-GAAP measure as "total cash costs per ounce (revised)".

For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company revised the composition of certain of its non-GAAP performance measures, including "total cash costs per ounce", to adjust for the NTI Payment. The NTI Payment is the payment to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. under the Company's mineral production lease in respect of the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank, which is a royalty based on net profits, subject to a minimum profit margin. NTI is the body that represents the Inuit of Nunavut under the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement and holds the subsurface mineral rights on certain parcels of Inuit owned land, including at the Amaruq mine. The royalty payments under the mining leases with NTI are based on net profits at the mine, subject to a cap on allowable costs as a percentage of gross revenue. At mines located on lands in Nunavut where the subsurface mineral rights are not held by NTI (whether or not on Inuit owned lands), the Crown holds the subsurface mineral rights and imposes a net profits royalty (the "Crown royalty") under the Nunavut Mining Regulations (the "NMR"). The Company does not include the Crown royalty in its calculations of total cash costs per ounce and certain other of its non-GAAP measures as the Company classifies these costs as an income tax for financial statement purposes in accordance with IFRS Standards and income taxes are generally excluded from the calculation of such non-GAAP measures. The Crown royalty is not applicable where NTI is the holder of the subsurface mineral rights. Where NTI is holder of the subsurface mineral rights, the Company instead is required to make the payment under the mining leases with NTI, which the Company views as having similar characteristics as the payments under the Crown royalty. Accordingly, to ensure comparability across the Company's mines in Nunavut, the Company revised its calculation of such non-GAAP measures to also adjust for the NTI Payment where applicable.

Investors should note that total cash costs per ounce are not reflective of all cash expenditures, as they do not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. Total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis, except that the impact of by-product metals is not deducted. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production of by-product metals.

Total cash costs per ounce is intended to provide investors information about the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses these measures to, and believes they are helpful to investors so investors can, understand and monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. The Company believes that total cash costs per ounce is useful to help investors understand the costs associated with producing gold and the economics of gold mining. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis measure allows management and investors to assess a mine's cash-generating capabilities at various gold prices. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider using, these measures in conjunction with data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and minesite costs per tonne as these measures are not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management also performs sensitivity analyses in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating metal prices and exchange rates.

Agnico Eagle's primary business is gold production and the focus of its current operations and future development is on maximizing returns from gold production, with other metal production being incidental to the gold production process. Accordingly, all metals other than gold are considered by-products.

In this news release, unless otherwise indicated, total cash costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis. Total cash costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis because (i) gold is the Company's primary product and source of substantially all its revenues, (ii) the Company mines ore, which may contain gold, silver, zinc, copper and other metals, and the Company believes that isolating the cost of producing gold is a more meaningful measure of operating performance, (iii) it is a method used by management and the Board to monitor operations, and (iv) many other gold producers disclose similar measures on a by-product rather than a co-product basis.

Minesite Costs per Tonne

Minesite costs per tonne for periods ending on or before December 31, 2025 are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income for (i) inventory production costs, (ii) in-kind royalty costs, and (iii) smelting, refining and marketing charges, and then dividing by tonnage of ore processed. For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company will additionally adjust production costs for the NTI Payment (as discussed above in "Total Cash Costs per Ounce"), which adjustment will only affect minesite costs per tonne at Meadowbank and for the Nunavut region. The Company's calculation of minesite costs per tonne for other mines and regions other than the Nunavut region are not affected by this change. Where this amended composition is used and the change affects the quantum of minesite costs per tonne, this news release indicates this by referring to the non-GAAP measure as "minesite costs per tonne (revised)".

As the total cash costs per ounce can be affected by fluctuations in by-product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes that minesite costs per tonne is useful to investors in providing additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. For the reasons noted above in respect of revisions to the composition of total cash costs per ounce, for the purposes of calculating this non-GAAP measure, the Company now adjusts production costs for the amount of the NTI Payment. The Company believes that this revision is helpful to both management and investors as it better reflects the cost performance at the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank and makes the reported measure more comparable across all of the Company's mines. Management is aware, and investors should note, that this per tonne measure of performance can be affected by fluctuations in processing levels. This inherent limitation may be partially mitigated by using this measure in conjunction with production costs and other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out the production costs per minesite for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, as presented in the consolidated statements of income in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Total Production Costs by Mine















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (thousands of United States dollars) 2025

2024

2025

2024 LaRonde 118,862

67,954

360,025

319,495 Canadian Malartic 129,135

132,144

488,160

532,037 Goldex 40,650

29,446

148,952

129,977 Quebec 288,647

229,544

997,137

981,509 Detour Lake 137,964

117,713

565,439

497,079 Macassa 74,974

54,608

221,718

201,371 Ontario 212,938

172,321

787,157

698,450 Meliadine 119,808

95,817

402,385

350,280 Meadowbank 156,061

110,583

552,470

463,464 Nunavut 275,869

206,400

954,855

813,744 Fosterville 37,288

32,221

146,382

147,045 Australia 37,288

32,221

146,382

147,045 Kittila 63,579

50,799

236,238

227,334 Finland 63,579

50,799

236,238

227,334 Pinos Altos 57,085

45,251

205,808

168,231 La India --

10,322

--

49,767 Mexico 57,085

55,573

205,808

217,998















Corporate and Other 9,037

--

13,107

--















Production costs per the consolidated statements of income $ 944,443

$ 746,858

$ 3,340,684

$ 3,086,080

















The following tables set out a reconciliation of total cash costs per ounce (on both a by-product basis and co-product basis) and minesite costs per tonne to production costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, exclusive of amortization, as presented in the consolidated statements of income in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Total Cash Costs per Ounce by Mine





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2025















(United States dollars in thousands, except per ounce measures or as otherwise noted)











Mine Payable gold production (ounces)(i) Production costs Production costs per ounce Inventory adjustments(ii) Realized (gains) and losses on hedges In-kind royalty costs(iii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) Impact of by-product metals Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) NTI Payment(iv) Total cash costs per ounce (revised) (by-product basis)(v) LaRonde 80,290 118,862 1,480 (24,761) 248 -- 4,579 1,232 (30,628) 851 -- 851 Canadian Malartic 153,433 129,135 842 1,416 473 32,719 625 1,071 (5,886) 1,033 -- 1,033 Goldex 32,992 40,650 1,232 (130) 105 -- 1,243 1,269 (8,366) 1,015 -- 1,015 Quebec 266,715 288,647 1,082 (23,475) 826 32,719 6,447 1,144 (44,880) 976 -- 976 Detour Lake 195,026 137,964 707 11,492 580 14,448 783 847 (1,811) 838 -- 838 Macassa 60,505 74,974 1,239 6,555 250 4,071 221 1,423 (354) 1,417 -- 1,417 Ontario 255,531 212,938 833 18,047 830 18,519 1,004 984 (2,165) 975 -- 975 Meliadine 93,735 119,808 1,278 (15,290) 310 -- 118 1,120 (236) 1,117 -- 1,117 Meadowbank 115,101 156,061 1,356 787 403 -- 141 1,367 (1,869) 1,351 (39,765) 1,006 Nunavut 208,836 275,869 1,321 (14,503) 713 -- 259 1,256 (2,105) 1,246 (39,765) 1,056 Fosterville 32,367 37,288 1,152 1,730 (31) -- 42 1,206 (139) 1,202 -- 1,202 Australia 32,367 37,288 1,152 1,730 (31) -- 42 1,206 (139) 1,202 -- 1,202 Kittila 54,964 63,579 1,157 811 (1,066) -- (55) 1,151 (270) 1,146 -- 1,146 Finland 54,964 63,579 1,157 811 (1,066) -- (55) 1,151 (270) 1,146 -- 1,146 Pinos Altos 22,195 57,085 2,572 4,239 (703) -- 388 2,749 (17,131) 1,977 -- 1,977 Mexico 22,195 57,085 2,572 4,239 (703) -- 388 2,749 (17,131) 1,977 -- 1,977 Corporate and Other(vi) -- 9,037 -- (9,037) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Consolidated 840,608 944,443 1,113 (22,188) 569 51,238 8,085 1,168 (66,690) 1,089 (39,765) 1,042



























Notes: (i) Gold production for the three months ended December 31, 2025 excludes 925 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 70 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching as well as 7,026 ounces of gold recovered at Hope Bay. (ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended December 31, 2025 is $3.0 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. (iii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa relate to the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. (iv) For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company has adjusted the composition of "total cash costs per ounce" to adjust for the NTI Payment. The NTI Payment is incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. (v) For each of the Company's mines other than Meadowbank and its regions other than Nunavut, "total cash costs per ounce" and "total cash costs per ounce (revised)" are the same when calculated on both a by-product and co-product basis. For the year ended December 31, 2025, total cash costs per ounce (revised) on a co-product basis were $1,022 at Meadowbank, $1,066 for the Nunavut region and $1,121 for the consolidated Company. (vi) Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024















(United States dollars in thousands, except per ounce measures or as otherwise noted)











Mine Payable gold production (ounces) Production costs Production costs per ounce Inventory adjustments(i) Realized (gains) and losses on hedges In-kind royalty costs(ii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) Impact of by-product metals Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) NTI Payment(iv) Total cash costs per ounce (revised) (by-product basis)(v) LaRonde 90,447 67,954 751 19,352 1,009 -- 3,921 1,020 (16,812) 834 -- 834 Canadian Malartic 146,485 132,144 902 (3,273) 2,101 19,998 (60) 1,030 (2,441) 1,014 -- 1,014 Goldex 32,341 29,446 910 2,920 447 -- 1,050 1,047 (6,093) 859 -- 859 Quebec 269,273 229,544 852 18,999 3,557 19,998 4,911 1,029 (25,346) 935 -- 935 Detour Lake 179,061 117,713 657 5,947 2,320 9,626 569 761 (1,046) 755 -- 755 Macassa 76,336 54,608 715 (4,645) 920 3,248 240 712 (358) 708 -- 708 Ontario 255,397 172,321 675 1,302 3,240 12,874 809 747 (1,404) 741 -- 741 Meliadine 94,648 95,817 1,012 822 1,553 -- 150 1,039 (210) 1,037 -- 1,037 Meadowbank 117,024 110,583 945 4,052 2,122 -- 5 998 (1,186) 988 (5,591) 940 Nunavut 211,672 206,400 975 4,874 3,675 -- 155 1,016 (1,396) 1,010 (5,591) 984 Fosterville 37,139 32,221 868 266 216 -- 18 881 (103) 878 -- 878 Australia 37,139 32,221 868 266 216 -- 18 881 (103) 878 -- 878 Kittila 51,893 50,799 979 2,382 289 -- (51) 1,029 (194) 1,026 -- 1,026 Finland 51,893 50,799 979 2,382 289 -- (51) 1,029 (194) 1,026 -- 1,026 Pinos Altos 18,583 45,251 2,435 (1,557) 68 -- 307 2,371 (8,368) 1,921 -- 1,921 Creston Mascota 54 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- La India 3,390 10,322 3,045 (4,102) -- -- 46 1,848 (47) 1,835 -- 1,835 Mexico 22,027 55,573 2,523 (5,659) 68 -- 353 2,285 (8,415) 1,903 -- 1,903 Consolidated 847,401 746,858 881 22,164 11,045 32,872 6,195 966 (36,858) 923 (5,591) 916



























Notes: (i) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended December 31, 2024 is $5.8 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. (ii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa relate to the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. (iii) For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company has adjusted the composition of "total cash costs per ounce" to adjust for the NTI Payment. The NTI Payment is incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. (iv) For each of the Company's mines other than Meadowbank and its regions other than Nunavut, "total cash costs per ounce" and "total cash costs per ounce (revised)" are the same when calculated on both a by-product and co-product basis. For the year ended December 31, 2024, total cash costs per ounce (revised) on a co-product basis were $950 at Meadowbank, $990 for the Nunavut region and $959 for the consolidated Company.

Year Ended December 31, 2025













(United States dollars in thousands, except per ounce measures or as otherwise noted)











Mine Payable gold production (ounces)(i) Production costs Production costs per ounce Inventory adjustments(ii) Realized (gains) and losses on hedges In-kind royalty costs(iii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) Impact of by-product metals Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) NTI Payment(iv) Total cash costs per ounce (revised) (by-product basis)(v) LaRonde 344,555 360,025 1,045 (6,001) 980 -- 14,251 1,072 (83,607) 829 -- 829 Canadian Malartic 642,612 488,160 760 19,122 1,461 112,464 1,468 969 (14,566) 946 -- 946 Goldex 125,501 148,952 1,187 2,288 413 -- 4,382 1,243 (30,280) 1,002 -- 1,002 Quebec 1,112,668 997,137 896 15,409 2,854 112,464 20,101 1,032 (128,453) 917 -- 917 Detour Lake 692,675 565,439 816 (1,863) 1,226 44,714 5,167 887 (6,135) 879 -- 879 Macassa 312,729 221,718 709 11,146 987 15,559 492 799 (2,016) 793 -- 793 Ontario 1,005,404 787,157 783 9,283 2,213 60,273 5,659 860 (8,151) 852 -- 852 Meliadine 376,346 402,385 1,069 (980) 1,038 -- 220 1,070 (1,091) 1,067 -- 1,067 Meadowbank 493,314 552,470 1,120 (586) 1,318 -- 539 1,122 (6,402) 1,110 (90,004) 928 Nunavut 869,660 954,855 1,098 (1,566) 2,356 -- 759 1,100 (7,493) 1,091 (90,004) 988 Fosterville 160,522 146,382 912 4,554 (59) -- 124 941 (567) 937 -- 937 Australia 160,522 146,382 912 4,554 (59) -- 124 941 (567) 937 -- 937 Kittila 217,379 236,238 1,087 2,199 (2,624) -- (214) 1,084 (703) 1,081 -- 1,081 Finland 217,379 236,238 1,087 2,199 (2,624) -- (214) 1,084 (703) 1,081 -- 1,081 Pinos Altos 81,734 205,808 2,518 6,058 (1,234) -- 1,282 2,593 (47,945) 2,006 -- 2,006 Mexico 81,734 205,808 2,518 6,058 (1,234) -- 1,282 2,593 (47,945) 2,006 -- 2,006 Corporate and Other(vi) -- 13,107 -- (13,107) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Consolidated 3,447,367 3,340,684 965 22,830 3,506 172,737 27,711 1,035 (193,312) 979 (90,004) 953



























Notes: (i) Gold production for the year ended December 31, 2025 excludes 4,539 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 323 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching as well as 9,468 ounces of gold recovered at Hope Bay. (ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the year ended December 31, 2025 is $9.2 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. (iii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa relate to the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. (iv) For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company has adjusted the composition of "total cash costs per ounce" to adjust for the NTI Payment. The NTI Payment is incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. (v) For each of the Company's mines other than Meadowbank and its regions other than Nunavut, "total cash costs per ounce" and "total cash costs per ounce (revised)" are the same when calculated on both a by-product and co-product basis. For the year ended December 31, 2025, total cash costs per ounce (revised) on a co-product basis were $940 at Meadowbank, $997 for the Nunavut region and $1,009 for the consolidated Company. (vi) Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Year Ended December 31, 2024















(United States dollars in thousands, except per ounce measures or as otherwise noted)











Mine Payable gold production (ounces) Production costs Production costs per ounce Inventory adjustments(i) Realized (gains) and losses on hedges In-kind royalty costs(ii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) Impact of by-product metals Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) NTI Payment(iii) Total cash costs per ounce (revised) (by-product basis)(iv) LaRonde 306,750 319,495 1,042 10,280 1,840 -- 15,552 1,132 (57,287) 945 -- 945 Canadian Malartic 655,654 532,037 811 3,803 4,138 77,504 726 943 (8,386) 930 -- 930 Goldex 130,813 129,977 994 2,438 816 -- 3,009 1,041 (15,452) 923 -- 923 Quebec 1,093,217 981,509 898 16,521 6,794 77,504 19,287 1,008 (81,125) 933 -- 933 Detour Lake 671,950 497,079 740 (1,348) 4,714 32,072 5,716 801 (3,049) 796 -- 796 Macassa 279,384 201,371 721 (3,607) 1,679 10,082 482 752 (1,020) 748 -- 748 Ontario 951,334 698,450 734 (4,955) 6,393 42,154 6,198 787 (4,069) 782 -- 782 Meliadine 378,886 350,280 924 3,279 3,165 -- 250 942 (860) 940 -- 940 Meadowbank 504,719 463,464 918 9,464 4,624 -- (41) 946 (4,138) 938 (21,435) 896 Nunavut 883,605 813,744 921 12,743 7,789 -- 209 944 (4,998) 938 (21,435) 914 Fosterville 225,203 147,045 653 (1,011) 222 -- 70 650 (565) 647 -- 647 Australia 225,203 147,045 653 (1,011) 222 -- 70 650 (565) 647 -- 647 Kittila 218,860 227,334 1,039 (1,172) 151 -- (212) 1,033 (483) 1,031 -- 1,031 Finland 218,860 227,334 1,039 (1,172) 151 -- (212) 1,033 (483) 1,031 -- 1,031 Pinos Altos 88,433 168,231 1,902 678 68 -- 1,287 1,925 (34,924) 1,530 -- 1,530 Creston Mascota 104 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- La India 24,580 49,767 2,025 (1,322) -- -- 401 1,987 (1,038) 1,945 -- 1,945 Mexico 113,117 217,998 1,927 (644) 68 -- 1,688 1,937 (35,962) 1,619 -- 1,619 Consolidated 3,485,336 3,086,080 885 21,482 21,417 119,658 27,240 940 (127,202) 903 (21,435) 897



























Notes: (i) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the year ended December 31, 2024 is $5.8 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. (ii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa relate to the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. (iii) For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company has adjusted the composition of "total cash costs per ounce" to adjust for the NTI Payment. The NTI Payment is incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. (iv) For each of the Company's mines other than Meadowbank and its regions other than Nunavut, "total cash costs per ounce" and "total cash costs per ounce (revised)" are the same when calculated on both a by-product and co-product basis. For the year ended December 31, 2024, total cash costs per ounce (revised) on a co-product basis were $904 at Meadowbank, $920 for the Nunavut region and $934 for the consolidated Company.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Minesite Costs per Tonne by Mine

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2025









(thousands, except per tonne measures or as otherwise noted)









Mine Tonnes of ore milled (thousands) Production costs ($) Production costs (local currency) Production costs per tonne (local currency) Inventory adjustments (local currency)(i) In-kind royalty costs (local currency)(ii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges (local currency) Minesite costs per tonne (local currency) NTI Payment (local currency)(iii) Minesite costs per tonne (revised) (local currency)(iv) LaRonde 692 $ 118,862 C$ 165,522 C$ 239 C$ (34,613) C$ -- C$ (8,304) C$ 177 C$ -- C$ 177 Canadian Malartic 5,204 $ 129,135 C$ 178,479 C$ 34 C$ 2,067 C$ 45,492 C$ -- C$ 43 C$ -- C$ 43 Goldex 847 $ 40,650 C$ 56,502 C$ 67 C$ (134) C$ -- C$ -- C$ 67 C$ -- C$ 67 Quebec 6,743 $ 288,647 C$ 400,503 C$ 59 C$ (32,680) C$ 45,492 C$ (8,304) C$ 60 C$ -- C$ 60 Detour Lake 7,052 $ 137,964 C$ 191,204 C$ 27 C$ 15,844 C$ 20,064 C$ -- C$ 32 C$ -- C$ 32 Macassa 149 $ 74,974 C$ 104,131 C$ 697 C$ 8,961 C$ 5,657 C$ -- C$ 795 C$ -- C$ 795 Ontario 7,201 $ 212,938 C$ 295,335 C$ 41 C$ 24,805 C$ 25,721 C$ -- C$ 48 C$ -- C$ 48 Meliadine 621 $ 119,808 C$ 165,888 C$ 267 C$ (20,784) C$ -- C$ -- C$ 234 C$ -- C$ 234 Meadowbank 1,035 $ 156,061 C$ 217,208 C$ 210 C$ 978 C$ -- C$ -- C$ 211 C$ (55,345) C$ 158 Nunavut 1,656 $ 275,869 C$ 383,096 C$ 231 C$ (19,806) C$ -- C$ -- C$ 219 C$ (55,345) C$ 186 Fosterville 177 $ 37,288 A$ 56,741 A$ 321 A$ 2,584 A$ -- A$ -- A$ 335 A$ -- A$ 335 Australia 177 $ 37,288 A$ 56,741 A$ 321 A$ 2,584 A$ -- A$ -- A$ 335 A$ -- A$ 335 Kittila 543 $ 63,579 € 54,592 € 101 € 668 € -- € -- € 102 € -- € 102 Finland 543 $ 63,579 € 54,592 € 101 € 668 € -- € -- € 102 € -- € 102 Pinos Altos 467 $ 57,085 $ 57,085 $ 122 $ 3,536 $ -- $ -- $ 130 $ -- $ 130 Mexico 467 $ 57,085 $ 57,085 $ 122 $ 3,536 $ -- $ -- $ 130 $ -- $ 130























Notes: (i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended December 31, 2025 is C$4.2 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. (ii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa relate to the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. (iii) For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company has adjusted the composition of "minesite costs per tonne" to adjust for the NTI Payment. The NTI Payment is incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. (iv) For each of the Company's mines other than Meadowbank and its regions other than Nunavut, "minesite costs per tonne" and "minesite costs per tonne (revised)" are the same.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024









(thousands, except per tonne measures or as otherwise noted)









Mine Tonnes of ore milled (thousands) Production costs ($) Production costs (local currency) Production costs per tonne (local currency) Inventory adjustments (local currency)(i) In-kind royalty costs (local currency)(ii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges (local currency) Minesite costs per tonne (local currency) NTI Payment (local currency)(iii) Minesite costs per tonne (revised) (local currency)(iv) LaRonde 802 $ 67,954 C$ 94,608 C$ 118 C$ 26,811 C$ -- C$ (4,131) C$ 146 C$ -- C$ 146 Canadian Malartic 5,100 $ 132,144 C$ 183,826 C$ 36 C$ (3,782) C$ 27,919 C$ -- C$ 41 C$ -- C$ 41 Goldex 812 $ 29,446 C$ 41,201 C$ 51 C$ 4,282 C$ -- C$ -- C$ 56 C$ -- C$ 56 Quebec 6,714 $ 229,544 C$ 319,635 C$ 48 C$ 27,311 C$ 27,919 C$ (4,131) C$ 55 C$ -- C$ 55 Detour Lake 7,086 $ 117,713 C$ 163,506 C$ 23 C$ 9,164 C$ 13,587 C$ -- C$ 26 C$ -- C$ 26 Macassa 154 $ 54,608 C$ 76,615 C$ 498 C$ (6,073) C$ 4,595 C$ -- C$ 489 C$ -- C$ 489 Ontario 7,240 $ 172,321 C$ 240,121 C$ 33 C$ 3,091 C$ 18,182 C$ -- C$ 36 C$ -- C$ 36 Meliadine 516 $ 95,817 C$ 133,149 C$ 257 C$ 2,854 C$ -- C$ -- C$ 263 C$ -- C$ 263 Meadowbank 999 $ 110,583 C$ 154,295 C$ 154 C$ 6,764 C$ -- C$ -- C$ 161 C$ (7,802) C$ 153 Nunavut 1,515 $ 206,400 C$ 287,444 C$ 190 C$ 9,618 C$ -- C$ -- C$ 196 C$ (7,802) C$ 191 Fosterville 158 $ 32,221 A$ 50,159 A$ 319 A$ 788 A$ -- A$ -- A$ 325 A$ -- A$ 325 Australia 158 $ 32,221 A$ 50,159 A$ 317 A$ 788 A$ -- A$ -- A$ 325 A$ -- A$ 325 Kittila 476 $ 50,799 € 47,910 € 100 € 2,721 € -- € -- € 106 € -- € 106 Finland 476 $ 50,799 € 47,910 € 100 € 2,721 € -- € -- € 106 € -- € 106 Pinos Altos 381 $ 45,251 $ 45,251 $ 119 $ (1,489) $ -- $ -- $ 115 $ -- $ 115 La India(V) -- $ 10,322 $ 10,322 $ -- $ (10,322) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- Mexico 381 $ 55,573 $ 55,573 $ 146 $ (11,811) $ -- $ -- $ 115 $ -- $ 115























Notes: (i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended December 31, 2024 is C$8.1 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. (ii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa relate to the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. (iii) For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company has adjusted the composition of "minesite costs per tonne" to adjust for the NTI Payment. The NTI Payment is incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. (iv) For each of the Company's mines other than Meadowbank and its regions other than Nunavut, "minesite costs per tonne" and "minesite costs per tonne (revised)" are the same. (v) La India's cost calculations per tonne for the three months ended December 31, 2024 exclude approximately $10.3 million of production costs incurred during the period, following the cessation of mining activities at La India during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Year Ended December 31, 2025









(thousands, except per tonne measures or as otherwise noted)









Mine Tonnes of ore milled (thousands) Production costs ($) Production costs (local currency) Production costs per tonne (local currency) Inventory adjustments (local currency)(i) In-kind royalty costs (local currency)(ii) Smelting, refining and marketing charges (local currency) Minesite costs per tonne (local currency) NTI Payment (local currency)(iii) Minesite costs per tonne (revised) (local currency)(iv) LaRonde 2,805 360,025 C$ 502,885 C$ 179 C$ (8,668) C$ -- C$ (28,060) C$ 166 C$ -- C$ 166 Canadian Malartic 20,123 488,160 C$ 677,283 C$ 34 C$ 26,400 C$ 156,954 C$ -- C$ 43 C$ -- C$ 43 Goldex 3,301 148,952 C$ 207,895 C$ 63 C$ 3,062 C$ -- C$ -- C$ 64 C$ -- C$ 64 Quebec 26,229 997,137 C$ 1,388,063 C$ 53 C$ 20,794 C$ 156,954 C$ (28,060) C$ 59 C$ -- C$ 59 Detour Lake 27,869 565,439 C$ 788,172 C$ 28 C$ (3,108) C$ 62,362 C$ -- C$ 30 C$ -- C$ 30 Macassa 573 221,718 C$ 309,381 C$ 540 C$ 15,225 C$ 21,718 C$ -- C$ 604 C$ -- C$ 604 Ontario 28,442 787,157 C$ 1,097,553 C$ 39 C$ 12,117 C$ 84,080 C$ -- C$ 42 C$ -- C$ 42 Meliadine 2,351 402,385 C$ 560,026 C$ 238 C$ (2,275) C$ -- C$ -- C$ 237 C$ -- C$ 237 Meadowbank 3,941 552,470 C$ 768,109 C$ 195 C$ (1,616) C$ -- C$ -- C$ 194 C$ (125,132) C$ 162 Nunavut 6,292 954,855 C$ 1,328,135 C$ 211 C$ (3,891) C$ -- C$ -- C$ 210 C$ (125,132) C$ 190 Fosterville 726 146,382 A$ 225,362 A$ 310 A$ 6,729 A$ -- A$ -- A$ 320 A$ -- A$ 320 Australia 726 146,382 A$ 225,362 A$ 310 A$ 6,729 A$ -- A$ -- A$ 320 A$ -- A$ 320 Kittila 2,105 236,238 € 209,121 € 99 € 867 € -- € -- € 100 € -- € 100 Finland 2,105 236,238 € 209,121 € 99 € 867 € -- € -- € 100 € -- € 100 Pinos Altos 1,720 205,808 $ 205,808 $ 120 $ 4,824 $ -- $ -- $ 122 $ -- $ 122 Mexico 1,720 205,808 $ 205,808 $ 120 $ 4,824 $ -- $ -- $ 122 $ -- $ 122























Notes: (i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the year ended December 31, 2025 is C$12.9 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. (ii) In-kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa relate to the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. (iii) For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company has adjusted the composition of "minesite costs per tonne" to adjust for the NTI Payment. The NTI Payment is incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. (iv) For each of the Company's mines other than Meadowbank and its regions other than Nunavut, "minesite costs per tonne" and "minesite costs per tonne (revised)" are the same.