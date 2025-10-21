New You.Scaled. Accelerator Program provides AI tools, training and national support to help organizations scale and compete in the digital economy.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - As small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and nonprofits face growing costs and pressures to modernize, Agentiiv, in partnership with the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA), Ownr, Staples and the CCNDR, has launched a $5-million accelerator program to help organizations adopt and use artificial intelligence (AI) more effectively.

Helping organizations build capacity through AI

www.youscaled.com/ (CNW Group/Canadian Marketing Association)

The You.Scaled. Accelerator program will provide 350 grants for SMBs and 150 for nonprofits across Canada. The program is designed for organizations that often lack the resources to adopt new technologies, offering in-kind grants through Agentiiv platform subscriptions, training from the CMA and integration support from partners. By reducing costs and providing practical training and services, the program will help businesses and nonprofits improve operations, strengthen customer and supporter experiences and grow with confidence.

"At Agentiiv, we believe technology only creates impact when it can be put to work at every level," said Karla Congson, chief executive officer and chief technology officer at Agentiiv. "Through this program, small businesses and nonprofits across Canada will have the chance to explore new ideas, apply technology to real challenges and create lasting value in the communities they serve."

Closing the gap in AI adoption

Despite growing awareness of the potential of generative AI, adoption among Canadian organizations remains low. There are 1.2 million SMBs nationwide yet, according to Statistics Canada, only 12.2 per cent of Canadian businesses currently use AI technology. Meanwhile, 73 per cent of SMBs have yet to consider implementing AI, according to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

To help bridge this gap, You.Scaled. will provide step-by-step support to guide organizations through AI adoption in a structured, practical way. Each recipient will receive tailored onboarding, mentorship and access to learning sessions that help translate training into measurable outcomes such as improving efficiency, enhancing customer or supporter experiences and identifying new opportunities for growth.

"Canada's SMBs are the backbone of Canada's economy and helping them leverage AI can be a game changer for their growth and scalability," said Alison Simpson, president and chief executive officer of the CMA. "This partnership is about giving them the confidence and opportunity to use AI in ways that strengthen their work, their communities and ultimately, Canada's place in a digital economy. When these organizations succeed, they create stronger local economies and a more competitive Canada."

Eligibility and selection

The You.Scaled. Accelerator Program is open to registered Canadian SMBs with up to 40 employees and registered Canadian nonprofits. Applicants will be evaluated on three criteria: AI readiness to adopt, the quality of their implementation plan and their potential for positive economic and social impact.

Grants will be distributed across Canada, ensuring representation from urban, rural and remote communities. The program also includes a commitment to equitable access for organizations led by women, Indigenous Peoples, visible minorities and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Chosen recipients will gain access to membership benefits, services and discounts through key partners. They will also receive free access to the CMA's generative AI On-Demand training course and a reduced one-year CMA membership to help integrate AI more effectively into their operations.

Apply now

Applications for the You.Scaled. Accelerator Program are open until November 15.

Learn more here: www.youscaled.com/ (EN) and www.vousamplifié.com (FR).

About Agentiiv

Agentiiv augments your team with 100+ enterprise-grade AI agents that work like seasoned specialists across every business function. With strategic support from Vector Institute, we're advancing enterprise-grade, secure multi-agent workflows. We scale you. Learn more at agentiiv.com .

About the Canadian Marketing Association

The CMA is the voice of marketing in Canada, and our purpose is to champion marketing's powerful impact. We are the catalyst to help Canada's marketers thrive today, while building the marketing mindset and environment of tomorrow.

We provide opportunities for our members from coast to coast to develop professionally, to contribute to marketing thought leadership, to build strong networks, and to strengthen the regulatory climate for business success. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation signifies that recipients are highly qualified and up to date with best practices, as reflected in the Canadian Marketing Code of Ethics and Standards. We represent virtually all of Canada's major business sectors, and all marketing disciplines, channels and technologies. Our Consumer Centre helps Canadians better understand their rights and obligations. For more information, visit thecma.ca.

Contact

Amanda Spearing

Kaiser and Partners

[email protected]

647-669-7250

SOURCE Canadian Marketing Association