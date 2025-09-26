AGEDB Technology Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET) announces that, further to its news release dated September 11, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $800,000 (the "Offering").

The Company has allotted and issued 16,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for working capital purposes. The Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day expiring on January 27, 2026.

About AGEDB Technology Ltd.

AGEDB Technology Ltd. (TSXV: AGET) is a leading provider of enterprise database solutions. The company specializes in advanced database technologies, including graph databases and data processing systems, offering robust solutions to clients worldwide.

AGEDB Technology Ltd.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Young Seung Ko"

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

SOURCE AGEDB Technology Ltd.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: [email protected], www.agedb.io, +1 866-278-0650